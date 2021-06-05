Mackenzie Beauvais-Nikl: “Don’t be afraid to meet new people”

Don’t be afraid to meet new people. When I was younger, I was super shy and afraid to go up and meet someone because I was afraid they would reject me or be mean. I know so many people share those nervous feelings around meeting new people, but it’s ok.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mackenzie Beauvais-Nikl.

Mackenzie Beauvais-Nikl has been a Special Olympics Colorado athlete for more than 10 years and currently serves as Co-Chair of Special Olympics Colorado’s Board of Directors. Mackenzie is the first Special Olympics athlete globally to serve in this important role.

Mackenzie is a strong believer in the Unified Leadership approach and wants to ensure that people with intellectual disabilities have a voice at every level of the Special Olympics movement and beyond.

In addition to her role as Unified Board Chair, Mackenzie chairs the Colorado Athlete Input Council, serves on the US Athlete Leadership Council and attended the Global Youth Leadership Summit during the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

She is a graduate of the Inclusive Higher Education Certificate Program at Metropolitan State University of Denver with a certificate in photojournalism. In her spare time, Mackenzie loves taking photographs, being creative and spending time with her family and friends, especially her Unified partners.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I was adopted when I was two weeks old by my wonderful and loving family and at age 7, I was diagnosed with Autism.

Growing up was tough. I struggled to find the words I needed to communicate so instead I acted out by spitting, hitting and kicking. I struggled to find a school community and teachers who could work with me in the ways I needed, so I moved between five elementary, three middle and two high schools, with each new transition bringing additional stress and anxiety.

A difficult aspect of growing up with Autism is that when people look at me, I look “typical.” I am high functioning, but high functioning Autism is not “easy Autism.” I still always felt different, and the kids treated me differently.

People automatically have high expectations of me, and yes, I have high expectations of myself too, but there are differences in the way I learn and do things. I desperately wanted to fit in, so I got mixed in with a group of kids who took advantage of me.

For most of my time growing up, I felt stuck between different worlds, either too high functioning or not high functioning enough, but never fitting perfectly anywhere, until I found Special Olympics and my life started to change for the best.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Denver Parks and Recreation was the first organization to get me started with Special Olympics. That is where I met my coach, Aspen, and as I say, the rest is history.

Until joining Denver Parks and Rec, I had terrible experiences participating in sports. I knew I could be a great athlete, but the coaches wouldn’t work with me and my teammates would ignore me. Yet, Aspen just “got me” from our very first practice. She brought back my love of sports, always takes the time to train me to be the best I can be and truly set me on the path I am on.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Above all else, I think kindness, compassion and making everyone feel seen and included is what truly makes a difference in this world. When I was younger, I watched my mom model these behaviors.

Throughout my school years I watched as she advocated for me, always with compassion and kindness despite any frustrations she was feeling. She never gave up on me and always made me feel seen and heard, even when I was displaying my difficult behaviors. She made a huge difference in my life, and it is my goal to make a difference in the lives of others by living with compassion and ensuring everyone feels seen!

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

As an organization, Special Olympics Colorado is aiming to create a kinder, more inclusive world by showcasing the amazing talents and abilities of people with intellectual disabilities.

In doing so, we are reducing bullying in schools, eliminating the use of hurtful language, overturning negative stereotypes, and having a lot of fun along the way!

We know when two people, who may seem to be different from each other on the surface, pick up a basketball and begin to play, so many of our differences slip away and friendships emerge. People listen to and learn from each other, become more comfortable with someone who looks, talks, or acts differently than you — ultimately leading in community-wide change.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My experience growing up as a kid with Autism was tough. I wanted to “fit in” with the neurotypical kids so badly that I let them convince me to do bad things. They took advantage of me and threw me under the bus at every opportunity.

It was awful when I realized they didn’t consider me a real friend. This made me understand the importance of finding friends who loved, accepted and respected me for who I am.

Today, I know there are still so many people struggling to fit in, just like I did, especially kids with intellectual disabilities who are far more likely to be bullied and left out than the neurotypical kids. This makes our work through Special Olympics and Unified Champion Schools that much more important and urgent.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

Joining the Special Olympics Colorado Board of Directors three years ago was an “Aha Moment” for me. At the time I still lacked confidence in myself and was struggling to find my voice. But seeing the confidence and faith others had in me pushed me to see myself as a leader.

Additionally, the knowledge that I was there to represent my 15,000+ fellow athletes pushed me to step out of my comfort zone, use my voice to advocate and see myself as a role model to others.

