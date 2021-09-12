Lynne Cazaly: “Perfect has invisible standards”

Perfect has invisible standards. We know that fields like manufacturing, construction, aviation, medicine and many other industries follow standards of best practice or what is required. Your pharmacist follows a series of steps and procedures to ensure they follow the industry standards in dispensing medications and health products. The standards are documented, able to be measured and assessed against. But perfectionism is often connected to an image we have conjured up in our mind. That’s why we don’t know when we’ve finished a project, task or piece of work, because it may not yet match the image we have. We imagine what the perfectly renovated bathroom will look like, we imagine what the perfect holiday will be like, and we imagine the perfect boss, partner, friend or family. But those imaginings may not be practical, feasible or even possible. Standards rather than generalised perfection are more powerful for us.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lynne Cazaly.

Lynne Cazaly helps individuals, teams and businesses transition to better ways of thinking and working. She is an international keynote speaker, multi-award winning 8 x author and an in-demand mentor. Lynne can help you think better, make sense of information and handle the realities of workplace overwhelm and information overload with her clever hacks and ingenious processes, tools and methods. See more at www.lynnecazaly.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m Australian-born and grew up in Melbourne, all but for a couple of years when I lived and went to school in Singapore. When my father gained a teaching opportunity in a technical college in Singapore, as part of a government skills program, my mum, dad, brother and I packed up our Australian family home and ventured overseas for a new cultural and educational experience. I spent a lot of my childhood being creative, conjuring, making, thinking and imagining. Dressing up, playing ‘restaurants’ and ‘offices’ with a great love of stationery, colour and creativity were always a part of my play time. I loved writing at school, more than reading and enjoyed 15 years competitive dinghy sailing with my father out on the waters of Port Phillip Bay at the family friendly McCrae Yacht Club.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘No one can make you feel inferior without your consent’. — Eleanor Roosevelt.

There were a few times when I found myself in front of a teacher, employer or an acquaintance, who was dishing out their opinions and views of me. At first it would be a shock: ‘how can they think this of me?!’ and then it would be upsetting. And then… I would begin to feel powerful. I would muse and consider that they can’t make me feel worth less simply via their opinion. Their opinion can’t really affect me. And it’s more a reflection of what’s going on in their head, their heart and their life. If I don’t agree, I don’t have to take their opinion on. As clear as this might sound here, it’s been a life-long learning and challenge to get to that point, so often inspired by that quote.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

John C Maxwell’s book ‘Developing the leader within you’ was part of a leadership program in one of my early jobs. Wow! What a mindset-changer it was. It helped me be all of the things my previous boss wasn’t! Every topic he wrote about, I had an example of how the opposite had been my experience as an employee. It therefore helped me grow to lead a team, show empathy, plan, liaise, collaborate, communicate and deal with the tricky areas of performance, conflict and tension. I still have the book on my bookshelf in my office and the pages are yellowed, dog-eared and there are many lines and passages underlined and highlighted. You can see I’ve gone back to it a few times over the years, particularly in my early leadership roles where I was exploring what kind of leader I wanted to be and needed to be.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity: Most people who know me would mention my creativity as one of my most visible character traits. While it’s less about the artistic side of creativity, it’s more about the freedom to think, to wonder, to explore, to imagine and to dream up possibilities. To be able to make something of your own, and to make it in your way, with your angle or style on it — that is a freedom of expression. To let it be your own style of writing, or drawing sketching or design, or communication. I use creativity more in thought that in creation of art, although I have hand drawn hundreds of visual illustrations using my ipad and a drawing app like Procreate.

Persistence: Not letting the little things slow you down or stop you. My grandmother, who lived to the age of 103, is often in my thoughts as a woman of great persistence. Working in difficult times, juggling different roles, managing complex relationships and challenges, she … persisted. She did not give up or give in. There she was, quietly, consistently chipping away at the bigger visions, goals and hopes she had for the world. My family will often say that some of my behaviors remind them of her. That’s fine by me!

