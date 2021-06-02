Maegan Lujan: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself — everyone is going to have an opinion. And if you release your ideas into the world, you better be ready for the good and the bad. Not everyone is going to understand this fire in your belly or support you taking risks. That’s OK. You need to believe in yourself and where you’re going before you ask other people too. That’s why having your brand pillars (mission, vision, and values, etc) in place before you begin is key. I talk more about this in my book.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Maegan Lujan.

Maegan Lujan is a brand strategist, business leader, and author on a mission to motivate and inspire others. Maegan’s journey has taken her from high risk in the foster system to high potential in Corporate or Fortune 500 boardrooms and beyond. She was recently named to the 2020 Top 100 Product Marketing Influencers list by the Product Marketing Alliance and the 2021 People to Watch List by The Cannata Report. Maegan’s tenacity has also earned her a nomination for the Women in Business Award from The Orange County Business Journal in both 2019 and 2020 and recognition as a 2016 Young Influencer and 2019 Woman of Influence by The Cannata Report. Both on-stage and off, Maegan enjoys assisting with and speaking out for causes associated with foster care, domestic violence, and youth development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was an entrepreneur prior to joining Toshiba, and then I took a corporate role and became an intrapreneur, someone who brings entrepreneurial innovation within the structure of a company. I struggled to map out my passion with the corporate red tape of “this is your role” vs getting things done. The layers of red tape in corporate America. I love working for Toshiba, but I do not let my corporate role crush my entrepreneurial spirit. I have found a way to make everything work in harmony.

Many people are having to do that now, work from home and change things up, since some businesses have failed or gone remote during COVID. The skills you develop as an entrepreneur translate very well with corporate skills if aligned properly.

I started building my personal brand and now help others do the same on the side. It allows me to share the things I’m passionate about in different ways and from different parts of my life.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The pandemic gave me time to reflect on how to share my story.

I wanted to build my own personal brand, a strong one that aligned with who I am. But I just could not find all the resources I needed in one place. It took a lot of deep dives and research to figure out the strategies that work.

That’s when I wanted to do something to make it easier for other corporate and business professionals to build their personal brands. It is what started my book series A Million Little Clicks and my new venture LifeStamp where I can provide a methodical system of worksheets and strategy guides giving readers step-by-step instructions to success.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes and no. I grew up in the foster care system and was out on my own by age 14 working to make my way in the world. It took a lot of creativity and grit which are definitely key skills in entrepreneurship. I had a lot of entrepreneurial qualities already within mebut I have also learned a lot of new skills through my career. Leadership and communication skills and much more.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

At a young age, I was in the foster care system. This meant that I bounced from home to home and did not get out much. It was almost Christmas. My brothers went to stay with their fathers but my sister and I didn’t have any place to go. Then our social worker found my grandparents and they took us to Orange County to stay with them for the holiday. The whole experience was amazing to me.

My grandparents took us to South Coast Plaza and bought us new clothes, a first for us. We also went to a cafe that used to be there. The Rainforest Cafe. I looked around just enamored with the whole experience and saw business women that looked like Super Woman to me. They gave me a vision and something to aspire to be.

I thought if you can see her, you can be her. This is why mentorship is so important to me to this day. That vision changed my life. I wouldn’t be where I am without all the support along the way.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My personal brand and company stand out because it is in alignment by intention. I had options when I chose to work at Toshiba. I chose the place that was aligned with where I wanted to be and could continue cultivating the areas where my passion + skillset meet.

I’ve done the same thing for my company, made it align with where I’m going. The mission, vision, and values are what I call personal brand pillars in A Million Little Clicks, my new book. Alignment is the key from employer to employee from founder to team in everything we do. That’s what makes a company successful.

Because I knew who I was, what I wanted, and where I aligned with Toshiba’s corporate branding pillars I could see a long-term fit within the company culture. I want that for all my team members.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit. I mentioned this one before but I would not be where I am today if I had not been able to pick myself up and keep going when things were really hard. It takes cycles and learning to really grow. Always look for the lesson.

Strategic Thinking. I dive all the way in when I am trying to figure something out. I explore and take things from many different angles. It is what I did with my book and my own personal brand. That’s why it is called A Million Little Clicks because that’s how much research it took.

Doing in Spite of Fear. Reaching for your goals is scary but I do not let the fear stop me. I take on the big challenges and learn as I go.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Be the first one in and the last one out.

Look, I get it. Been there and done that. You want to “show up” and put in the long hours but it’s really perception management. There are several other ways to hit higher marks with management. Coming from my earlier days of being an individual contributor, I’d torture myself with the “thank you, more” mindset. As a leader, what I care about more is attitude and results. So be a team player, don’t get caught up in office drama, and let your work do the speaking.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

The word “Empowered” is a big value at Toshiba. We believe in empowering our teams to solve new problems for customers giving them and our customers what is needed to succeed. This is so helpful in making everyone feel valued and important.

