Mae Claire Cosico of My Pocket Partner: “Work on yourself”

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love, and life as powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mae Claire Cosico.

Mae Claire Cosico is an actress, model, entrepreneur, and founder/CEO of social media agency, My Pocket Partner. Mae has evolved from being a creative figure in the East Coast entertainment, fashion, and art industry to a budding entrepreneur and thought leader, inspiring new communities of creatives, professionals, and freelancers to pursue their passions. Officially launched in 2020, Mae is currently focused on growing My Pocket Partner to help small business owners create genuine relationships with their audiences through unique, human-to-human social media content.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Of course! I’m a 1.5 generation Filipino-American who came to the United States at about 5 years old.

Before coming to the US, I lived in the Middle East. My family moved around a lot before we got settled here in New Jersey. When I look back at everything, I’d say I had a pretty normal childhood. It was just me, my mom, and my dad, and I was very lucky to grow up with parents who supported me with education. Just as long as I maintained good grades, I was allowed to pursue any hobbies I wanted, which was 100% one of the defining factors in what makes me who I am today. I learned how to play the piano, the flute, the guitar, the ukulele, and the violin. I sang in our family band. I learned how to swim. I learned how to draw and paint. Once I had my first part-time job, I invested all my money into an acting conservatory while going through college.

Like, I said, I am very fortunate because I know those resources aren’t available to everyone. And I think it’s very important to assess your level of privilege before navigating your journey in work, love, and life. We are all dealt with a different hand. And over time, we learn how to play it.

Despite my luck, it’s only recently I realize that the experiences in my childhood were probably a little different from most of the kids I grew up with. I’m not just talking about differences in food and culture either.

I’ve never really felt a distinct identity and belonging in my community. When you grow up and see that the people around you don’t have the same heritage, cultural background, or features as you, you feel some sort of alienation and confusion about your own identity.

Growing up, I struggled a lot with the values and mindsets I should adopt as both a Filipino and an American. Questions like… Is family or self-growth most important? Should I risk stability with my aspirations? Am I okay to rely on others outside of my own family? And of course, the ultimate question — Should I go into the medical field or should I pursue a life that I love?

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

From the beginning, I don’t think I had ever wanted to work the careers my family and friends have pushed me towards. Being a nurse, being an engineer, being a lawyer, or being a programmer — I had absolutely no passion for any of those careers. I don’t think I’ve ever really wanted to work at a large corporation either.

Some paths I did consider were more on the creative side. Like, being a singer or an artist. Ooh — what about graphic design or web design or being a cosmetologist? That should make more money, right? But there’s not enough prestige…

OR! How about starting a business? But that’s WAY too risky of a decision for families that don’t have the intergenerational wealth to cushion their American dreams. Don’t get me wrong — many people have bootstrapped their way up in this country. But I don’t necessarily believe in the “self-made man” either.

So, I went to pharmacy school. Why? If I made 100,000 dollars a year and only worked 40 hours a week, I could do whatever I wanted in my spare time. But a year into classes, I realized that you can tell the difference between the people who actually wanted to be in pharmacy and those who were only doing it for the money. I had a very negative relationship with money because of this and also because of my own personal reasons growing up. So, I switched out and got a degree in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business instead. It was the only “non-health” related program in my college.

To fulfill my creative needs, I started freelance modeling, signed up for an acting conservatory, and stayed there for 3 years while attending college. Marketing was the only aspect of business I actually enjoyed so I took up every marketing internship I could get my hands on. Once I graduated college, I worked at a digital marketing agency as a project manager, realized that I had every capability to start and run my own business, and… that’s when it all started.

I did not want to sacrifice my dreams of pursuing an artistic path. And the 9–5 life prevented me from doing that. So I made the decision to be an entrepreneur.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I started my first successful entrepreneurial venture in high school. The funny thing was… I never really saw it as a business. I just thought it was a fun thing to do with my friends that combined my love of food, Japanese geekdom, cosplaying, and performing. But when I think back at it… Yeah, I guess I really did kind of treat it like a business.

