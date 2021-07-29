Lyne Renée: “Just be yourself, trust yourself”

Just be yourself, trust yourself. Don’t change for anything or anymore. take good care of yourself. Love yourself before loving someone else.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women In Hollywood, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lyne Renée.

Lyne Renée tars as General Sarah Alder in Freeform’s “Motherland: Fort Salem.” The series follows a trio of witches who are trained to become powerful weapons for the American military. Lyne is a scene stealer as General Sarah Alder, a mysterious witch general who has triumphed for years as an exceptional leader of many armies, shaping America into what it is. This season, viewers will get to travel back in time and watch the story of how Sarah Alder came to be, by learning about her past decisions, past connections and more. Additional credits for Lyne include: MGM’s “Wrath of Man,” FOX’s “Deep State,” PBS’s “Mercy Street,” CBS’s “Madam Secretary,” ABC’s “Madoff,” Cinemax’s “Strike Back,” and Sylvester Productions’ “Kinderen Van Dewindt.” Season two of “Motherland: Fort Salem” will premiere on Freeform on June 22, 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Velzeke, a small town out in the countryside close to Ghent. I remember it so vividly, the freedom in the morning to cycle to school, without the guidance of our mum, playing in the fields, building bridges, fires, tents, fortresses.

The freedom we had as little kids to just freely go about without all the threats that we are facing today, no phones, just pure excitement because of what we were fed by through nature around us. I guess that led me to build an incredible inventory/database of imagination. I have memories of my mum hosing me, my sister, and brother down after being out for hours at a time, playing outside. That was the thing, GO PLAY OUTSIDE. My mum‘s aunt had a wedding shop and so my mum had a few wedding dresses in her wardrobe. My most favorite thing, was to jump on my little blue bicycle, roll up the fabric together from the wedding dress, and cycle into the woods and play there for HOURS.

There were no video games were allowed, although we did play (my mom was bad at hiding it haha), so we connected with the birds, the flowers, just fields and fields and forests, enough to feed an imagination for a lifetime. Looking back at my youth I cherish it as one of the most beautiful things in my life and thank my parents for having given that to me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

In kindergarten, I had my first opportunity to appear on stage. We used to start with making our own costumes, rehearsing the act and then perform it to our parents. I remember it so vividly. I had never felt more alive, to be on stage and play, and use all the imagination I had for good reason. I believe I became a member of a youth theatre by the time I was 12. So, for me it was pretty clear what I wanted to do, but school wasn’t helping me get there, as I felt so misplaced, so misunderstood. I failed two years and was two years behind before even starting university. After failing my second year, I was introduced to a high school in Ghent that had a division for theatre and studying arts. My mum, being an artist herself, helped convince my dad but the doubts remained. How was I to make money, save for my pension? I was adamant and somehow able to convince them to let me take the course. To which they did.

After graduating, I applied to get in a university in Antwerp called Studio Herman Teirlinck. My first time auditioning I didn’t get in and it was devastating. My dad wanted me to go and study at the University in Ghent. I was so down and I decided to take a gap year and leave for Africa. When I came back, I tried again and got in. From the 400 auditioning, 11 of us remained and started a four-year course. I graduated 4 years later with highest honors. I also filmed a TV series in Belgium, as well as my first ever movie in Amsterdam. Then, I packed my bags, and left for Los Angeles.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My most interesting story involves the film, The Gentleman and how that all came to be. When prepping a scene, I knew that Matthew would be playing opposite of me, which is pretty insane. When Matthew is in front of you, he doesn’t just look at you, he looks through you, so I made sure I needed to know my lines front to back and in an American accent! When Matthew found out I was European, he gave me the most beautiful compliment, ‘You had me fooled.”

My husband, was played by Jeremy Strong. I saw him in Succession on the plane flying to New York City. His performance was so strong, that I made the wish to work with him one day. When I landed, my agent had emailed me to say I booked the job with Guy. I asked who would play my husband, she emailed me back saying was Jeremy Strong! I’ve now worked with Guy twice. He has opened my eyes and taught me so much. The days working with him were so intense and challenging, but that’s when you learn most and fast.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The other day I was called by the first A.D. on Gossip Girl to welcome me to the show, but they use a ghost name and when she called me she’s welcomed me to the show calling me..something witch… I had just landed from Vancouver coming back from having filmed Motherland: Fort Salem, and I thought, wait, did I just book another series with witches in it? Did I not book Gossip Girl? When expressing my confusion on the phone we had a good old laugh, as she explained why they have to use as a pseudo name.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I find it so difficult to answer, I guess I will have to say myself first for always believing in me at all times, even when other people didn’t. Didn’t Snoop Dog thank himself too? Having lived in Los Angeles, London and New York has provided me with families all over the world. I am really blessed with the most amazing friends, friends that you can really count on, when you call them, they will be there. It wouldn’t be fair to say that it was one particular person. I’m blessed with many special beings in my life. I guess they are what keeps me going. You see, I’m a child of the world and I’m blessed with so many that have helped me in so many different ways.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

If you’re afraid to fail then you should not embark on becoming on actor. It’s about failing all the time but not seeing it as that, take every audition like an exercise or little project on its own and prepare thoroughly, have fun with it, send it and let it go. Make it about the work, not the outcome.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

What drives me is the opportunity that TV and some present..the opportunity to have stories told, real stories and fictional ones. For me, that’s what it’s all about. Storytelling. Giving your audience something that they can relate to.

