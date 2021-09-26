Mackenzie Collier: “Confidence”

Confidence. You need to believe that you are great at your job and you deserve to be here. You will also need to stand up for yourself when people try to push through your boundaries. It’s important to have the confidence to trust your abilities and stay on track.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mackenzie Collier, Founder of Mackenzie Collier Interiors and Business Coach .

Throughout her career, Mackenzie has gained a reputation for her unique approach to creating spaces that reflect her clients’ distinctive styles & interests. Mackenzie has built her business with her core values of community building, positivity and integrity in mind. She teaches and speaks nationally about business practices and interior design and is part of an ever-growing community of business owners who are expanding beyond the traditional business model.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I studied Psychology at Michigan State and when I graduated, I moved to Chicago to go to grad school. I quickly fell in love with the architecture and design in Chicago and decided to go back to school for interior design instead of pursuing my masters in Psychology. When I graduated from design school, the economy was struggling and it was tough to find an entry level position. I decided to nanny and freelance my design skills on the side until I found the right position. My freelancing quickly snowballed into steady business, and after about two years, I made the leap to quit my day job and become a full-time interior designer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I first started my company, I hadn’t come out yet. I had long hair and wore dresses, skirts and heels. A few years in, I did come out as a lesbian. I cut my hair short, started dressing more androgynous and carried myself in a more masculine way, which felt more natural to me. Something incredible happened. Male clients started to treat me differently. Negotiations, which used to be round after round of them pushing me to wear me down became far easier. They started to push less, they threatened less, and they complained less. They also stopped disputing my pricing. I think by signaling “I’m not here for your consumption,” men began to take me more seriously in business settings. I even played with it a bit — some days I’d dress more femininely and some more masculinely and the results were consistent. I recently grew my hair out and I’ve already noticed a shift backwards, but I’m focusing on my posture and my confidence because my hope is to cultivate a business world where women can be taken seriously regardless of their appearance.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was really nervous about billing clients when I first started working as a designer. I offered free consultations, thinking that would help generate new business in the door. I quickly learned that a lot of people were just using the free consultation to try to get free design advice and that they had no intention of paying for interior design services. At the end of my first year, I did the math on how much money I made versus how many hours I worked and realized that I was making 6.25 dollars/hour (luckily I was also working full time as a nanny, so I was able to make ends meet)! That was a great wake up call to increase my prices and start vetting my potential leads before I meet with them. I also started charging for my initial consultations, but it wasn’t until five years down the road that I actually had the confidence to charge what I was worth. In hindsight, I wish I had raised my rates right out of the gate.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am really close with my dad, who worked in human resources and eventually was a general manager of the glass production company where he worked throughout his career. My dad always takes the high road and leads with integrity. As I started to hire and grow my team, his feedback was invaluable as I learned to fill the shoes of a manager. The best advice he ever gave me was, “A successful negotiation is one in which BOTH parties feel that they have won. It may seem impossible at first glance, but if you get creative and keep your ego and emotions out of it — there is always a solution where both parties get their needs met. Hold out for that.”

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Women are opening businesses now more than any other point in history, which is really exciting. I think one huge barrier to women-led businesses is limited access to capital. In 2018, the average loan size for women founders was 31% smaller than for male founders according to Biz2Credit’s 2020 annual report. Women are also much less likely to apply for capital to fund their business, with only 1% of women-owned businesses utilizing venture capital according to.

In 2020, women received just 2.2% of venture capital funding. I, like many women founders, was unsuccessful in being granted any funding for my business. As a result, I have always run my business with cash and have fostered a model of reinvesting profits into my business to stimulate growth. This is definitely a slower and more stressful way to get things up and running, but with the way business loans work currently, it’s often the only option for women. In hindsight, I’m grateful that I failed at receiving funding because running my business on cash has allowed for slow, stable growth and has minimized our risk. It’s also nice not having to answer to anyone about my business decisions.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We need to be mindful about how we talk to little girls and little boys. We’ve been conditioned to tell little girls “you look so pretty” while we tell little boys “you look so strong.” Words matter and children internalize the messages about what people value about them. We need to teach girls to advocate for themselves, to speak up and ask for what they need. We’ve got to stop pressuring little girls to be “nice” above all else. We also need to teach girls financial literacy and provide opportunities for them to develop their entrepreneurial skills from a young age. I believe that we need to hold the banking & venture capital industry accountable for providing women with equal access to funding. I strongly believe that the system was set up to make it difficult for single women and minorities to succeed in accessing funding on their own.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Capitalism wasn’t set up by women or for women, so ethically I’ve just never aligned with corporate culture or with startup “hustle” culture. Both seem deeply masculine in their approach, prioritizing profit over the well-being of the people who work there, the community and the planet. I didn’t want to compete in that game, so I started my own business. My business reflects my values and we prioritize healthy work boundaries, giving back to our community and sustainability. When women start businesses, they improve the lives of the people around them. I fully believe that women-owned businesses are the key to getting our society and our planet back on track.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Don’t buy into the hustle culture. For many years, I believed that if you just work hard enough, your dreams will come true. To get my business up and running, I sacrificed my mental health, my physical health, and many of my personal relationships because I believed I had to hustle to get everything done ASAP. I bought into the girl boss culture idea of “the hustle,” and I really regret that. Now that I’m eleven years into my business, I realize that success happens when you just go with the flow and keep your eyes open for opportunities. When you are rested and calm, you are going to be more observant, creative and decisive. Progress will come if you just keep moving forward at a sustainable, steady pace, so don’t try to force it. Just try to enjoy the journey.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

