Lyra Star: “If you are looking to make music your primary means of income, that is a different story”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lyra Star.

Singer-songwriter Lyra Star sprinkles a little bit of magic into every song she creates.

An independent yoga-loving dreamer, Star spread her wings past her hometown of Nashville to eventually find herself exploring and falling in love with the West Coast. Finally settling in the bay area of California, she became one half of the duo Wisps and Willows before realizing she couldn’t be contained and indeed needed to fly solo. She is also a self trained contortionist, and has been making herself known in the performing arts world since moving to Los Angeles in 2018.

Finding musical inspiration in the likes of Imogen Heap and Tori Amos, Star continues to fearlessly follow her tenacious inner voice as she navigates the music scene and performing arts world of LA. As a solo artist, her imagination and creativity truly shine through her work while her pure, ethereal vocals and profound lyrics reveal a highly aware, genuinely creative soul that never lets go of the importance of following her dreams.

Her aptly titled debut album, A Thousand Dreams, released in 2018, is a collection of celestial songs that comes complete with lush orchestral arrangements and Star’s magical signature vocals. Since moving to LA, she has had the opportunity to collaborate with many other artists and producers, and has released five singles, including a moody cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Red House.” Star’s most recent foray into the music video world has found her combining her contortion skills and movement artistry with the original songs. The results are stunning, and she continues to grow and thrive as an artist, cultivating and combining her unique talents.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/811769484bcbbea44a5ea5d99b87e089

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Nashville, so I basically grew up in a musical town. My mom had me take piano lessons starting in the third grade, and I am very grateful for that, although I quit lessons for a while before coming back to it in my teens. I have always been passionate about music, and I was surrounded by a number of incredibly talented musical friends in high school. I would constantly attend live shows and concerts, and I started dabbling in songwriting and composition in high school and college. Music has always been a part of my life in some way, shape, or form, starting at a young age.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’m not really sure that I can call this my one career path because I also teach yoga and Pilates, which I’m very passionate about as well. As far as music goes, I was living in Santa Rosa about 8 years ago and one day decided I needed to pick up my guitar and sing… I started writing a song, and everything slowly started to unfold from there, beginning with my first open mic night, which was one of the scariest things I had ever done. It was incredibly difficult, and my voice was shaking I was so nervous… something inside of me told me that I needed to keep going though. Expressing myself through song was incredibly fulfilling, and I felt like I wanted to keep doing it.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Honestly, I feel like I’m still kind of at the beginning of my career. If you’re wanting a cool story regarding music, I did get to record vocals for one of my songs on a microphone that was used by Dolly Parton. I have a lot more interesting stories in the performing arts world from contortion gigs because those types of events usually tend to be more unique in nature.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure if it’s funny or not, but I used to self deprecate a lot onstage. For example, if I made a mistake in a song, I would sometimes announce it to the audience and apologize. This is such a “rookie” mistake… when you are onstage, especially if you are singing one of your original songs, there are no apologies. The audience often does not know if you mess up or forget something, especially if it is an original work, so there’s absolutely no need to draw attention to it. It took me a couple of years to break that habit.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have been mostly doing contortion performance work at various events, which has been fun and has been pushing me as an artist in many ways to get more creative with my movements and vibe. Musically, I just started working on recording an EP. This will be my first full body of work to release since my album in 2018.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think diversity is important in any industry, not just entertainment. Our entire world is full of a plethora of people from different backgrounds/cultures with various personalities, and I think it’s always important to celebrate every human for their unique talents/skills and cultural backgrounds. By having a wide array of people represented in any industry, it is more of a true reflection of the world as a whole and also means that more new and exciting skills, talents, and visions are constantly being brought forth into the public eye.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Honestly, I have enjoyed just diving into it head first and learning from mistakes that I have made along the way. I think for anyone that is first starting out, it is important to know that it won’t be easy, and you have to be confident with what you are doing and your art. Success usually requires hard work, although I’m sure some people get lucky and meet people that can bump their career to that next level. The one thing I wish someone had told me before I started was that you will have to invest money into your craft in order to create a quality product… unless you want to be a jack of all trades and learn the art of production, getting good press, playlisting, creating music videos, etc, you will have to hire people to help you do the work and get your art out there. I definitely haven’t made much money at all from my music, and I’ve invested a lot of money into creating videos and into music production for my songs. However, I absolutely love what I do, and that’s why I keep going no matter what. I also have a lot of other things that I’m passionate about though and have other ways that I earn income. If you are looking to make music your primary means of income, that is a different story. I’m probably not the best person to talk to about that, but I know lots of singer/songwriters here in LA and elsewhere that have success doing just that. I also know they put all of their time and energy into the music. It takes a lot… that’s the bottom line. You can’t necessarily just be the singer/songwriter unless you have the financial means to pay people to do publicity, booking, social media, etc.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

If you are truly passionate about your music and your art, you will not “burn out.” However, you will most likely go through ebbs and flows. For myself, I know it is important to have other interests, such as hiking, yoga, and riding my bike. Just having other activities to do provides a nice reset if you’re ever feeling “stuck” so to speak. I also find it helpful to spend time attending shows and seeing what other people are doing musically and artistically. Living in LA has been so inspiring because there are so many talented people and such an eclectic mix of both art and music. I think it’s important to remember that not everyone will like your particular brand, and that is perfectly okay! There is something out there for everyone, and you will find your own voice and your own crowd. Patience is key and knowing that it takes time to build your career.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I honestly believe that it takes a village. I have had so many people that have helped me along the way, from producers to friends to music video directors to singer/songwriters to other performing artists that it would be hard to name them all and share a story about each one. I will say that Tonya Kay has been a great help to me in both worlds, music and the performing arts… she is a true talent, and I met her through my yoga community in Los Angeles. We first connected because she needed a bone breaker for a video, and someone suggested that she talk to me… bone breaking is different than contortion though… haha. We kept in touch, and I attended some of her shows, which were incredible. She is a very talented artist in so many ways… she produces, dances, directs, writes, and acts. Her creativity is almost never-ending, and I have been working with her on my music videos (we just finished shooting our third video together), which has been the best way for me to combine my talents (contortion and original music). She has always believed in me and my craft and provided me with so much good advice as someone that has worked in the industry for years. She has connected me with many people in the performance world that have given me gig opportunities as well. There are others that I could also share stories about that are specific to the music industry and to the performing arts world, but she is one person that has helped in both areas.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Tori Amos… she has been a huge musical inspiration for me over the years, and I just think she would be a fascinating and fun person to chat with.

How can our readers follow you online?

My website is lyra-star.com, which has links to all of my social media accounts. I am the most active on my Instagram page, @lyrastarmusic. This is also my handle for Twitter and TikTok.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!