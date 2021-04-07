Mack Abbott of BAPR Group: “Knowledge”

Knowledge. I have learned so much from starting my business! It challenges me every day to grow. I believe the saying is “you learn something new every day” but I learned 10 new things every day as a business owner!

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mack Abbott.

Mack ventured into the PR world at the mere age of 15. She has worked with Mike Tyson, Boyz II Men, Joey Fatone, Vinny Guadagnino, and Bret Michaels. She specializes in developing all-inclusive campaigns for clients including luxury brands, celebrities, and world-class businesses.

Throughout her last four years in the industry, she has presented clients in a way that appeals to both the traditional and new generations. This creates a whole new view that a PR Firm can use to its advantage to reach a wide range of audiences. Her work is seen in press campaigns, luxury events, traditional print, broadcast, and digital platforms.

Mack has made it her personal mission to help her clients build their brand presence and reputation in the media. This is done through her skills within industry connections and creative strategy.

Her experience working within the public relations industry from multiple angles helps create a long-lasting and sustainable business model for the up-and-coming modern PR firm — BAPR Group.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Thank you so much for this opportunity! My name is Mack Abbott and I am 19 years old. I am currently living in Dallas Texas and I’m from Palm City Florida. When I was 15 years old I needed to start getting volunteers for school and posted on my neighborhood’s Facebook page asking if anyone needed volunteer/internship help. Jo Mignano — celebrity and entertainment publicist — reached out to me and said she could use my help with organizing her office and a few work tasks. She already had an assistant at the time but we hit it off and the next thing you know I was her new assistant. She repped BIG clients such as Mike Tyson, Boyz II Men, and Joey Fatone. And I know this is bad to admit but I didn’t know who any of them were before I started working at JMIGS PR! I was originally planning to get a job at my local grocery store where all my friends were working but I ended up working for Mike Tyson instead. Kinda crazy for a 15-year-old! But I learned so much and dove headfirst into the PR world. I was promoted to PR coordinator and worked at JMIGS PR for 4 years before I decided to take my next career move. When I graduated high school I was attending school virtually at the University of Florida for business while living in Dallas but decided to leave school to start building my PR empire. I networked with business professionals from all over the world and met my now business partner Josiah Begin. Josiah is a marketing mastermind and we decided to collaborate to start BAPR Group. A modern PR firm pioneering a time where traditional media melds with modern social exposure. We are taking a unique approach to PR to help our clients build their dream reputation in the media and having so much fun doing it!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

The most interesting thing since starting my business is how many people are terrified that I left school! I have had so many say ”you will never be able to get a job!” Well, good things that are not what I want! The 9–5 corporate job where are you fall into 100k + in student debt and then work for 30 years and retire… still in debt… just doesn’t sound too appealing to me. I totally understand why others fear for me. Society has programmed us we have to follow a certain path or else we won’t succeed but that’s simply not true and just fear-based thinking. This is not me telling anyone to drop out of college. I wanted nothing more in high school than to get into a good college and work my way up in a corporate job but I realized I could have more and don’t have to play it safe!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes BAPR stand out is our unique view of our industry. We tend to take the “traditional” way of doing things and spin it to fit in with the fast-paced world we live in. Things are evolving at such a fast rate we as professionals need to keep up with the latest trends to help our clients the best we can. Because of my young age and 4 years of experience I am able to use both the traditional way of PR I was trained in as well as the innovative may my company is using to get our clients the best-fit features. For example, we have done away with the boring basic press release journalist dread to read and created more of an infographic that is easy to read, aesthetically pleasing, and still includes all of the necessary information!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The one person I am most grateful for and who has molded my life the most is my mom. Of course, everyone having their mom in their life shapes them to be the person they are. However, mine was more the lack of having my mom. My mom, Stacy Abbott, passed away suddenly on a family vacation when I was 10 years old. She was a great mother taken too soon and I would of course give up everything I have now for her to be here but losing her and the things I had to go through truly made me who I am. Losing a parent young is not easy but I chose to find the silver lining. I learned to become independent and living life to the fullest because I know it can be short. This is why I work so hard for what I want and why I started my business!

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Right now we are diversifying our client roster and excited to start working more in the fashion and influencer industries! I am also in the works of getting one of my clients, Caroline Choi, a TV show in the UK! Lots of fun and exciting things are always happening here at BAPR Group.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the main things I thank for my success is my mindset! Thanks to my mentor Sheri Thompson of Synergy In Success, I got involved in mindset training. Learning about the conscious and subconscious minds and how we cancel out limiting beliefs to accomplish anything we want is the reason for my success. Because I believed I could do it… I did. Now with all of my friends or people I meet through networking, I always try to give them resources to help improve their mindset and help them realize their true potential!

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My favorite book that will change anyone’s life is ‘Think and Grow Rich’ by Napoleon Hill. This book challenges you to set goals that help you grow and teach you the principles and mindset needed to accomplish all you want. It is a deep read and takes a willingness to truly dive deep into the content. I did and it is totally paying off. These teaching are things that I will carry through my whole life.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”? Please share an example or story for each.

Finding you. Through the process of taking the risk to leave school and start my own business, I have found myself. I still have a lot to learn about me but starting your own path and not listening to what society says you have to do is so fulfilling. With finding new things you do like you also find old things you no longer like and it might feel a little add letting go of your old ways but I have grown so much through this process and continue to do so every day. Time. I am my own boss! I pick when I do and do not work. I can travel and work from anywhere in the world as long as I have a computer. I don’t need to request off vacation days or call in sick. I control my hours and how I operate my business. With this luxury, you have to make sure not to take advantage of your freedom. While I could only work one day and week and relax at the pool all day I don’t! I work every day and even weekends sometimes! Knowledge. I have learned so much from starting my business! It challenges me every day to grow. I believe the saying is “you learn something new every day” but I learned 10 new things every day as a business owner! Social Life. In some ways, you will grow out of friends and relationships. Then in other ways, you will gain new friends and relationships. I do not talk to many of my high school friends as much as I did but I am replacing those relationships with meaningful connections within my industry and new mentors I have met through networking! Income. Of course, starting a business takes time and so does building your income! But taking this leap and starting my own business has given me the opportunity to make 10x what I was making before!

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty-year-old who is looking to found a business?

Stop delaying! I know you are probably thinking “I’m too young” or “I don’t know what I’m doing!” Well, that’s how it always starts. If every successful entrepreneur waiting until the time they were truly “ready” and “knew what they were doing” we wouldn’t have the many things around us we do today. And secondly, persist! There are going to be bumps in the road and no’s and times where you feel like throwing in the towel. But just know if you believe you can do it… you can! Crash through those barriers and do what you love. Shoot for the no’s because it means you getting closer to that yes.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love the opportunity to sit down with a big fashion brand such as Zara or a major fashion influencer such as Gigi Hadid to try to book them as a client 😉 but mostly to learn more about the fashion industry and what it is like to hold that much influence within an industry. I believe it would be a powerful masterminding power lunch for both parties!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!