Madelyn Miranda: “You never know what your words can do to make them feel better”

If I can inspire a movement to bring good to people, I would ask everyone to start a conversation with one person a day who looks down or lonely. You never know what your words can do to make them feel better.

I had the pleasure to interview Madelyn Miranda. Madelyn is a film actress who rose to fame after being cast as the young version of the titular character in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She was one of the first actresses to portray the character in a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s popular children’s series Dora the Explorer. She booked her first commercial acting work at the age of three. She was cast in the short films Clouds and Bernice prior to being cast as Young Dora.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you! I grew up in California with my mom, dad and 2 younger brothers. My family loves to travel and do fun things together.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was a little girl I loved taking pictures and putting shows together for my parents. I would always ask them to record me. My mom decided to submit me to some agencies and I started going out on auditions. Once I started booking I fell in love with this industry.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I would have to say the most interesting story would be me being able to play the role of Dora. I would watch the cartoon all time and sing along to her songs. To be able to dress and talk like her and be in the Dora movie has been the best thing in my career so far.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember at one of my first auditions I started to cry. I was only 3 yrs old and having a stranger read me a book like she was my mom was weird to me. Now that I look back its funny to me that I thought she was trying to be my real mom. Once I understood that I was just pretending, I started to like meeting and talking to my pretend parents at auditions.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently not working on a project but I am always going on great auditions and hopefully I will have good news to share soon.

I’m very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Its important to have diversity represented in film and television because it allows all cultures to feel equally important and not left out. It also shows other people that you can follow your dreams of being in this business no matter where you come from. And most importantly, people from all cultures should be represented in film an television to relate to everyone and possibly even inspire someone.

From your personal experience, can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address some of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

To help address some of the diversity issues, the industry can make sure they cast all cultures in film and television equally. It’s also important as a community to let the industry be aware of how much we would like more diversity in film and TV. Also the society needs to help one another to people together we can overcome diversity issues much faster.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five things I wish someone told me when I first started are, 1. Be ready to sit in a car a lot! I usually do my homework in the car and sometimes even have dinner in the car. 2. Be prepared to learn lines sometimes within a day. Some auditions only give you one day to learn a ton of lines but I have learned to just try my best and feel happy with that. 3. Never think because you did great at an audition you will book it. You have to hear a lot of no’s before you get a yes in this business. 4. To be successful you have to keep trying. you can’t give up on your dreams because the next audition might be the one you book. 5. Always be yourself even if you are playing the part of someone else. I can only be the best me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s always ok to take breaks and book out. Sometimes I get very overwhelmed with school and I have to know that taking a break is ok. There will always be more work for you once your ready to go back.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I can inspire a movement to bring good to people, I would ask everyone to start a conversation with one person a day who looks down or lonely. You never know what your words can do to make them feel better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents are the reason for my success. Without their help I wouldn’t be acting. They drive me to all my auditions, help me with memorizing my lines. Make sure I’m keeping up with all my school work and still makes sure I’m having fun and doing other fun activities besides acting.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is, Try everything once, even if you think you might not like it because you might regret not trying.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Millie Bobby Brown because I love her acting and her style. She seems so confident and I would love to get to know her.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

you can follow me on Instagram at madelynmirandaofficial

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!