I became very aware of how capable I am.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

I started in a new role as Unified Board Chair which had never been filled by a Special Olympics athlete before. While this is exciting, it also comes with a great deal of pressure of being “the first.” I knew I wanted to do a great job and to represent my fellow athletes the best I could so I just jumped right in! I have been attending meetings, reading, learning, and asking questions. I would say not being afraid to ask questions or give input were some of my biggest hurdles but realizing how important my perspective is has given me the confidence to not only be a great leader, but also encourage my fellow athletes to use their voices as well.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Knowing I was the first Special Olympics athlete to serve in the role of Board Chair was overwhelming. I received a lot of recognition for being in this new role before I really started in the role itself, which felt like a lot of pressure.

Once John Shukie, my Unified Board Chair, and I started digging in, I quickly saw where I could make real changes that positively impacts my fellow athletes and people with disabilities. Everything from providing feedback on health programming, to how our website looks to what we should offer at competitions to ensure a great experience for athletes.

I know the decisions I make and input I give impacts so many people and while it is a big responsibility, I am grateful to not only have a seat at the table, but to be leading from the head of the table.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

A few years ago, I was at a soccer practice and my coach asked me to “take another lap.” We had been running for what seemed like ages and I was tired, so I simply said, “No.” That was a big mistake. She quickly reminded me that “if you want to be part of a team then you will take the lap.”

In that moment I learned a few things. First, how important being part of Special Olympics and a team was to me. Second, how to truly respect my coach and their authority. I realized I had a history of being disrespectful which needed to change.

Ultimately, I ran the lap and learned my lesson.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Hands-down, my mom has been my biggest cheerleader from the beginning. She and my Dad adopted me when I was two weeks old. Despite giving me a love-filled home to grow up in, I resented my mom and was mean to her for years because I thought she took me away from my birth mom. I blamed her for that.

After everything I put her through, both physically and emotionally, and through all my struggles as a kid and teenager — she never left. She always fought for me, advocated for me, loved me and was there for me no matter what. She taught me what it means to never give up, no matter how hard things may seem. She showed me how to trust others and to dream big and then work hard to achieve those dreams.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Unified partners are neurotypical individuals who train and compete alongside Special Olympics Athletes (individuals with intellectual disabilities).

After some really hard years in school, I built up a lot of mistrust of neurotypical kids. I became used to them picking on me or ignoring me, so I really built a wall around myself to keep myself from developing those friendships.

However, playing on Unified teams alongside my typically developing peers, I not only gained my trust back, but I also gained teammates and lifelong friends. In return, I know my Unified partners’ lives have been changed in so many ways — and for the better.

Often, people think of Unified partners as serving in a “mentoring” type role, when I think it is the other way around. Simply by becoming teammates, we have all developed a new sense of empathy and an understanding of what inclusion really can and should be.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Educate and train leaders without disabilities and work with them to develop inclusive behaviors and practices. This could includepolicies which are more inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities — everything from healthcare to easier access to public transportation. Take the time to get to know someone with an intellectual disability (ID). Hire someone with a disability and take the time to help them succeed in their jobs. Change your internal perceptions and stereotypes about people with ID. Every school should implement Unified Schools. I know change can and will start with young people, but we need every school administrator to support this mission.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Don’t be afraid to meet new people. When I was younger, I was super shy and afraid to go up and meet someone because I was afraid they would reject me or be mean. I know so many people share those nervous feelings around meeting new people, but it’s ok. Don’t give up. I used to give up so quickly. I used to get frustrated speaking publicly. I would stop and felt uncomfortable. Don’t take stuff for granted because you don’t know how much time you have. My mom is sick and made me appreciate every day. Just be you. Often, people with Autism feel like they must “fake it” or act a different way so society accepts you. I realized society needs to change and become more inclusive and accommodating, not people with disabilities. Dream big! While it is incredible to be the first athlete to serve as a Special Olympics Board Chair, I encourage everyone to dream big as I know I will not be the last athlete to serve in this role. Next up, I want to become a CEO!

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

To make real change we know it needs to start with young people. Now more than ever, we need to create a society that is more inclusive of all people. Start small! Start a conversation with someone who is different from you. Invite someone who looks lonely or left out to eat lunch with you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 😊

Malala Yousafzai because she is an amazing leader, and I had the privilege of hearing her speak about her work of bravely fighting for girls education in Pakistan. I was so moved by her story and all she went through.

Also, Michelle Obama because to see someone who looks like me become the first woman of color in the White House, showed me I could accomplish my dreams too. She overcame so many barriers because of the color of her skin and she is an inspiration. She fights for good health, education, and equality.

