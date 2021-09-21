Transformation happens when we break the rules — and become unstoppable.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lynn Erasmus. Lynn is a vibrant, serial entrepreneur and an authority on innovation, culture & change.

From being a waitress to a multi-award-winning journalist & entrepreneur, publisher, author, and keynote speaker, she has designed, worn, and burned most of the t-shirts, but she says you don’t need to.

She is here to rekindle your enthusiasm for life and business, by inspiring you to break the rules and becoming unstoppable in the process.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I simply followed the dots and kept connecting them, until the big picture was revealed. Let me start the story when I was at university. I was in my 2nd year studying Journalism at the ripe old age of 28 when I fell pregnant. I was already working two jobs to pay my way and studying full time, so being pregnant was just the cherry on the cake, until my English teacher said this to me: “The University is not for someone like you…”

Since I fell pregnant, my marks started deteriorating and I was failing hard and fast. From 70% average to 40%, I needed intervention. So, I asked my teacher, “What can I do to improve my marks?” and the best she could come up with was: “The University is not for someone like you who are older, working and pregnant.”

If I accepted defeat that day, I would not have been here today to tell you a different story. I would not have been able to complete my internship at two prominent newspapers, which gave me the skills and the confidence to start my own newspaper, to running multiple businesses, moving across 3 continents with a family, publishing my book: Break Those Damn Rules and starting my speaking career. It was during this pivotal moment, that I had to make a choice. Was I going to accept her opinion about me and be a waitress and mother for life, or am I going to be brave enough to break those unspoken rules that the institution and society created and live life my way, on my terms? I thought long and hard about how hard I had to work to get to where I was at this stage in my life. What was I going to tell my child one day? And so, I defied all their rules and challenged their principles and policies and I passed. That was the start of my career.

Can you share a story about a mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wanted to change the world and in my noble mind, do-gooders, shouldn’t expect to be wealthy. I had a mentality of “Prove to them how good you are,” and everything I did in the first few years, I did to receive accolades and acknowledgement from my peers. I worked 16 -18 hours a day as I started my community newspaper without any funding. I then wanted to reach more people with my newspaper, and so I started to host events to teach the disadvantaged youths about starting their own businesses. I then put together an “Amazing Race” style event in my region to highlight the beauty of my country and to raise money for charity. I did all of these events at no profit for myself, and the paper was still not generating a profit either. I was purely getting recognition and barely paying my bills. Yes, I did win one award after the other and I did receive the recognition of my peers, but I was running on empty and my little 3-year-old son and husband, barely saw me. It was at the end of this big event, that one of the suppliers who managed the videography, sat me down and said the following to me:

“You do know that it is OK to make money? You don’t have to do everything for free.”

It was as if a lightbulb went on inside of me. Deep down inside of me, I firmly believed that in order to bring change into the world, I had to suffer, and I was not worthy of being prosperous. I felt so stupid sitting there by the Boardwalk, wearing expensive clothes and allowing people to think I was successful and wealthy, meantime I could barely pay my rent each month, never mind my printer. Things changed drastically for me from that day onwards. It was almost as if I needed that permission to earn money. I started to take my business more seriously and respected the time and value I provided to others and increased my fees.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have so many. I am blessed with beautiful and supportive people around me, but the secret about having these beautiful people in your life, is the ability to ask for help when you need it, and I do. I have to say above all the people who have supported me, my husband has been my biggest cheerleader. He is the first one I go to when I have an idea, or a problem and together we will solve it. I am the dreamer who literally thinks I can fly, and then he will be there at the back attaching my wings while I prepare for take-off. I will talk about this later, but this is one of the biggest things that hold women back from starting a business — their spouses don’t support them. For example, when I launched my newspaper in 2010, I had local and even international celebrities attending — but the only day I could get that particular venue was on 11 February, which was the day my husband had his concert booked with his friends to see Rammstein. Of course, he was upset and teased me till no end about it, but he cancelled his concert and helped me to put my launch together.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

