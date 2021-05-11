Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Persona Of Blessings: Luther “Houserocker” Johnson #BlackAmericanHer/History360

The Sound Of Blessings Through The Form Of "Luck!" Illuminating LUTHER "HOUSEROCKER" JOHNSON and The Beauty Of Attracting Healthy Energies, Through His Song, "I'm Mr. Luck!"

It’s amazing how positive energy has the power to transform a person’s circumstances and self-esteem. It’s a wonder the manifestation of time, and how it is able to cause change. From one moment you are down, and weeks (if not days), you are moving into a higher frequency. You look better. You feel better. Furthermore, your world gets better. That’s just how it is. Some people will use the term, “luck.” Yet, what is luck, but a manner of attracting holistic energies into one’s domain. Positive vibes! Heavenly vibes! What is it more than that? It’s about using one’s mind, body, Spirit, and heart in order to attract the wellness of peace and inner sustainability. It all starts with the mind. However, it should take place, that’s the origin of wellness.

In literature, folk traditions, and music, we have heard the terms surrounding, luck. Luck is established in a way to bring a fictional image of energy. Yet, the very meaning of luck is fate, destiny, and energies, which have been placed in the atmosphere. That’s the holistic definition of it all. So, how do we get “lucky?” Well, it starts with the words we speak, and the thoughts we think. All of that is a form of energy. Even during those moments of despair, positive thoughts create the world we yearn to live in. Positive thoughts, and the energies behind them, have the power and Heavenly magnitude, to transform our worlds! That’s real! Transitioning us from a negative circumstance to a positive one! Of course, it can happen instantly, or it may take some time. Regardless, the transformation is bound to come.

Placing that level of transformation in a song permits the listener to feel one sensory of change. However, the composer has resonated change to be is an art, itself. Nevertheless, there is a transformational painting, unfolding, when dealing with the power of music, and its ability to convey the meaning of speaking one’s happiness, wellness, and holistic Being, into existence. Coming from that Black American Blues culture, we have one song and musician/artist, who conveys the musicality of, “luck.”

Luther “Houserocker” Johnson

https://www.bmansbluesreport.com/2012/07/luther-houserocker-johnson.html?m=1
https://speechdudes.wordpress.com/tag/luther-houserocker-johnson/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LVR81fFQpAY
https://open.spotify.com/track/70HMYf3BNZs4xc1p04mGMB

