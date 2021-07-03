Lydia Nichols of Grow Therapy: “Build a website or have someone do it for you”

I’ve battled with many fears and insecurities most of my life. While many people would describe me as confident , secretly for many years I was often scared of whether I fit in or could add value to the spaces I was in. I always played it safe and did what came easy to me. Until I finally got tired of letting fear run my life. So even with a full time job and being a single mom I decided to start to intentionally doing the things that scared me.

As a part of our interview series with prominent medical professionals called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Private Practice” I had the pleasure of interviewing Lydia Nichols.

Lydia Nichols is part of the Grow Therapy team, working with mental health providers every day to launch and grow private practices across the nation. Though she has a business background, she joined the mental health space to provide support for clinicians. She was inspired by Grow’s mission to make providers’ lives better.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you ended up where you are?

Of course! I work for Grow Therapy, a national behavioral health group representing hundreds of independent providers. I came to Grow after being a client myself. I learned the importance of mental healthcare access through my own journey and wanted to make it easier for others to find high quality care. I used to think that meant I had to become a therapist, but I realized I could leverage my business background to actually improve mental health care generally. Now, I lead our Provider Growth team. It’s extremely fulfilling — I get to make providers’ lives better all day long!

I’m a huge fan of mentorship throughout one’s career. None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Who has been your biggest mentor? What was the most valuable lesson you learned from them?

I believe our best mentors are our peers. We can learn so much from the people around us — and when we take comparison out of the picture, we create powerful teams. I have most appreciated mentors who challenge me to go after scary things (like applying to a start up!) and I’m especially inspired by our therapists at Grow.

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned from my colleagues is to lean on others’ strength and wisdom when chasing dreams. Big risks are worth it when you have a team of supporters behind you!

What made you want to start your own practice? Can you tell us the story of how you started it?

Starting my own private practice has always been a dream of mine. My passion for the counseling field and for the client is what led me to wanting my own private practice. I have worked with many other providers in diverse settings and that has allowed me to see what has and has not worked. The thought of being able to bring therapy to clients in a non-judgmental and safe environment was one of the driving factors.

I was no longer attending school as I just graduated with my doctorate and started to envision opening an office when Covid became a household name. I realized that my vision would now look a little different. During Covid, I recognized the need to help individuals dealing with anxiety or other issues that were becoming more severe during the pandemic. I decided to begin my journey of building a private practice from my home. I reached out to colleagues who were already in practice to get an idea of what to expect and I did my research. I set up a HIPPA secured management site where clients can register and fill out paperwork. This made it easy for me to have an organized online practice. I created a website and networked with other colleagues to get my name out. I also joined many online counselor directories such as Psychology Today and Theravive.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My journey has grown into something that is so rewarding. I feel I am available to clients in a whole new light. I am not sure if there is one specific instance that stands out in regards to the most interesting story, though I have encountered many small interesting situations while practicing online.

Counseling couples has brought a new perspective. Being able to get a glimpse into their actual home environment has been very insightful within the sessions. I have noticed couples are more at ease in their home and they present a real side to them as opposed to just coming to an office for a session. I have the opportunity to look at them in their space where they have real conflict with their partner and they can use that as a way to bring me into their journey. It has helped me to understand them in a way that I may have missed something important during an in-office visit. To paint a better picture, some couples have sessions from their bedrooms sitting in their beds while speaking with me. This is not a problem for me nor does it make me uncomfortable. I encourage the couple to be as comfortable and open as they would like as this also makes them feel they can communicate in a more expressive way.

To add to this topic about the most interesting story since beginning my career, I would have to mention in home sessions. When I counseled clients in their home, it was always interesting to be in their environment and see how they lived and interacted with their family. From having clients cook and offer me meals to having clients become physical in front of me has really opened my eyes to the diverse situations that may happen in a client’s life. I feel lucky that I have been able to provide counseling to clients in many different settings. This has allowed me to understand people in a more unique way.

For me the benefits of telehealth practice are the efficient use of time for me and for my clients. I have had a client setup an appointment on their break during work. I am also able to set up my schedule more efficiently as I can schedule earlier or later in the day. Cutting out the drive time is also beneficial so I can use the last hour for a session rather than sitting in traffic. Creating an ideal work space is very valuable to counseling at home. Having a room in your home where you can create a relaxing and sound proof environment is helpful. Having sessions from home takes the worry out of my mind of paying for an office space. If a client has to reschedule or is a no show, then I am not as stressed about having to fill that time. Lastly, I am able to be at home since my son is doing virtual school during Covid. This allows for more family time as well.

Because it is a “helping profession”, some healthcare providers struggle with the idea of “monetization.” How do you address the business aspect of running a medical practice? Can you share a story or example?