I would encourage colleagues to help members of their teams build their own personal brands and follow their passions. This helps employees become brand advocates working with the company for a greater reach while also feeling really great about meeting their own goals. The truth is we all will spend a lot of our life working. You need to do something you love. This is no longer categorical with work-life balance, it’s more full-spectrum with work-life integration. Find out where and how to fuse these areas together. It is like a concept I talk about in my book A Million Little Clicks- Ikaigi. Do this and you’ll have that winning blend.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Be authentic and transparent. Let people share their stories and feel empowered doing so. Also, be adaptable. There is always something to learn from everyone. Do not feel like you know everything there is to know about your industry. Be willing to try suggestions from different members of the team.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

There is too much hiding behind a facade these days in business. We see these “overnight” successes that were years in the making. People need to know it takes work and grit but also that you can make your dreams happen.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not doing enough research. As I mentioned, I’m a deep dive person. A Strategic thinker. But this has helped me avoid potential problems and have a path to success. That doesn’t mean you have to know everything. You learn as you go. But be as prepared as you can be.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Entrepreneurship is a deep personal journey. It’s not a job you clock into from 9 to 5 and forget about. It is intertwined into your life. Entrepreneurship takes innovation, creativity, and as mentioned… strategy. You have to go at it with all your heart and mind. It is a part of you. Match your passion with strategic tactical moves. Don’t try to do everything. Take out the pride and work to fill in your areas of weakness. Get the right team in place and then scale. As you change and circumstances change, yes there are going to be both highs and lows. It’s a roller coaster but so worth the ride.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Now getting my company LifeStamp going and launching my book series has made me feel so great and passionate. I’m taking my struggles and what I learned and sharing them in a way that can give others the success that I have been blessed to experience.

My community is what has inspired and motivated me to continue developing thought leadership content. I am making a much larger impact as a digital leader and each and every personal note I receive about it makes my heart smile.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Back in 2019, I was honored as a Top Influencer for the Cannata Report. I needed to go to New York and make a speech. I felt so out of place. Like I was not successful enough and didn’t belong there. It was a pure case of Imposter Syndrome but thankfully I overcame and embraced the moment. And it was such a special honor that has truly made an impact on my life.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I began to think deeper about my purpose. Who I am and what I wanted from my life and career. It is really what got me on the personal branding journey that I am so passionate about today. Returning to my vision.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Believe in yourself — everyone is going to have an opinion. And if you release your ideas into the world, you better be ready for the good and the bad. Not everyone is going to understand this fire in your belly or support you taking risks. That’s OK. You need to believe in yourself and where you’re going before you ask other people too. That’s why having your brand pillars (mission, vision, and values, etc) in place before you begin is key. I talk more about this in my book. Stepping into the spotlight — As an entrepreneur, you have a flame inside you that is keeping you going. You need to tell the origin story, your mission, vision, and values. You must also learn how to share the achievements with people close to you without feeling like you’re bragging. Bragging is awkward, sharing your achievements with your community is not. People want to support you and be taken along on the journey. Being vulnerable — Sometimes the easiest way to be vulnerable is by dropping the smokescreen and being you. Share the journey of where you are going. Then your community will be there for all the highs and lows. Resilience- have a goal, but be fluid in the process to reach that goal. Things change, we’ve all experienced that. Use the moments and lessons of 2020 and be better for them. Remember, it’s not the learning that matters, it’s how you execute on the next cycle to apply the lessons and calibrate towards a better outcome. Grace — you are going to work longer and harder than ever before, because of a passionate pursuit in your business. Learn to give yourself grace, it’s a journey and you won’t have all the answers.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

A growth mindset leads to resilience. Not saying this is the end, I cannot learn, I cannot change anything. We can always learn. We can always grow. The times are challenging but some of the best inventions and discoveries come from challenging times. One of the biggest traits of resilience is grit. Just keep doing the work. Don’t let falls keep you down. And also being able to give yourself grace along the way. When you trust yourself to figure things out you will keep getting up and keep trying until you make it.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I grew up in Foster care. By the time I was a teenager I was out on my own and had to make a living. This meant learning fast to survive. But the thing that made the difference was that I could see past just the survival. I was inspired and somehow knew that I could be who I wanted to be.

Going through life and having to learn things on the fly is hard. I grew up, not having an anchor or place of belonging, feeling no security. It teaches you really fast what is important. It is your values and principles.

I took what I learned and developed the skills of resourcefulness. My resilience is what propelled me forward. The “what if” mindset. If you can learn to see things differently, as what they can become vs what they currently are — you open up to all kinds of new possibilities. And then of course you have to put in the work every day.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I do and I think it comes back to that grit and determination that I grew up with. I knew that my circumstances did not have to determine the outcome, I was not going to let the system win, and I still feel that way.

Can you help articulate why a can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

“A positive attitude is contagious, but don’t wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier.” Unknown

I’m a positive person. I always have been. Some ask why given what I went through in my younger years. The truth is growing up in and out of foster care, you get to see the dark sides of the world. After I left, I lived off gratitude and hard work. I don’t ever want to experience the life I had before, and the scars are a daily reminder that if I work hard, the person I want to be and the goals and dreams I have, aren’t too far from where I am at. It takes hard work, each and every step of the way.

Regarding leadership:

A leader’s attitude is caught by his or her followers more quickly than his or her actions. — John Maxwell

No matter what I have going on in my life when I show up for my team, I am their leader. It’s my job to support them. Positivity comes along with that, especially in these times when your EQ is just as important as your business deliverables. Emotional intelligence is a requirement for all leaders, especially digital leaders. One meeting with a bad attitude and you could drain weeks of time and focus by seeding uncertainty and doubt in your staff.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

If you do what you love, and love what you do, you will never work a day in your life… forget the exact wording.

Follow your passion, have a purpose in what you do — date your curiosities, and experience your life in all the ways you can think of. If 2020 taught us one thing, it’s that we don’t know what will happen next.

How can our readers further follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/maeganlujan/

https://www.facebook.com/maegan.lujan/

