Madelyn Victoria: “Diversity is definitely a beautiful thing”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Madelyn Victoria, Neo-Traditional Country Music Artist.

Over 10 years ago, Madelyn Victoria Vallejo started her Country music journey in the deep south terrain of Texas. Sharing roots with Country superstar Freddy Fender, she is proud to call San Benito, TX her hometown, and San Antonio, TX her latest stomping grounds. Influences from nature, family, faith, hope, love, and life experiences led Madelyn to start storytelling through music. Her Neo-traditional sound mixed with hints of Tex-Mex honkytonk soul will get you in a real Texas two-step mood.

Madelyn Victoria has a love for all the arts. In 2006, she undertook training with Barbizon School of Talent in Dallas to perfect her showmanship and presentation. She was then selected by DMG Management of Dallas to attend the Modeling Association of America International Competition and Convention in New York in 2007 held at the Waldorf Astoria. Madelyn out-sang all other competitors to win the vocal competition and received awards and recognition in the Soap Opera, TV Commercial, and Photo Posing categories. To gain additional exposure that same year, Madelyn Victoria auditioned to perform with the Radio Disney Superstars of Dallas, was selected, and had the opportunity to be a part of the opening act for pop boy band sensation, The Jonas Brothers. Soon after, Madelyn was trained to become an acting and vocal performance coach for Barbizon, showcases for iPOP, and for Studio 92 in Dallas, TX. 2012 was also a big year for Madelyn Victoria; she was selected as the Caesar’s Palace Shania Twain Sing Off Winner out of competitors from all around the world.

Madelyn started her first band her senior year of high school and has been pursuing a career in the Country music industry ever since. Madelyn’s debut single release, “He Only Loves Me on the Dance Floor” reached #1 on the national country AM/FM chart, New Music Weekly, making it one of the biggest debut singles of 2016. The self-penned song won an Akademia Award for Best Country Song in April 2016, earning her numerous other award nominations and a spot on the CMT.com Top 50 Most Popular Artists chart. The video for “He Only Loves Me” reached the Yallwire.com Top 5 Most Watched Videos chart, while her YouTube cover of George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning” received over 100,000 views in just 2 days, after being featured on Country Rebel’s website. Her cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” matched that number, after being featured on the same site. Her latest single, “Right Here With You” reached the iTunes chart Top 15 in Canada. Madelyn Victoria and her band have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in country music, including Easton Corbin, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Tracy Lawrence, Kevin Fowler, Clay Walker, Josh Thompson, Dustin Lynch, Zac Brown Band, the Charlie Daniels Band, and more.

To attain better knowledge of the music business and refine her goals of becoming a long-term artist in the Country music industry, along with the start of her own record label, Madelyn studied online at Full Sail University and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Business. Her passion for her home state of Texas, authentic original Country music, family, faith, and pursuit of chasing dreams shines through her branding; with this she wants to influence and inspire her target audience in Texas, and beyond. Once Madelyn’s ultimate goals are achieved, nothing would make her happier than to guide and help others achieve their own goals, get more involved with local charities, and provide jobs while promoting progress in her hometown. Keep up with all Madelyn Victoria content on her social media sites.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I get so emotional thinking back on my childhood days. Music was there with me since day one. I was born to George Strait playing in the operating room! My family and I were just watching some of our home videos, and one in particular stood out to me. I was 3 years old on top of a coffee table singing along to Tammy Wynette performing on television. That was one of many private performances for little Madelyn, haha. Then my first public performance was when I was 5! Family and music go hand and hand for me so at family gatherings we all would jam out together, sing together… it’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like my uncles would have loved to make a career out of music, so I’m basically pursuing this for them and dedicating my career to them.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My family does play a huge influence for my love of music, but I was 16 years old when I truly decided to make this a long-term career. I was singing with Radio Disney in Dallas one summer, and we were the opening act for The Jonas Brothers. Right after our performance, I knew right then and there that this was the path for me- performing, writing, and pursuing the business. I soon came back to my home in San Benito, TX and formed my first band.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was the opening act for the Zac Brown Band at an arena and it was a sold-out show. I was so excited for the huge opportunity to perform in front of so many people. Once we did sound check, I was immediately ordered to go back to the waiting area back stage. It was my first time experiencing a big production show, including their high-end security. I got to take a pic with the Zac Brown Band and he wished me luck, which was so awesome, but his tour manager at the time was very unpleasant and to be honest, really rude to me. I regret that I let it affect my performance. I wish I could go back and tell myself not to get so hurt by that incident and remember that you have to have tough skin in this industry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I learned quick that it’s hard to trust people in this business, as well as any path you take in business. It’s funny looking back now, but at the moment, trusting someone as a manager was a huge step and needs to be thought out with much time. I learned that you can’t rush it and need to really get to know the person before committing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am so happy to finally be releasing some new music! My new single “Good at Goodbye” is coming out March 26th, then my full album to follow. I’ve been in and out of the studio now for 2 years- it’s a lot of work for sure, but so extremely exciting.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is definitely a beautiful thing. I grew up in deep south Texas, where we didn’t get much of it, but my parents instilled the knowledge of culture from all over the world and how we respect and appreciate one another for it. I think that if someone’s family didn’t necessarily instill this in their children, then they can get that representation on television. We are all different, and our differences make us beautiful.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Well the first thing I wish someone told me was that there is no set timeline to build your career- everyone has their own story, just stick to it and keep learning. I used to picture this overnight success, but that is really an ironic phrase, we all have to put in work, and have our own different timelines to success. The second may sound like the first one, but that is to take your time and be happy with where you are. When you’re happy with where you are, you’d be surprised at what doors will open. Another thing I wish someone would’ve told me back then was to make it your goal to write a song a day, or at least try to, because you never know where that might lead to. These last two are something that someone did tell me but I didn’t listen haha, and that was to save save SAVE your money, and invest your time wisely.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

A slow, easy-going process is always best! Never cut corners, really research the industry, and take every experience as a learning lesson.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have always had a passion for keeping our children safe, and try to bring joy to children who are hurting. Child abuse awareness has always been something I try to advocate for and support those who are rescuing these children from dreadful situations. I want to one day record an album and dedicate it to these children, and donate proceeds to children advocacy organizations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful for all the support from my immediate and extended family. Then those who have helped me financially is also such a blessing. I am most grateful for mom and dad though, for their love, moral and financial support. I can’t express enough how grateful I am.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Well this isn’t so much a quote, but a line from a song- “Let me fly on your wings, rise above these earthly things…” That line is from a Steel Drivers song with Chris Stapleton on vocals. That line is a personal life lesson for me and reminds me to keep my faith, and to keep being who I am despite what this world may throw at me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ll always believe that I will one day have the opportunity to have George Strait as my mentor! The private breakfast would definitely be a nice treat as well!

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook and Instagram are my favorite platforms to connect with everyone! Just search Madelyn Victoria and my handle on Instagram is @madvicval

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!