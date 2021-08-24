Lyricist Marion Adler: “A surprising way of seeing an unsurprising thing”

A surprising way of seeing an unsurprising thing. This is also a requirement for the stand-up comedian — who is often a rather wonderful poet in his/her own right.

Poetry is growing in popularity and millions of people spanning the globe have a renewed passion for embracing the creativity, beauty, and art of poetry. Poetry has the power to heal and we make sense of the world through the human expression of writing and reading. Are you wondering: What does it take to become a successful poet? What is the best medium and venue to release your poetry? What are some techniques to improve or sharpen your skills? In this interview series about how to write powerful and evocative poetry, we are interviewing people who have a love for poetry and want to share their insights, and we will speak with emerging poets who want to learn more about poetry either to improve their own skills or learn how to read and interpret better. Here, we will also meet rising and successful poets who want to share their work or broaden their audience, as well as poetry and literature instructors.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Marion Adler.

Since 1985, Marion Adler has written or contributed lyrics to seven musicals, and numerous reviews and has written libretti for over 10 song cycles. Her work has garnered multiple awards and been produced Off-Broadway and in London’s West End. Ms. Adler has collaborated with Oscar Award winning composers Alan Menken and Michael Gore and, in 2000, she was a winner of the prestigious 100,000.00 dollars Kleban Award for her body of work as a lyricist.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what first drew you to poetry?

My great aunt Marion, for whom I was named, loved poetry and would often spontaneously recite any number of her favourite poems for us. She was responsible for laying the groundwork of my lyric and poetry writing interest. My 3rd grade teacher, Mrs. Lee, taught poetry as part of the public school curriculum when I was a child. We read The Hunchback in the Park by Dylan Thomas — and I was hooked. I would lie awake at night writing poems in my head for hours.

Can you tell us a bit about the interesting or exciting projects you are working on or wish to create? What are your goals for these projects?

My son, Edwin Wentworth and I have spoken about creating a Mother/Son collection of poetry. He is (if I may boast) a very talented poet and, in a number of instances now, I have been inspired to “answer” a poem of his with one of my own. During Covid I have also returned to a love of pencil sketching — so I have been thinking of adding a visual element to the collaboration as well.

Wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition so that all of us are on the same page. What is your definition of poetry? Can you please share with us what poetry means to you?

Wow. Tall order. What has excited me about poetry from the time I was a child was the transformative miracle of metaphor and simile. “while the boys among willows / made the tigers jump out of their eyes” just for instance or “When the evening is spread out against the sky / like a patient etherized upon a table.” As a lyricist I have also loved the challenge and satisfaction of using rhyme in my poetry. But the question of what poetry is to me? It is the language of revelation — a distillation of all that we are — an ancient connecting thread — a mystic medicine…

What can writing poetry teach us about ourselves?

I think it teaches us to expand our perception — to stretch and exercise the muscles of empathy and connection, it challenges us to re-conceive and re-evaluate and rediscover the world around us — it is both a goad and a lure.

Who are your favorite poets? Is it their style, the content or something else that resonates with you?

I love W.H. Auden. His use of rhyme is so fresh and unstudied — I enjoy Billy Collins very much for his use of humour and irony — I LOVE Emily Dickinson and Dorothy Parker. — I love Canadian poets Patricia Young, Leonard Cohen, Margaret Atwood and Alycia Pirmohamed — who are all very different but cool. Oh and SHAKESPEARE!

If you could ask your favourite poet a question, what would it be?

I think any question I would have is already answered by their poems. I might ask them something about their routine though — “Do you follow a strict schedule or do you only write when you are moved to? How do you cope with feeling blocked — with lack of inspiration — with depression or despair?

Poetry can be transformational. Is there a particular poem that spoke to you and changed your life or altered a perspective you held in some way? Can you share the story?

There are SO many poems that I just love — and that have probably changed my perspective — I just went to the bookshelf and mentioned to my husband what I was looking for. He said “Chick Lorimer” — which is a lovely poem by Carl Sandburg that I used to try to read to him and could never get through without crying! It wasn’t transformational — it was just simple and sad. I was obsessed with Dylan Thomas as a high school student — so much language! So much Welsh accent! So much adorable self-destruction…but it was W.H. Auden and his wonderful reflection on the nature of suffering in Musee des Beaux Arts that struck me hard at that time — and I still think of to this day.