Ingenuity: Finding another way, using what you have, making do. When I was leading a team in the marketing and PR field, and we had budget limitations, we would always try to find another way, a better way to use what we had. We would reuse, recycle, upcycle, re-fashion and re-work existing resources. My father has been an incredible re-user of resources, finding clever and unique hacks and solutions to fix equipment, tools, machinery and household objects. I had the most wonderful teacher in him finding another way, another solution, another answer. It links to the persistence I think, and the creativity characteristics. Together, these characteristics help me keep going to come up with ideas and solutions, using what I have, in creative ways.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who has high standards of achievement for themselves, and believes society holds similar high standards, and may hold high standards for others; but all the while, is also highly critical of everyone’s efforts to reach those standards, including themselves. It’s like an internal war or struggle. “Do well, everybody. But oh, that’s so disappointing — please try harder”.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionists often do want to do well. They want to be well-regarded, well-respected, not spoken ill of and not dismissed as unprofessional. So there is nothing wrong with aspiring to be well thought of for the efforts you put in and the results you achieve. For example, I was speaking at a large professional services industry conference, a multi-city event where I was delivering the same talk at each of six cities around Australia. The event was detailed and complex and had many moving parts like an expo, program of speakers, catering, special events, live entertainment and so on. One of the event managers confessed after my keynote talk on the topic of perfectionism that she was a perfectionist. And even though she knew it wasn’t good for her to live and work like that over the longer term, it was something that helped her deliver a high-quality conference event for her employer. She wanted to be sure that no one thought she’d neglected anything connected with the professional running of the event. That’s great, and the event was incredible. But it took so much time, effort, and waking hours to check on every little thing… eventually she burned out and moved on from the role. I wonder how we can have the balance of the attention to detail and delivering good quality, without burning out in the effort of delivering that.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Perfectionists often hold invisible standards that neither they nor those around them can see, or mind-read. When we work towards an invisible standard, it invariably changes. It’s not written down anywhere; it’s not obvious. The end result is that we dream of changes and edits as we progress through our task or project. And so we may never be satisfied with the result. It never met the desired outcome… even if it was plenty good enough.

Perfectionists may not know when to stop. When is a project finished? When is the task really done? How do we know? Is it because it ‘looks right’ and matches the image we hold in our mind or because it meets the requirements that were set out at the start? The software developers I often work with or train love to use a ‘definition of done’ before they start a new task or project. How smart is that! They don’t start until they know what the finish will be. Then when they reach the finish, they know it’s the finish. They stop, take a break, celebrate or commiserate and take a breath. It’s like a running event or cycling distance: you know before you start how long it will be and when and where the finish is.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

A perfectionist may:

Believe that what they’re working on, the quality of it, wouldn’t be acceptable.

Get stuck because they think that society expects higher, more and better from them and it’s too much to deal with right now.

Get overwhelmed and overloaded with what they think needs to be done to make it better, perfect.

Not be able to see what to do next or what the priority is when there is so much they believe needs doing.

Be too occupied with how their efforts and work will be received, and it’s not even finished yet.