As I briefly mentioned above, it is a lack of support from their spouses. For too long, women have been seen as the housewife, whose primary job is to care for the children. But we are so much more than just mother and wife and surely, we deserve more than just having a side hustle that complements our household chores or beauty routine. It is very acceptable for women to have a Tupperware business or skincare range, but when it comes to business and finance, then some husbands start getting scratchy as they feel that women are stepping into their territory. So, on the one hand, our very own spouses are not supporting our businesses, then we have society to contend with, judging us for wanting to stray off the path they created for us. “How dare they be different and think they are worth having more than what they already have?” The sad reality is that women are still expected to play the domestic goddess role and then be expected to be happy with the breadcrumbs thrown our way. The mom guilt is a very real thing and even I have it at times, and I have a very open-minded husband who supports me, and I generally don’t care what others think of me, but we still have that niggling feeling in the back of our minds,

“What if I am neglecting my children, am I being selfish for having all these big dreams?”

So, for a start, women need to start giving themselves permission to start their own businesses in whatever area of expertise they can think of. Stop playing small and demand more!

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Entrepreneurship should be taught as a subject in school and we should stop telling the old story of what a woman and a man’s role in society is. It is so outdated and not relevant anymore. Government can also do their part by providing more support for women, especially in the start-up phase. I don’t care what anyone says, but we still have hundreds of hurdles to overcome before we even reach the stage of starting a business. A few weeks ago, a man (well-educated and in a powerful position,) said on a social media platform:

“Women should stop “b&tc%&ng” about equality, as talent takes what it wants and will make it to the top regardless of their sex.”

I am not often speechless, but I could for the life of me not comprehend that an educated man of his statue could utter these words with such conviction and think it is acceptable. It blew my mind. But in reality, he just voiced what many successful and powerful men think — that we as women are hiding behind inequality and enjoy complaining. Now for some women that is the truth, but talent sure as heck do not take what it wants, in fact most people with talent, are undervalued and taken advantage of by those like him who are powerful and greedy and ruthless in their business dealings. The narrative must change.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are generally better leaders than men — when we get the opportunity to do so. We are intuitive, compassionate, determined and know how to inspire a team. We need more female allies to support each other and not become those few who kick the ladder underneath our feet. It starts with the conversations we have around the dinner table, are we an example for our children? We tell them to live their dreams, but are we? We need to start breaking the rules that we and society have created for us — stop listening to those lies and start creating our own rulebook — where we are the author and narrator of that new story.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

There is a common misconception out there that it is an easy life being a founder. It is the complete opposite. Yes we have the freedom to choose who we want to work with and when, but at the same time, you will end up working three times the hours for half the money while building your business.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, not everyone is cut out to be a founder. You have to be able to sell and deal with people and a lot of founders make the mistake of starting a business as they have a genius idea, but they have no idea on how to implement and execute it. That being said, if you struggle to deal with people, clients etc, then I advise you to either get a partner who will complement your skill sets or build up enough capital before you start that will pay the salary for someone who can go out there and sell your products or services. In South Africa, we call it the “Rainmaker”. As a founder, you have to be able to make it “rain” — make the money — as that is the lifeblood of any business. You must also be stubbornly tenacious and not accept no for an answer, you will get a lot of no’s before you get that yes — but then you will get a lot of yesses.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

As a founder you have to be innovative. But to become innovative, you have to create a winning company culture, and this starts with a mindset change. To do this, you must be willing to ADAPT.

1. Assume nothing is real — and everything is possible.

As a founder you will receive a lot of advice and if you are anything like me, you will study and research every single subject, person and place to make sure you are armed with the right knowledge and data to make informed decisions. Firstly, we need to stop making assumptions about our businesses. We might doubt ourselves in the beginning and start assuming that our ideal clients might not be able to afford our products or services, so we create a problem even before we started. Instead, we need to assume that nothing is real (all that bad advice you have received about why you should not start your business — ditch them) and assume that everything is possible and start building from that assumption.)

