LyNea Bell: “Don’t listen to the naysayers. Your vision is bigger than you”

As part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing LyNea Bell.

Born and raised in Seattle Washington, LyNea Bell attended Griffin Business College where she studied Computer Programming. She continued her studies at University of Phoenix-SC with an emphasis on Business/Corporate Communications. After receiving her degree, she began her professional career working for fortune 500 companies while doubling behind the scenes learning the ins and outs of the entertainment business. It wasn’t long before the savvy corporate exec switched lanes landing a position at Media Artist Group, where she worked as a Talent Agent & product endorsement specialist partnering with Sheila Legette VP of Talent. Three years later, she moved to 90210 talent as Head of the Comedy Department, Theatrical & Literary Agent before deciding to open her own agency. The Bell Hall Talent aka BH Talent, a full-service agency representing talent in television, film, comedy, voice overs, commercials, print & literary and music artists. The agency quickly began making its independent footprint in Hollywood. Bell is a member of the Television Academy, SAG, Women in film, the JTC List and Women of Color Unite. To learn more, visit www.BHTalent.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory” and how you got started?

I was a bit of anomaly you could say. I actually graduated high School when I was 16 years old. Then I went on to get an associate’s degree in Computer programming. I guess you can say this was the precursor to where we are now. I’ve always been fond of coding and tinkering when it came to programming, but then I decided to shift gears and moved into real estate and then finally parked my career vehicle as a Talent Agent opening my own Talent Agency.

Can you share the most fascinating story that happened to you since you began your career.

The most interesting part was to see it actually take form. Since the vision was given to me in 2006, I my heart of hearts I knew there was a concept but not necessarily able to see the visual idea. Once I got with the engineers, they were literally able to take my thoughts and formulate them into actual code. And when I saw it begin to appear on the screen, I can honestly say it brought tears to my eyes.

Please give us your favorite life lesson quote, and can you share how it was relevant in your life.

“Do you, be you, and just shine” has become my life lesson quote. I had to learn to not worry about what other people thought, and I had to learn how to get out of my own way to be able to do what I believe by stepping into a realm that is not usually occupied by my community especially by women in general. And I did all of this while being me and continuing to shine.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you get to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There’s no way I could name just one, there have been many that have grabbed onto and ran with the vision. I can say that the engineers have given of themselves selflessly to create what I could only see in the forefront of my mind. Beyond that the team was put together so seamlessly that I have to give credit to my God above and I am grateful for every piece that keeps this vehicle going. Finally, my family and friends support has been immeasurable. On those nights when I needed to be encouraged or to hear that voice say I can do it, or you are on the right track they were always there.

How have you used success to bring goodness to the world?

I have been the type of person that honestly believes in my life quote. I love to see people do what they are called to do, be who they are genuinely created to be, and to create opportunities for them to shine. With this belief I’ve learned how to find talent and become a master delegator. This allows people to find their groove and be given the freedom to be great.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge communication tech that you are working on, and how do you think it will help people?

In a nutshell user can get a private based search experience with fast and relevant data results. We give users the knowledge they need to restore their privacy when searching on the internet. So we are an alternative private based search engine that will revolutionize the world by allowing people to take back their privacy. Another key point is that we provide fast and relevant data that is not superseded by ads to get the users attention first.

How do you think this might change the world.

More people will be aware of their privacy and will now have a choice.

Keeping black mirror in mind can you see any drawbacks of this technology that people should think about.

There is literally no footprint, no capitalizing on your information, and no forced marketing when it comes to what you search for. At this point I can not see anything that would cause reservations or drawbacks for the user.

Was there a tipping point that led you to this breakthrough?

Keeping in mind this vision first came to me in 2006. I look at it now and I can say thank you COVID, no thank you COVID. I am probably one of millions that COVID slowed things down long enough for me to reach back into the vision shelf. I finally had time to focus on things that were pushed to the side and one was my bible.

Can you tell us that story.

Being home alone for eight months I reached back into studying the Word and was slowly reminded of the search engine. I was inspired all over again and decided to relinquish my will for what I believed God was calling me to do.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

We need this information shared so that more users know they have an option available. This is the reason why we appreciate platforms like yours allowing us to share our platform, but most of all our story.

How do you think your innovation might be able to address the new needs that have arisen from the results of the pandemic?

Based on the already daunting job of trying to protect our privacy from would be hackers. Since the Pandemic more and more people are using the internet for work, school, and leisure. Predators are now working overtime to find ways to get information and use it to steal identity, funds, and are targeting our children. With our search engine it makes it almost impossible for hackers to get in, but even more operate in manners that cause people to lose everything they have.

What are the five things I wish someone would have told me before I started:

1. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Your vision is bigger than you.

2. That the knowledge and wisdom is out there, you just have reach out.

3. Step out on faith and believe in the vision you’ve been given.

4. Don’t take no for an answer, what you have inside you will take you a long way.

5. It’s okay to be the first to do it.

Why?

Each of these answers why for me, because if I had known all of this I would have started earlier.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We created a private based search engine, and our movement is #takebackyourprivacy. This movement brings good because most people don’t even realize how much they’ve given up when they click that little box, and that we have given an open invitation to those using our information in very predatory and unsafe manners. We want people to remember what it was like to have the freedom of choice and to feel safe again while on the internet.