Focus on the problems, errors and missing elements rather than what progress has been made, what has been done or completed.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Many of us experience perfectionism. It’s not uniquely you and it’s not a rare disease. It’s a common human response that if we know how we come to be a perfectionist, we can take steps to work around it and think and work in better ways. Perfectionism is often generational; that is, we have learned it from within our family or family history. There’s nothing wrong with striving for good, better and best, but when you recognise it, you can become more powerful over it. A colleague who is starting her own coaching business is realising how much she is trying to get everything 100% right before she presses ‘start’ or ‘go’ or ‘send’. When a group of colleagues were all sharing our similar experiences with her, listening to her experiences, she laughed, cried and then said how relieved she felt to know it’s part of how humans try to cope and try to do well. She quickly became aware perfectionism was something she’d been pursuing since her early days at school. She’s now picking herself up on her perfectionism ways and stopping before she starts getting too caught up in perfect. Procrastination is the naughty school friend of perfectionism. They are like two cheeky friends who love to hang about together and encourage each other. Procrastination is naughty because it’s saying, ‘don’t start, you won’t be able to make it anywhere near good enough’ and then perfectionism is naughty because it’s saying, ‘don’t stop yet, it’s not finished, you can’t put it out there like that; you’ll have to do more so that it is better.’ What a challenging internal struggle we have! Don’t start; don’t stop. Imagine if you are a perfectionist teacher, wanting to create some learning activities for a forthcoming class. You might put the task off, leaving the work until the weekend before the class. This is procrastination. But then once you get started on the task, you keep working all weekend (potentially missing out on precious relaxation time alone or with family and friends) and you stay up late, don’t take breaks and are critical of what you’re producing. You don’t think it’s good enough and so you don’t know when to stop. The procrastination slows our start; the perfectionism delays our finish or conclusion. Perfect has invisible standards. We know that fields like manufacturing, construction, aviation, medicine and many other industries follow standards of best practice or what is required. Your pharmacist follows a series of steps and procedures to ensure they follow the industry standards in dispensing medications and health products. The standards are documented, able to be measured and assessed against. But perfectionism is often connected to an image we have conjured up in our mind. That’s why we don’t know when we’ve finished a project, task or piece of work, because it may not yet match the image we have. We imagine what the perfectly renovated bathroom will look like, we imagine what the perfect holiday will be like, and we imagine the perfect boss, partner, friend or family. But those imaginings may not be practical, feasible or even possible. Standards rather than generalised perfection are more powerful for us. Choose increments over everything. Getting things done in smaller ‘packets’ or pieces of work is more helpful, more productive and more inspiring than trying to finish the whole thing at one. It’s like slices of a pie or piece of fruit. Easier to digest, easier to finish. The same applies to anything we’re working on. Working in thinner slices, rather than huge, oversized chunks makes it easier to get done, quicker to get done and helps send a buzzy hormone to the reward centre in our brain for a job well done! If you want to write a book for example, you’re more likely to make progress if you list out and work on smaller steps or stages of work like, ‘I’ll work out a chapter structure for the book’ or ‘I’ll find a designer to create a draft of the cover’ rather than ‘I’ve got to write my book’. The latter sounds so BIG and never-ending. Choose iterations over ideals. When you look at some of the most successful businesses today, they haven’t always been that way. They started small, evolved and improved over time. Looking at Amazon’s first website ( https://www.webdesignmuseum.org/web-design-history/amazon-com-1995 ) will give you a giggle and a real life example. They’ve iterated updated and changed so many times. Even today, they make changes to their website every few minutes. If any of today’s successful business kept working in the background until their offer or website was perfect, they’d have never launched. Get started on things, work on them in increments, and over time, you’ll be able to make iterative improvements. It’s how most of the apps on your phone have been developed; they are often being updated with bug fixes, improvements and new features.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be to inspire people to more confidently pursue their ideas. We all have incredible possibilities but are too often slowed, prevented or restrained from fully expressing them. That means there are millions of ideas just not making it out into the world; they’re stuck in people’s heads. As more and more ideas are put into practice in the world — in the form of businesses, charitable causes, voices of diversity, and greater free expression of thought — more ideas would flow, more solutions would be found to perplexing problems and we would become more willing to experiment, try and launch things without fear of them needing to be perfect.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Dr Susan David PhD, author of ‘Emotional Agility’. The work she’s putting out into the world is helping so many people deal with their emotions in ways that are so practical, helpful and generous. Once we’ve got to grips with our emotions, we can achieve so much that is standing in our way. I’d love to explore what she’s learned, how, and what her plans are for the future. What does she think we’ll need to tackle next? Or what’s the next evolution of emotional agility? What else does she think we could address to make big and successful changes in our world?

How can our readers follow you online?

Read more at www.lynnecazaly.com

Connect at LinkedIn — www.linkedin.com/in/lynnecazaly

Follow on Twitter @lynnecazaly or Instagram @lynnecazaly

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!