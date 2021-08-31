Lynn Anderson: “Reevaluate your goals and priorities”

Reevaluate your goals and priorities; often times with work burnout our personal beliefs and values are in conflict with the work environment; your main priority in life should be your health body, mind and soul; without it everything else is meaningless.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lynn Anderson

Doctor Lynn is a naturopath, yoga therapist, fitness professional, karma master, published author, international speaker and video producer with over 30 years’ experience in the field of natural health and fitness. She has been featured in Redbook, Reader’s Digest, Huffington Post, Shape, SELF and various other national publications, TV networks and Podcasts. She is the author and producer of Karma; learn how to work your karma so your life works for you; How to Prosper with a Purpose; Doctor Lynn’s Anti-Aging Workouts; Burnout — it happens to all of us; Sex Matters, and other health and fitness courses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I grew up on a small island off the coast of Maine. At one time there was only one telephone on the island and to see a doctor took over an hour’s ride over rough roads and across a causeway. So many people on the island, including my grandmother, used what was known as folk medicine for minor things like infections, flues and colds. My grandmother taught me how to use herbs and plants, as well as how to make medicinal tinctures, tonics and wines for healing. Everyone had a root cellar with bottles of healing potions. I took it all in stride until I found myself deplete, exhausted and burnt-out as a young single mother struggling to put myself through school while working and raising two children. My collapse (burnout) led me to seek out alternative and natural methods for healing myself and this led to me becoming a naturopath and yoga therapist. Physician heal thyself — Hippocrates

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I had a mentor. He was a professional baseball player. He taught me that no matter how many times you strike out keep getting back up to bat! You don’t need to hit a homerun. Make it to first base and you are on your way!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The biggest mistake I made in my career was aligning myself with insecure people who took advantage of my work ethic. What I learned was that if I felt that tug that something was wrong and this person could not be trusted, to go with my gut and walk away. Not easy to do when you have a family to support.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Life becomes what life does — by Doctor Lynn; life is a matter of cause and effect. If we look to the cause we can have power over the effect. That’s karma!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am putting online my life’s work. I am a Karma Master. I have been teaching it for 30 years. I have two published books on karma and an online class. I will also be putting on line in January 2022 my second work which is; How to Proper with a Purpose — there are four aims in life, if followed everyday will bring you prosperity. I practice both of these disciplines every day. The most pressing questions in life are; what is this all about, why am I here, and what is the purpose of life — both programs offer practical answers to these most pressing questions, as well as a practical guide, if followed, will improve every aspect of your life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity, honesty and integrity. I once worked with an agent who told me my work ethic was beyond anything she had ever seen. At the end of the day if you have given your best effort backed with honesty and integrity you are a successful person. No one can take away your character. It’s all about Karma — life becomes what life does; be tenacious, honest and have in integrity; your character speaks volumes.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I know firsthand what it feels like to burnout. I have spent 30 years educating myself, working with clients and teaching methods and means for dealing with burnout. As a Naturopath and yoga therapist I have a strong background in biochemistry, physiology, kinesiology, nutrition, aromatherapy, herbology Chroma therapy and anatomy, as well as psychology and spirituality. To heal we must address the issues on all three levels; body, mind and soul. I also teach a Burnout Class to therapist, Naturopaths and other health professionals as continuing education.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a state of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion caused by prolonged and excessive stress. Stress is a causative factor. Burnout is the end effect; cause and effect. With stress we still feel we have control and can get things done, but with burnout we are depleted. Stress is like drowning in excess while burnout is like being all dried up with nothing left to give.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is balance. When we are balanced in body, mind and soul we have perfect health.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout has many health consequences. Just like with stress a system can only operate at stress levels for so long before it collapses. Stress, we know, effects the immune system and when the immune system is compromised, we are flirting with disease and mental health issues.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are 3 areas or causes of burnout; work, lifestyle issues, and personality

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Five things to do if you are experiencing work burn-out

Self-awareness of what is happening — know the signs of burnout — you can’t solve a problem until you define it Remove the stressors — work overload and yes work underload can lead to burnout — find your voice, say NO and explain why — if not heard and appreciated it might be time to leave. Unclear expectation can lead to burnout — ask for clarity; we are better equipped to deal with work pressures when we have clear guidelines of what is expected. Reach out and get help — remember it is nothing to feel ashamed of; burnout happen to all of us — even your boss! Reevaluate your goals and priorities; often times with work burnout our personal beliefs and values are in conflict with the work environment; your main priority in life should be your health body, mind and soul; without it everything else is meaningless.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be understanding and supportive of what it takes to help a person get back to balanced health. Understanding is to objectively see burnout not as a weakness, or a failure, but as a natural part of life. It happens to all of us

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout? These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Employers need to make sure that individuals are not overworked or underworked. Time off, open communication, onsite yoga or relaxation classes — educate employees on burnout by providing burnout classes. Stress and the illnesses that result from it cost an estimated 300 billion dollars a year in health costs, absenteeism, turnover and poor performance to American companies.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common thing people do is push themselves even deeper into burnout– guilt and fear drive them — they also run to alcohol and drugs, or other addictive behaviors as a means of escaping and coping.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would inspire the movement of Understanding Truth — in yoga we believe that one should always tell the truth with the caveat that the truth should be spoken as to do no harm. We also should always seek to do the greatest good for the greatest many, always cognizant of doing no harm. But the truth is not black and white — it is not a matter of truth vs lying. Here is a story to consider; a yogi was meditating in the woods. It was a beautiful late autumn day. A beautiful deer ran by and galloped off into the woods. The yogi admired the animal. Soon a hunter came by and asked the Yogi if he had seen the deer and which way did it run. If the yogi tells the truth the deer will be killed and harm will be created, but if he does not tell the truth the hunter and his family may starve throughout the cold winter. What should he do? Always do the greatest good for the greatest many while doing the least amount of harm. The truth is not black and white; it must be consciously examined and understood.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Elon Musk — he is a visionary and I think it takes visionaries like him to push life forward in hopes of making life better for everyone. He seems to have a sense of humility and integrity which is essential when it comes to doing the greatest good for the greatest many while doing the least amount of harm. In a sense, he is my hero, for he is moving all of us forward. Envision a world where we value our physical, mental and soulful health above all else. The greatest crisis we face is burnout — not just for the individual, but for the environment and the world. Life becomes what life does.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Doctor Lynn @ http://www.doctorlynn.com