The roles that are currently written for women my age weren’t around when I was 25. There’s been such a severe change and revolution that has happened that has made a huge impact on female leading stories and female driven stories. It’s such an incredible time to be in your 40s. I feel like this is just beginning. I’m finding strengths and ways about myself that I wouldn’t have without the woman that I get to play. I guess I’d like to play a part there and be part of that change to really tell stories of women that need to come to light.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

I am currently working on the reboot of Gossip Girl, in which I play Helena Bergman, the mom to Eli Brown who is played by Otto Bergman. She is a self-made real estate mogul, after being successful as a Top Model back in Europe. To represent someone like that, I thought it would be interesting to tap back into what I had to endure as a woman, to be taken seriously and have a voice in this industry. Even though we don’t share the same morals, I do find similarities, and to slip into a Manolo Blahnik after having been in military fatigues for eight months was probably one of the most wonderful things to happen to me in 2021. The new cast are so wonderful and talented and I’m just incredibly excited to be part of something that is TV history.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

I’ve been so fortunate to have spent a lot of time in South Africa growing up and being educated and confronted with apartheid at a young age. Desmond Tutu is one of my biggest heroes! Looking at the diversity of the casts on both shows that I’m in only reflects where we should be and it gives me hope and belief that we are getting there. I’m proud to be in projects where that stimulates diversity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Never ever give your phone number even if they tell you they’re a producer or director or a cast director, you always give them your event managers number or agents number. There was only one person who really called my manager and that was John Daly. He asked me for my number and I didn’t, I gave her my managers and he gave me a little smile. I never thought I’d hear from him. The next day he told my manager, “you have a feisty one.” Don’t lie about your age, it’s silly. When I was 25, I was told by my manager I had to tell people I was 21. Looking back at that, I just cant. When people ask me today how old I am, I’m so proud to tell them 42. You can do anything!!! Just be yourself, trust yourself. Don’t change for anything or anymore. take good care of yourself. Love yourself before loving someone else. It’s OK to talk about mental health, never be ashamed. I’ve been in therapy for 10 years, it’s the best investment I’ve made in myself.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Drink a lot of water, I drink about 1 1/2 to 2 L a day.

Sleep a lot, I sleep 8 to 9 hours

Find a workout that suits you, if you can’t run, then walk. Try and work out three times a week. My routine is at five but then again, I do play a General to an all-female army. My fitness is my business. Find what works for you, listen to your body, and meditate. Guide to Meditation on Netflix is a beautiful documentary and introduction to meditation if that would be something you’d like to start. I enjoy watching an episode before I go to sleep every night.

My therapy and taking care of my mental health, I’m physically in a whole different place.

Write a journal, it’s the best way to be in conversation with yourself.

Call five people in the day out of the blue and just say hi. Or write someone a letter. If your parents are here, tell them you love them.

Treat others the way you like to be treated.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad brought this quote to me. It’s interesting isn’t it when you’re young and you don’t really understand a quote fully. It’s like singing along with Madonna, but not really knowing what you’re singing. The quote becomes more relevant every day. It’s about giving in. Letting go. Understanding that you’re not in control. Be open to change.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Where I come from, people going to a therapist were regarded as being crazy. It was almost taboo. I remember taking my first therapy sessions, I wouldn’t tell my family about them because I was ashamed. The shame that you grow up with installed by systems and generations. I’m proud to say that I am in therapy now when discussed and there is no longer shame that comes with it. Also, my family fully supports it as well. I understand it’s not for everyone, but opening the conversation about it can be the first step for someone to be comfortable to reach out when in need of help.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Besides Snooooooop Dogggg, I’d love to have lunch with Bradley Cooper. Ever since I’ve seen his remake of A Star Is Born I’ve been wanting to sit down with him and talk about it. I really admire him as an artist and the way that he’s chosen to steer a different path and chose a very different genre of storytelling. I feel like I can relate to him somehow. Wanting to step away from a stereotype and really explore haracter roles and transformation. For me, that’s what Alder does in Motherland.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

I am on Instagram! You can find me there @LyneRenee.My art feed is @lyneartrenee.

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!