M Pike: “Patience is the key”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing M Pike.

M Pike is a singer and songwriter, active also in the field of acting. Based in London but originally from Italy, with roots in the Dominican Republic. Independent recording artist with a unique Modern Pop/R&B /Soul sound alongside uplifting/futuristic lyrics that make him an avant-garde performer. His main value is sharing love and creating a better future for this planet.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

It’s a pleasure to be here! My story started in a small town of two thousand people in North Italy, where I spent my childhood and adolescence. Since I was young I had this sincere passion for music, playing whatever was in front of me. I remember the first instrument was a small guitar bought by my parents and I was strumming every day, to then arrange some pots to “play” the drums.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Watching big superstars like Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Usher perform in front of thousands of people, the energy, inspired me a lot. I was dreaming this since i was really young. With practice i realized that music is a natural talent for me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Yes, one interesting story is how i moved to London to pursue my career. Back in 2019 i was selected to embark on a journey as animator in a five stars resort in Greece. The first week after a karaoke night i was scouted, and i moved to another resort working as a singer. After finished the first season, i was proposed to do another one in Egypt, I accepted and i stayed there one month. At that time i received an email from XFactor Uk to do an audition, since the situation was a little bit uncomfortable there, i took a leap of faith and i flew to New Castle to attend it leaving everything in Egypt. I was not selected but thanks to that drastic decision i was able to expand my career in Uk, hustling every day and meeting the right people step by step.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Have too much hype during a performance, i was so excited and into it that people were even scared. One thing i learned is how to channel this eruptive energy during all the concert instead of giving a blast at the beginning to then diming before the end.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I’m working on a documentary of my life so far and a couple of singles including a collaboration that will be huge, but i cannot reveal anything for now. Follow my journey and you will discover it!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Sure! Failure is part of the process to achieve big things. Do it and do it again until it works, trust me it will be if you never give up. The best advice i could give is follow your heart and what is telling you no matter how crazy it seems, will make sense later on. Trust it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Good question. Number one reason is quite obvious, since the planet is populated by billions of people is necessary to have diversification to represent different people.

Number two it helps to bring new horizons to the entertainment industry, nowadays we need as much creativity as possible from all over the world to inspire our lives

Number three this is the future, where we are heading. It’s time to evolve and including all kinds of cultures helps this planet to embrace new ways to see life. That’s what the impact we have with music, film and television, we can help people get closer to each other and understand instead of hating.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The mindset is everything. You cannot achieve what you want before you invest time working on yourself and be that before doing it. My biggest achievements were possible only when i focused my attention and energy believing it was possible.

Patience is the key. All the choices you made will make sense in the future. Stick to your vision. It is really like this, sometimes it takes years sometimes months but in the end it’s always become a reality if you are constant.

Life is about what you give. Don’t expect anything from nothing. I was waiting someone to discovered me but i realized that only devoting my life to it and giving that other people noticed me and helped me along the way.

What other people think don’t matter. What you think about yourself matter first. I used to be hard on myself and try to fit somehow the surrounding but only when i focused on how i really want to live that my life starts to become fulfilling.

Enjoy life but make sure to surround yourself with people that can inspires you to become the best version of yourself. The sentence show me your friends and I’ll show your future is real. Only when i surrounded myself with people in the same field having success that my life changed.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take time often to breath and center yourself. I think meditation is essential to have a balanced life specially in this challenging field.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A huge exchange of hugs at one of my biggest concert with tens of thousands of people, sharing love between each other.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One person I’m super grateful for is my manager. She recognized straight away what was my vision and helped me to connect with people to make it a reality. We encountered each other at one social event in NY through common friends, and from there our relationship sparks. We are able to achieving big successes because we are definitely on the same page and complement each other.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Life is a auto fulfilling prophecy. All what i was repeating in my mind ended up to become reality.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to spend time with Halston Sage. I discovered her in The Orville and I’m an inspiring actor as well. From her personality i can recognize that probably we have many things in common and who knows maybe could be a right match.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram as @mpikeworld or on any other platform as M Pike.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Was a pleasure to be here!