My friends and I started a traveling maid and butler cafe to serve at local events and anime conventions. For those of you that don’t know, maid and butler cafes are a part of Japanese pop culture in which the servers dress up as maids and butlers to serve food, perform, and play games with their customers. The focus wasn’t necessarily on the food but the experience itself.

We held meetings in our high school cafeteria (and eventually got kicked out for it), did tons of research, bought costumes, created an entire brand, started social media accounts, held rehearsals for our performances, reached out to local chefs, and invested our own money for tools, equipment, and decorations. We even sold posters and merchandise for the brand.

I really wish you guys got the chance to experience it yourself but despite all the hard work, it was just… fun.

Once again, I didn’t really think of it as a business so I didn’t track how much we earned but I do know that for every event we hosted, each of our tables got sold out. At the end of the day, our team would vote to either invest the money we made for the next event or split it among us.

You can obviously tell I’m very proud of this project because we made a lot of great memories. The one thing I learned from this venture was it wouldn’t have happened without the amazing, talented people who were willing to stick it out with me during those times. There are times that I wish I had done more for them. But — I was still in high school. So what can I do?

Invest in your people. Cherish them. Because you’re working for them.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The willingness to learn. Grit. And setting high standards.

You never want to be the smartest person in the room because if you are, then there are no opportunities for you to grow. I’ve spoken with business leaders who are much more successful than I am and one of the most common traits I’ve discovered was that they didn’t know everything. And they were comfortable with it. Eventually, they hired people who knew what they were doing.

I was always afraid of being a “jack of all trades, master of none” but I think a lot of entrepreneurs are actually like this. There’s always one or two things that we’re really good at but we want to keep our minds open to all possibilities because that’s where innovation starts.

Grit. I got this from one of my favorite Webtoon artists but she broke the idea of grit down to this: Your love of whatever your doing needs to be GREATER than your fear of failure. Sometimes, passion for your craft isn’t enough to keep you going but you have to do it anyway because you have a purpose.

So what is that purpose? Well, it’s individual. Find deeper meanings to why you’re doing what you’re doing. Is it because you don’t want your children to experience the life you’ve lived? Is it because you want the freedom to spend more time with your loved ones? It’s different for everyone. But this requires a lot of personal work, mentally and spiritually.

And lastly, setting high standards. It has always been my goal to go above and beyond what is expected and I always try to nurture that trait in others. But even though hearing that word itself gives me a bit of anxiety — correction: A LOT of anxiety — it has served me well. The secret here is that if you set high standards, know that those standards were high and give a bit of empathy for yourself and others. Reach for the moon but if you don’t get there, at least you’ll fall among the stars.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

As much as I’d like to say that the concept of strong women is new in the grand scheme of history, it’s not. There are cultures around the world that see men and women as equals. There are even matriarchal societies that eventually transitioned to patriarchy. As the world shifted into the agriculture age, we’ve passed a lot of our power to men because men, at the time, were obviously physically strong enough to handle the demands of constant farming and homesteading.

The tradition of marriage naturally made the man and his family have more power, privilege, and community as we lost touch of our own. Fathers, sons, uncles, and brothers would still live together and maintain strong bonds while the bonds from a woman’s original family and even in their own female community diminished. This imbalance of communal power turned into something much more oppressive than we thought it would be.

And after years and years of men being taught that they are more powerful than anyone else, the fact that a woman could be just as powerful (or more) becomes uncomfortable. Because if you strip away the cultural essence of manhood — which is the ability to support, protect, provide, and be the rock of one’s home — how else are you useful to society?

People are uncomfortable because it’s a threat to how we identify ourselves. People are uncomfortable because there has to be a balance in society. And the way we currently understand it is the only solution.

That’s why I find it so interesting that our younger generations are so open to the more controversial ideas of gender fluidity and identity.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

As I talk more and more to my husband, I’ve learned that there are certain things that I don’t think I’ll ever understand about being a man. One example is the need to have at least one boy in our family. Another example is his need to pass on the bloodline. Is it a cultural thing or is it a biological thing? I’m sure I’ll find out if I do more research.