2. Dare to challenge your comfort zone — and grow.

You need to have an infallible belief in yourself and your business. When I started out, I knew nothing about business. I learned and made stuff up as I went along. The one thing I did have, was an infallible belief in myself. I had this fire burning deep inside of my belly and it just could not be extinguished. There were many moments when I wanted to be content with what I had, but I knew if I wanted to grow, I needed to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. Also don’t share your ideas with friends and family when you are starting out. It is not always the case that they are jealous of your potential success, but it could be as simple as an inability to see this big vision you have created. Keep your cards close to your chest for a while. It takes great courage to get out of your comfort zone, but once you moved into the world of possibilities, the world just opens even more for you.

3. An action a day — keeps the competitor away.

Make a list of all the things you need to get done and do it every Sunday night or early Monday morning and then rearrange them in order of importance. You have to keep digging away at your business, the minute you take your eyes off the ball, another person will step in and take over from you. Business is competitive, but if you have a crystal-clear vision of who you are, what your differential factor is and you know you can add value to your clients, then all you have to do is reach out to them every single day. I also love looking at my competitors as I often find a gap that no one else is offering — and no — it is never price! So don’t give up, we always succeed, just before we wanted to give up. We all have bad days, but the secret is to take time out to rest and then to rise with vigor and enthusiasm for what you created.

4. People-centric philosophies will win in culture and profit — every time.

If you run your business with passion and enthusiasm, then half the battle is won. People love doing business with people. Don’t be fooled by all the bells and whistles other businesses offer. Focus on how you can make a real difference in your client’s life or business and live authentically. Be true to who you are. You don’t need to change who you are, to try and fit into their mold or perception of a perfect businessperson. I did for that the first few years, I pretended that I was successful, and I wore the nicest clothes and hanged out with all the right people, but I was not being true to who I was. Once I was brave enough to show my fun and playful nature to the business world, things changed for me. Business became easier for me, dealing with difficult clients become more manageable, as I allowed my true nature to come out and people fell in love with what I represented — my playful youthfulness — full of vigor and enthusiasm and excitement for the world. I created fun events and businesses wanted to be part of it as it made them feel happy — it was a safe space that allowed them to have fun with me. Also make sure you surround yourself with people that share your vision and those that can appose your beliefs. Having a mentor is essential for every single stage of your business and life, you are not meant to do it on your own. So, make sure your company culture is positive and inspiring — as it will become your brand and what you will be known for.

5. Transformation happens when we break the rules — and become unstoppable.

It takes great courage to try something new — risking failure and embarrassment. We are so scared that others will laugh at us if we make a mistake, so we end of doing nothing, and stagnate — because at least we are safe over there in the corner, where nothing is ventured, so no one will laugh at us. Its crazy! Will your business stop if someone laughs at your mistakes? Will you die from embarrassment because you tried someone and failed? No! At least you have tried and learned how to do it better next time. You have this firsthand knowledge of what it takes to become a successful business owner, and no-one can take this away from you — so use it. Fail often and as long as you get up and try again, you will succeed — it is just a matter of time. You have to know the rules of business well — that way you know which ones you can break and which ones to hold on to. It is not easy to swim against the tide and to be different. But is it not better to be honest with yourself as to who you are and what you want and to be brave enough to go out there and live it — than to just be normal and average — doing what everyone else is doing? You see, it is only once we are brave enough to break the rules that kept us feeling small and insignificant, then we get the opportunity to grow and transform into what we are meant to be — a powerful and successful human being, destined to become unstoppable.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am proud of the legacy I have left behind in South Africa, where I helped thousands of youths from disadvantaged backgrounds to become successful business owners. Here in Scotland, I often take on start-ups who can not afford my services and coach them to become successful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would urge others to stop making hasty assumptions about others. We are so quick to judge others and ourselves, and especially those that are different, the misfits and outcasts. In my utopian world, we all live together harmoniously and without judgment, we allow others the freedom to think and feel and be different without the urge to try and change them so that they can fit in better with our own ideology. We take it so personally when someone thinks or acts differently from us, when it has absolutely nothing to do with us. Just mind your own business.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Without a doubt — Richard Branson! I have been reading his books and following him since I started my business. He is my biggest inspiration and icon! I also love Gary Vaynerchuk’s outlook and hutzpah — he is just amazing! I am free and can clear my diary anytime either of them wishes to have a breakfast or lunch for me — I will even pay!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.