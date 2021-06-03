Lynn Gantner of Ageless Radiance Holistic: “Talk about it”

Talk about it- Find someone who can be objective, a therapist, coach or friend. Those who have experienced trauma or loss need to be heard. The trick is to not linger in the story too long. You must take action. I sought help from both a therapist and a coach. Each were helpful in their own way.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Cunningham, Reputation Repair Coach.

Jennifer is a certified coach and over the years has coached hundreds of people on careers and relationships, choosing now to focus on Confidence after Crisis. Jennifer helps people recover confidence after humiliating trauma or loss, such as, unexpected job loss, public humiliation, false accusations, defamation, character assassination or cancel culture. Jennifer’s own personal incident of public humiliation is what prompted her to want to help others get back to normal, or better than before.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in middle class family in Southern California. My father was a school teacher and my mom worked in the aerospace industry. I had a typical and normal childhood. I did experience some bullying from my brother and minor bullying at school. I was targeted for being chubby and wearing glasses. While these experiences were hurtful, I believe they gave me resilience.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We are not the worst thing we’ve ever done, nor the worst thing that’s ever happened to us.” When I suffered a humiliating trauma, that quote gave me strength to rebuild my confidence and moved passed the experience. So many get stuck when they experience loss or trauma. Remembering that we are more than our experiences, can be very life-affirming.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilience, Positivity, Adaptability.

Resilience- I was the target of a public humiliation that damaged my reputation. I was not at fault in the situation but had no opportunity to explain what really happened because the role I occupied prevented me for disclosing confidential information. I had to weather the humiliation by trying to rise above it and rationalizing, “this too shall pass.” Although it was difficult to see the silver lining, I trusted that I would make it through and I did.

Positivity- I have always tried to maintain a positive outlook and see the upside to life’s curveballs. I became acquainted with the concept of Post -traumatic growth. This concept allowed me to reframe my situation and see that there might be something very valuable for myself and others during this otherwise, traumatic experience. I think positivity has much to do with tolerance. If we can tolerate the differences within peoples personalities, we can usually remain positive.

Adaptability- During my trauma, many friends and family would ask how I was able to get through it, when they themselves would not be able to. Since my trauma occurred at my workplace, I was often asked why I did not quit. If one can recognize that healing is a process, which takes time, it can lessen the need to push through it too fast. It’s a disruption to heal from trauma. Acknowledging and adapting my mind to accept it, is the first step to healing.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, I was working at a university and had been a much beloved administrator there for several years. I transferred into another position and had to make very difficult and unpopular decisions. I was investigating an incident between two students and one of the students with the support of some faculty members accused me of being incompetent and called for my firing. Those involved did this without any knowledge of my responsibilities and the process of conducting an impartial investigation. They posted on online petition and asked people who had zero knowledge of the situation to sign it in support of my firing. They posted flyers throughout the entire campus asking for my removal. They misquoted me as having said ridiculous things that I would never say.

This incident shook me to my core. I was unable to defend myself and felt helpless. I felt as though everyone was looking at me and judging me.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the thought that I would lose my job. I had always been a good employee and this incident was now a stain on my record. I was angry because I had done nothing wrong and yet I was having to defend myself. The whole thing was so unfair.

How did you react in the short term?

I was very upset. I went over everything in my mind, over and over again. I was a mess. I started drinking and I couldn’t sleep. It negatively affected my health, career and relationships.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I started meditating. I did EMDR therapy and then a found a coach. I researched everything I could and realized there were so many people who have suffered great injustices, most so much more traumatic than mine. I read about how they made it through and it gave me strength.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

In my research, I came across the concept of post-traumatic growth. This is when people are able to grow in a positive way after experiencing a trauma. I kept reading and researching the stories of others. One story that impacted me greatly was hearing Monica Lewinsky’s Ted talk. She suffered an immense public humiliation and at such a tender age. Her ability to move through it and rebuild her life was such an inspiration.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I decided to take action. I thought to myself, “what can I do now to make this experience into a positive one?” I decided I would use my counseling background and my new found understanding of trauma and help others. Once I made the decision to act, things started shifting.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My friends and family were very helpful in listening to my story and empathizing with me about the unfairness. However, they began to tire of hearing the pain in voice. They wanted their fun-loving friend and family member back.

It wasn’t until I hired a coach who specialized in working with people in my industry that I began to move through it. I credit her with ability to focus on the core issue and offer a new perspective.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

After I went to therapy and coaching, I began ready of stories of people who suffered great injustices, many times under false accusations. I realized what I experienced, while painful, was light-weight to the situations I read about. I decided I had enough of talking about it and ruminating, I was determined to turn it around.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I really learned to practice forgiveness, which can be so challenging when you have been falsely accused. What I learned is that forgiveness is a process. It’s not about the other person at all.

I began to do some exercises, such as writing a letter to myself, in the voice of my transgressor. In this letter, the transgressor apologized to me. It allowed me to see that person form a different perspective, which in turn soften me. I forgave myself.

When those who have wronged us ask for forgiveness, then the act of forgiving is much easier. But when you forgive someone who does not even recognize the harm they’ve caused, it can be hard.

Also, since I am coaching others who have had similar experiences, I learn about our capacity as humans to want to forgive. I believe most of us realize, way down deep, it’s the only real way to heal.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

First and foremost, you must believe that healing is possible, and it is a process which takes time. Some people take longer than others to heal and that’s ok. An individual who is active in their desire to heal is going to have the best results. That means,

Talk about it- Find someone who can be objective, a therapist, coach or friend. Those who have experienced trauma or loss need to be heard. The trick is to not linger in the story too long. You must take action. I sought help from both a therapist and a coach. Each were helpful in their own way. Gratitude inventory-During a loss it may seem challenging to find what is good in your life. There are good things. If you are in a position to be thinking about healing, you are better off than most people who live on earth. Make a list of what you are grateful for. It can be as simple as, “I woke up this morning, I have enough food to eat, I have someone in my life who cares about me.” Do something for someone else- One of the best ways to get out of our own head, even temporarily is to help someone else in need. Visit an elderly person, write a thank you note, call an old friend. You never know what this action may do for you and for the person on the receiving end. Write an apology letter-You may never send it, but the act of writing it out can be healing. If you are the one who needs to be forgiven, ask for forgiveness. If you have been hurt or betrayed, write a letter to yourself, pretending to be the person who wronged you. Include all the things you wish they would say to you. Take action- Whatever your loss may be, find something you can do to begin healing. Get moving, take a walk, go look at puppies, look for a new job, visit someone who may be lonely. Think of your loss or challenge and then do for someone what you wish you could do for yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think the best thing would be to cultivate an awareness that we are really here on this planet to love one another. We are all connected. If we all realized that we are gifts to the world, and each other, there would be no need for hate or grief. Yet, we are human beings dealing with our human emotions. The best we can do is recognize it and do the best we can.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many people with whom I’d like to enjoy a meal. Monica Lewinsky, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, musical artist Keb Mo, spiritual leader Marianne Williamson.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.reputationrepaircoach.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!