But asides from that, I don’t need to understand it. I only need to accept that this is his reality and it’s my choice to support it or be against it as his wife. And it’s the same thing for him.

So of course, when your reality changes and you don’t fulfill all the values, traditions, and beliefs that have been so ingrained in you your entire life, I can imagine it’s an upsetting experience.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Understand that those people have certain values and beliefs that can’t be so easily changed. You treat them as equal, you give them respect when they’ve earned it, and you challenge those beliefs when the opportunity arises.

The only time a strongly-held opinion I’ve had ever changed was when I was actually open to it. And we, as powerful women, need to be comfortable with the uneasiness that is a part of these types of relationships.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We, as a society, need to work on ourselves so we can approach these issues with authenticity and acceptance. Acceptance not for the way things are but for the way that people will believe and continue to believe in ideas different from ours. We can plant seeds in their head but we can’t change the entire person. Changing the entire person is a result of exposure and deeper understanding.

I’ve seen so many arguments and “debates” on social media but the number one thing that prevents any progress from happening is the insecurities, egos, and traumas that expose themselves along the way. And this isn’t just about unease from men either.

I have been on the other end where I have been jealous, intimidated, or felt even threatened by a powerful woman simply because of the beliefs I had about myself. I had to let that go. And I’m still learning how to let that go.

In all the years that we’ve put careers and productivity on a pedestal, we’ve neglected self-reflection and developing our characters.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I was on a call with a man who was interested in working with me for a couple of his marketing clients. He seemed ready to hire me but I wanted to make sure that we were the right fit for each other. Ever since I started freelancing in both art and business, I’ve become very selective with who I decide to work with.

He previously told me that he wanted to hire people who were willing to take charge of the campaigns that needed to be assigned. At some point in the conversation, I provided my input on certain strategies and tactics I implemented for my own clients that might have been helpful for the projects he was working on. I wanted to see if he actually would be flexible in the way I worked based on my experiences.

He eventually told me that he was looking for someone to work the exact way he worked and boasted about handling a social media account for one of the presidents’ campaigns before hanging up.

Now, I don’t know if this is something that a lot of women experience but it’s never really the big moments. It’s the small ones. The microagressions of other men that say, “You’re not as fit or as capable as me to work on this” or the feeling of being overlooked simply because I don’t take on a more aggressive, masculine demeanor.

I believe there is power in femininity. But as a society, we still connect femininity to weakness.

I never want to assume that the conflicts I encounter are solely based on race or gender but it doesn’t help this feeling I have that as a woman, especially as a woman of color, that I have to be more than what I am to prove myself.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

There’s a lot of self-doubt and imposter syndrome going on. Many women in leadership positions believe that if they haven’t experienced something that shows the ultimate “proof of their worth”, whether it be an income goal, gaining fame, or some other reach-for-the-stars achievement, they don’t feel they deserve the success they’ve earned.

I know many powerful women who either have been taken advantage of in the workplace for their extraordinary abilities or are undercharging their products or services simply because they don’t feel that what they know is enough.

There is something wrong with the way we raise women in regards to self-esteem. I don’t know what that is quite yet. It could be a lot of different factors but I do know that it’s a thing that needs to be changed if we want more women to gain confidence in reaching their potential.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Yes, it’s slowly changing now but I grew up in a time where “hustling” was the only way to success. If you don’t put 130% into your work every single day, you’ll never reach your goals. And I adopted that wholeheartedly.

Now, I know that there are moments of grind and moments of rest (if you are privileged enough to have that rest). People overestimate what they can do in a day but underestimate what they can do in a year. I learned that the hustle culture isn’t sustainable for me. And for those that believe it is for you, know that the sacrifices involve your physical, mental, and/or emotional wellbeing over the timespan you continue doing it.

When I was in college, I would take a full day of courses, go to my acting classes or rehearse for 5–6 hours, book gigs on the weekends, then go home and talk on the phone with my boyfriend for an hour or two before rinsing and repeating. This continued even after graduation. Just replace the full day of courses with working a job.