To be a founder, you have to be comfortable with failing. Resilience is a necessary part of being a successful founder. You have to constantly go out of your comfort zone, fail, learn from it, and then try again. If that seems stressful to you, then owning a business might not be for you. You also have to believe in financial abundance. If you are a person who is always worrying about lack or scarcity, then the unpredictable nature of owning a business might be too stressful for you. I’ve cultivated the belief that there is always more money coming and I always have enough, and it helps me get through those touch-and-go moments when times are tough.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence. You need to believe that you are great at your job and you deserve to be here. You will also need to stand up for yourself when people try to push through your boundaries. It’s important to have the confidence to trust your abilities and stay on track. Discipline. You need to hold yourself accountable for achieving your goals. When you are the founder there isn’t anyone to answer to, so you have to answer to yourself. Create clear goals for yourself and track your progress regularly to make sure that you are progressing toward your dreams. Find an accountability buddy who can help you stay on track. Resilience. You have to believe in your ability to bounce back after setbacks. Owning a business is a constant learning process. You have to learn to laugh at yourself when you fall down and get very comfortable picking yourself back up after each set back. No matter how many years I’ve been doing this, I’m still constantly learning new lessons. A network of other female founders. So many of the challenges you face as a founder can be solved when you have the support of a network of other founders. Chances are someone else has been through whatever you’re facing, and you can learn from their experience. Nurture these relationships because they will prove invaluable. Prioritize community over competition and build each other up. I keep a few appointment slots open on my calendar on Friday mornings for coffee dates with my network. A network of professionals who specialize in areas of your business where you aren’t an expert. The earlier you can enlist the assistance of a lawyer, an accountant, a marketing expert, an operations expert etc. the better off you’ll be. Outsource the tasks that drain you so that you can focus on what you do best. People often think they need to wait until they are more established to enlist the help of experts, but the sooner you do it, the more successful you’ll be.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I really focus on cultivating an inclusive, safe space for women to launch their design careers. Once I became established in the design industry, I took on the responsibility of holding the door open to let others who don’t fit the traditional mold of “straight, white, married, supermodel-looking, female designer” come in behind me. I wanted to make space for more diversity in the design industry. I wanted to create a safe, inclusive space for members of marginalized communities, like the LGBTQIA+ community or women of color, to thrive. If there are five equally qualified candidates when I’m hiring for a position, I will always hire the one who had to climb the highest mountains to get to where they are today. I will always fight for the underdog. My team is composed of a powerful group of women who bring unique perspectives to our projects and I encourage them to use their voice as often as possible.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want the world to listen to women, particularly women of color. The patriarchal system has done catastrophic damage to women and to the earth. It’s time for a new perspective and a new approach. Women tend to have higher social sensitivity than men and researchers have found that teams with a higher proportion of women often reach better decisions and generate more novel solutions according to Forbes article ‘How Decision-Making Is Different Between Men And Women And Why It Matters In Business.’ Women have been held hostage by the patriarchy’s impossible standards for their appearance and behavior for far too long. Women don’t owe anyone pretty. Women don’t owe anyone nice. It’s time to wake up to our own patriarchal conditioning and start allowing women to age without shame, to speak up without fear of repercussions, and to exist safely and freely in the world. The most important thing we can do is listen to women, particularly women in marginalized communities.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to connect with Emma Mcilroy of Wildfang. As a feminist lesbian business owner operating out of Arizona, I often feel like I’m on an island, but the Wildfang brand has always inspired me to go ahead and be myself. They aren’t afraid to take a bold political stance as a business and I respect that. I’ve also seen them apologize when they had a mis-step. Creatively, they lead the pack on queer, feminist fashion and serve a community that is historically underserved. I really admire them as a brand.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.