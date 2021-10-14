Lynette Lovelace Of Lifetherapy: Taking the time to slow down is the purest form of self-care there is

Taking the time to slow down can be difficult precisely because it is a daily reminder of our fragility, but ironic as it may seem, that reminder is the purest form of self-care there is.

Lynette Lovelace is a mother of two grown children, a survivor of fifteen surgeries, and a female entrepreneur of over 30 years. She saw the need for self-care products long before she heard the phrase, certainly not knowing it would become the industry it is today. She’s come close to many breakthroughs only to have them peter out in the face of much larger brands. She’s lost investors, lost health, sat up at night scribbling recipes beside the bed of her sick child — and despite all the discouragements, Lynette created a brand that reminds women daily how to resist the messages that say they’re not enough.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I never set out to be a wellness and beauty entrepreneur, and I have no idea what I would have thought if you had told me this was going to be my career path. I think that’s a good thing. Life changes and evolves, and you never know where your path will take you. When you have an entrepreneurial mind or a creative mind, sometimes you just can’t see the future. For 2 decades, I ran a successful boutique and bistro in Chicago. Throughout this time, both my kids and myself dealt with major health challenges — my son had a life-threatening liver abscess, my daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor and I had a hysterectomy amongst a dozen surgeries for endometriosis — and the economy crashed. The bistro I had spent the last fifteen + years growing was a heartbreaking casualty, and I realized I needed to pivot; both mentally, and physically. I also really needed self-care. I built Lifetherapy as the brand I needed during that chaotic and disappointing time, and creating the brand was a healing process and what brought me back to myself. I am extraordinarily proud of our products, but I always say that the products are only the vehicle: They allow people to feel empowered in who they are, they are subtle reminders to slow down, take time for themselves, and find that space to hope again. That’s why our line of bath and body products is under a label called #ChooseYourMood. We have five unique scent profiles — grounded, inspired, transformed, loved, and energized — that were created with scents designed to shift your mood. The idea behind the brand is that you may not be able to control your life, but you always have the power to #chooseyourmood. And sometimes, setting an intention to shift your perspective can be the step you need to be able to confront life’s challenges.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I think the most interesting thing is how self-care has become more and more essential since the brand started. The company was born from the 2008 financial crisis and years of unforeseen health challenges — a stressful time! But in the past decade — even in the past few years — as the world has become even more chaotic and challenging, I think people really recognize and “get” the Lifetherapy message even more than they may have a decade ago. I think that’s a big lesson: Sometimes your product grows into the era it’s created in, in ways you don’t even anticipate. I also think it’s really critical to know yourself and know what you need. When I created Lifetherapy, I knew that I needed time and space to heal. A bubble bath wasn’t going to change my life or the very real challenges I faced, but it did provide space, perspective, and a reminder of my self-worth and the importance of my time. And that mentality was what made the difference.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I owned my boutique and bistro, I was a really good buyer. I knew what people wanted and had an eye toward the products people would love. I had crafted Lifetherapy with that perspective: I knew that combining well-being with a really great line of bath and body products was a winning combination I would have loved if I had seen it as a buyer. But Lifetherapy didn’t automatically filter out into the world the way I expected. I had to shift my perspective from buyer to seller, and that was challenging. I had just assumed selling would be the easy part, and it may sound naive, but I was surprised when it wasn’t.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people! I have a group of women who are also in the entrepreneurial wellness space who are my go-to when it comes to the good times and the bad times. We met almost 10 years ago at a conference called Spark & Hustle, led by Tory Johnson. I was out of my comfort zone and didn’t know anyone. But I met other women who were also entrepreneurial spirited. There is no ego. We are all genuinely happy when one of us has a good run and we lift each other up. I think it’s so important to surround yourself with likeminded people when you’re an entrepreneur or else it can be a very lonely and stressful world.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Impact is the reason Lifetherapy was created! I want people to use Lifetherapy to find themselves, to center themselves, and to remind themselves that they are worth it. It’s embedded in our DNA. We regularly collaborate with nonprofits, such as Cancer Cartel, Reclaim 13 & Naomi’s House just to name a few. I’m always thinking of ways to further share the Lifetherapy message: You are enough, just as you are. We’re all fragile, every single one of us, and the problems come when we start to think we’re not. Taking the time to slow down can be difficult precisely because it is a daily reminder of our fragility, but ironic as it may seem, that reminder is the purest form of self-care there is. My hope is that Lifetherapy products will give each person who uses them the space to slow down and look at herself exactly as she is, because I can promise she will always find beauty.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

So, I think the best lifestyle tweaks are the ones that work for you! Our big message is that self-care doesn’t need to be some grand behavior or action. It can be a small thing. But here’s what’s working for me:

1) A walk every morning. I try not to look at my phone anymore when I wake up. Instead, I go for a walk. It can be four miles or a block down the street for coffee. It’s a time for me to lean in and focus on my thoughts before the outside world floods me with theirs.

2) Get away from the computer. Lately, my team and I have been trying to leave the office once a day. Otherwise, I’m sitting in place from 8am to 5pm. We’ll grab lunch or go get coffee or even just sit outside.

3) Having a home ritual. As soon as I come home, I light a candle and turn on the lights to set a mood. Scent and light is huge and has such a profound impact on how we feel.

4) Find connections in little moments. It may be taking the time to check in on a friend over text. Connecting inspires and anchors me, and reminds me why I do what I do.

5) Take time for baths. Oftentimes, I’ve learned the times you think you have no time for a long bath or shower are really when you need them the most. Take that half hour and you’re giving yourself the gift of time and perspective. Subtle changes have big impacts.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

So many things!

1. There will never be enough money. You’ve got to be scrappy and sometimes you have to make hard decisions.

2. A ‘no’ hurts. That’s okay! Entrepreneurs always hear that you’ll hear no, but they don’t necessarily know what that feels like. A no can hurt. A hundred no’s can really hurt. Know it’s normal and the pain is proof of your passion. That’s a good thing!

3. Surround yourself with great people and mentors, but at the end of the day, when you’re an entrepreneur, it’s your opinion, your “why” that means the most.

4. It WILL be lonely. Surround yourself with people who get it. Know that sometimes it’s not our spouse, and that’s ok.

5. Ride the highs, embrace them, and know that the lows are just part of the process.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health, one thousand percent. Our brand DNA is built upon wellness — all of our products are vegan, we’re mindful of sourcing, packaging is created with sustainability in mind, but well-being is a huge part of who I am and always has been. I created Lifetherapy as a way to connect with others — spreading anything positive that I could.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

INSTAGRAM @LifetherapyOfficial

Thank you for these fantastic insights!