I didn’t have a social life. I didn’t have close friends. I told myself that family will always be there so I didn’t spend as much time with them as I’d like to.

It’s only this year that I’ve actually started reconnecting with the people I love. I don’t regret it because I’ve become good at what I wanted to do. But I do wish I wasn’t so hard on myself and allowed more freedom in my time to develop those important relationships.

It’s funny when they say — it’s not what you know, it’s who you know. Because I have a completely different understanding of that now. We’re not meant to be working by ourselves. We’re meant to be working with each other. Collaborating with each other. “Who you know” isn’t about superficial interactions. It’s about who we trust enough to be a part of our lives.

Now, I keep weekends to myself as rest days unless absolutely necessary. The film industry isn’t so lenient on that so I have to adjust to it. Otherwise, I take the weekends off to spend time with my husband, my family, my friends, or myself.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

It was an ultimatum. This is actually kind of a personal story so I’ll omit some details.

I was engaged to my now-husband and we went through a rough patch a few months before getting married. At some point, he admitted to me, “For the past few years, I felt like I was always second place. You always prioritized work above me.”

And he was right. No matter how much I told him I loved him, I knew that I had been neglecting him — and others — in the past few years of grinding towards this idealized version of success. But I knew that success didn’t come quick. It’s a long process that takes years and years. And I was the only person who can say whether or not all that “success” would be worth it.

Imagine having to ignore your loved ones through all the years of grinding and never being involved with the important events in their lives. Would they still be a part of your life when you’ve made that achievement? Or will you have to find other, more convenient people to call your family?

That was what I struggled with.

So it really wasn’t a matter of choosing success or failure in my career. It was a matter of choosing how I got there. And I chose to get there with my husband by my side.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

We can’t escape the fact that it is a huge part of how we are perceived by others. So if makeup is your thing, go for it!

Beauty is a power that can be harnessed.

Power and success had always been associated with masculinity and I think that needs to be balanced out. Yes, people argue that beauty is a distraction to more important characteristics of a woman like intelligence, courage, and determination. But you can’t show all those positive attributes in the first 7 seconds of introducing yourself to someone.

It’s like reading a good book. You might find a hidden gem in a pile of books full of exciting covers… but it’s going to take a while. It takes someone who knows not to judge a book by its cover to find out how wonderful a plain one is. But unfortunately, not every person is like that.

You might not want to be best friends with that person. But you might miss out on experiencing something that can change your life or even that person.

Beauty opens opportunities. So use what you have available to your advantage.

How is this similar or different for men?

There is a certain type of physical masculinity that some men try to exude to give themselves more power. It might be the way they dress or the way they hold themselves or the way they give off a certain feel to someone. But… they do it. Why do you think there are so many “How to Be Alpha” YouTube channels out there?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Work on yourself. You can be your greatest enemy. Figure out your thoughts, beliefs, traumas, and mindsets. Because many of those things can hold you back. The more you learn about yourself, the more you can find comfort in the decisions you make. Never believe you’re the smartest person in the room. You’ve already heard “Don’t be the smartest person in the room” but this takes it a step further. You’ll never know who has the greatest ideas unless you become open to them. Learn from people you want to be like. Don’t get advice from your mom or sister if you don’t want to live the life they’re living right now. If there is a certain goal or lifestyle you want to achieve, seek out the people who have already achieved it. Find your tribe. Who will you bring on your journey with you? It better be someone that can support you when you’re pushed down because you know you’d do the same for them. Finding others will put your struggles into perspective. Take care of yourself. Too often, we neglect our physical, mental, and/or spiritual health because we think that working hard means producing more. Don’t fall into that trap. Producing more doesn’t necessarily mean producing quality work. Because no matter how cliche it sounds, life is too short. When you don’t take the time to rest now, you will be forced to rest later on. Even Simone Biles knew that.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private lunch with Sorelle Amore. She was the first entrepreneur I discovered that really pushed the idea of balancing the hustle with self-care. Watching her finance videos have made my journey less excruciating.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.