It’s sometimes tricky to wear both hats when addressing the business side and helping others. When I first started my private practice, I was so scared that I wouldn’t be able to make ends meet. But after terminating the relationship I had at the group practice I worked with at the time, I was able to see that when I take the leap of faith, and realize my worth as a practitioner and helper, giving my time and energy to something I believe in, I started to charge more.

I started to charge what was more in alignment with what my time and energy were worth. The mantra that helped me with that was “I am the energy of love, flowing with the energy of money” because money is energy exchange. When I reframed my story around money, I felt more financially free!

Managing being a provider and a business owner is a constant balancing act. How do you manage both roles?

I’ve found a really good EHR, I tell everyone about, called Therapy Notes- it helps me keep everything in one place and it’s super efficient in helping me manage the business end of things so I can focus on what I set out to do, serve others to the best of my ability!

From completing your degree to opening a practice and becoming a business owner, your path was most likely challenging. Can you share a story about one of your greatest struggles? Can you share what you did to overcome it?

It has been difficult going from practitioner to practitioner-business owner, I’m not going to lie. One of my greatest struggles has been financial independence and getting enough clients to make up for the “financial loss” of not being a salary employee and working for corporate (which I had done my entire life!) It was a transition for sure. But what helped me the most was

1. Having a IT man for a boyfriend (or someone who could help with SEO and google ads)

2. Joining Grow Therapy and getting on insurance panels in the matter of weeks instead of months as well as receiving client referrals. 3. Joining Psychology Today as a way to gain client referrals/consults.

4. Creating a website to rank higher on SEO

Ok, thank you. Here is the main question of our interview. What are the 5 things you need to know to create a thriving practice, and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Google Ads: Spend like 300 dollars/month or less on google ads- have someone set that up for you- I got a lot of referrals this way b/c it ranks you higher in SEO when you do this.

2. Build a website or have someone do it for you.

3. Get on a couple of insurance panels to supplement your private pay clients and do it through a third party like Grow Therapy so that they can handle the billing/insurance stuff for you!

4. Join a marketing platform like Psychology Today and be sure to make a video as a profile as that will also help to boost your SEO!

5. Tell all your friends, family, and Facebook/social media platforms what you’re doing to start spreading the word!

As a business owner you spend most of your time working IN your practice, seeing patients. When and how do you shift to working ON your practice? (Marketing, upgrading systems, growing your practice, etc.) How much time do you spend on the business elements?

I feel that I work ON my practice sort of at random times i.e., in between clients (not on the weekends anymore), and just whenever i have time to be honest. I no longer see client on Mondays or Fridays, a boundary I created for myself so that I can do marketing/upgrades/growing other income streams on those two days and essentially have a 4 day weekend! Even when clients ask for me to do sessions on those days, I don’t budge. This is really my idea of honoring me. It’s not personal, it’s just working smart, so I can really use that time to relax, renew, and work on building other forms of income!

At first I spent more time on the business elements (marketing/SEO/word of mouth) but now the practice is full and it runs itself basically. So I don’t spend nearly as much time on the business elements, maybe 1–2 hours per week!

I understand that the healthcare industry has unique stresses and hazards that other industries don’t have. What specific practices would you recommend to other healthcare leaders to improve their physical or mental wellness? Can you share a story or example?

This is kind of an ironic question because another provider in Grow’s network brought up wearing sweatpants while doing sessions and only dressing the top half because that’s all a client will see in their video call.

I brought up with her that in the beginning of the pandemic I did the same, essentially living in my yoga pants with a nice top, but then I decided one day to wear “real” pants to discover they no longer fit. What I realized at that point was putting on work clothes to work, even just from my living room made a big difference setting a boundary between my work life and my home life. Setting a daily schedule and assigning time away from work is also extremely difficult but extremely important.

Our work puts us in the middle of our client’s lives and “crises” arise on the off-hours. But, I make it a point to take time away from both my computer and my phone, similar to what I would have if I were in the office. I share my secrets with my clients to help them build a healthy work-life balance whether it be in the office or from their homes as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant in your own life?

I love this quote “life begins at the end of your comfort zone”.

I’ve battled with many fears and insecurities most of my life. While many people would describe me as confident , secretly for many years I was often scared of whether I fit in or could add value to the spaces I was in. I always played it safe and did what came easy to me. Until I finally got tired of letting fear run my life. So even with a full time job and being a single mom I decided to start to intentionally doing the things that scared me.

And let me tell you it was HARD! I had no idea what I was doing, but I read, listened to podcasts, attended trainings and got exposed to bigger dreams and goals. That one decision to push myself beyond my limits led me to writing a book, starting a private practice, public speaking engagements and more. This is freedom. This is fulfillment.