Today’s world needs so much healing. Can you help articulate how poetry can help us heal?

I think poetry is an invitation to travel beyond the limitations of our own imaginations. It is an invitation to play, to let go of preconceptions, to reframe the world around us — as in improvisation, poetry is an invitation to say “yes and” to open your eyes, ears, mind and heart. It is a peephole into a familiar but unknown landscape — it is a path to connection and reconnection. Through poetry we are challenged to recognize both what we share and what we don’t — to accept new, and sometimes painfully opposing, visions of the same world and to understand that they can all be true.

We’d like to learn more about your poetry and writing. How would you describe yourself as a poet? Can you please share a specific passage that you think exemplifies your style or main message?

This is from a Song Cycle Called “Saints and Sinners” which was commissioned in 2007 by the San Jose Chamber Orchestra in San Jose, California. These are the last verses from the final song THE RETURN:

HERE THERE BURNS NO LAKE OF FIRE

NOR SOUNDS THE SHIMMERING CHORD

HERE THERE IS NO PUNISHMENT

AND NO REWARD

IN THIS EMERALD TWILIGHT

WE END AND WE BEGIN

AND ALL SHALL BE FORGIVEN

OUR VIRTUE AND OUR SIN

COME TO ME, OH COME TO ME

AND HAND IN HAND WE’LL CLIMB

INTO THE SPINNING LAP OF GOD

WHOSE SECRET NAME IS TIME

This poem exemplifies my interest and belief in reconciliation and forgiveness. It has been a central theme in my creative life over the course of many years, and I continue to explore it in a variety of ways.

What do you hope to achieve with your poetry?

I hope that my poetry will spark a sense of recognition — of connection and comfort.

In your opinion and from your experience, what are 3 things everyone can learn from poetry?

How rich it is. How nourishing to the spirit. How essential it is for good health. It is easy to forget about poetry — the way you can forget about fresh cherries when they aren’t in season, or the smell of wood smoke in the fall, or swimming in the sea. Every year my New Years resolution is: MORE POETRY. We have a blackboard in the hall and I try to remember to put some Haiku up and switch it out regularly. You need poetry. It’s like a vitamin but more fun.

Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things a poet needs to know to create beautiful and evocative poetry?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

A surprising way of seeing an unsurprising thing. This is also a requirement for the stand-up comedian — who is often a rather wonderful poet in his/her own right. A sense of fun and of the absurd. Poetry shouldn’t all be heavy lifting. I love light verse — Edward Lear, Ogden Nash, Lewis Carrol etc. And the wonderful Chinese and Japanese poets (Li Bai, Du Fu, Basho etc) The rules in order to break them. Know how to spell so you can choose to misspell. Learn about rhythm and rhyme and strict poetry forms — and even challenge yourself to write within those forms. Then choose to move outside those forms or invent your own. Curiosity and vulnerability. Keep questing. Find things out. As I get older I find this harder to do. But it is SO important. An irrepressible passion to communicate. This — I think — may be something you can’t cultivate if you don’t already have it. However — if you are interested in being a poet — you probably don’t need to worry!

If you were to encourage others to write poetry, what would you tell them?

There is no right way or wrong way to write poetry. A blank page is like a cold lake on a hot day. Once you get in you’ll feel SO GOOD!

How would you finish these three sentences:

Poetry teaches…us to see the world through a multifaceted lens.

Poetry heals by… reminding us of our connection to humanity and to the world.

To be a poet, you need to…really really want to be a poet.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Entertainment , Business, VC funding, and Sports read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am a huge fan of Tom Waits.I think he is one of our greatest living poets. I would just love to tell him right to his dear rugged face, how much I have loved his work over the years, how much it moves me and inspires me — makes me laugh and definitely makes me weep. His song Kentucky Avenue is one of the saddest songs in the world. I would love to sit across from him in a seedy bar and hear his fabulous cigarettes-and-whiskey voice in real time.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

This is where I have fallen down on the job of self-promotion. I don’t have a website yet. I need to build one!

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success.