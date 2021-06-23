Luke Smith of We Buy Property In Kentucky: “You can’t please everyone”

You can’t please everyone. Business is about focus. Focus is power. When you try to serve everyone, you end up serving no one to your fullest capability. We tried to be the place to go for all sellers and buyers, but we’re not that. We help homeowners in need and find affordable housing solutions that can’t get approved through banks. We’re not the best person for a brand new house that needs sold.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Luke Smith.

Luke has a background in human resources and business operations. This knowledge transitioned well in dealing with homeowners in the real estate market. Now, as the founder of We Buy Property In Kentucky, Luke, and his team identify undervalued properties in Kentucky! The company is centrally located in the city of Louisville. What originally started to serve the city has has evolved and now serves homeowners all over the state. The company buys, flips and holds rental properties. Contact us if you’ve got property for sale in the Bluegrass!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I love real estate and helping people. We buy and renovate houses as well as help people secure affordable housing. Helping people that have a problematic house and someone that needs affordable housing just came together when we started speaking with homeowners.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There are so many interesting things that happen in real estate. Ultimately, we’re just problem solvers. We come in and figure out what a property needs as well as the owner. Once we know what both need we design a purchase strategy that works for them and allows us to make a profit from the deal. Our first least option deal opened our eyes to how we can help homeowners afford great places to live. We met a gentleman that needed to sell his house since he was moving and wanted to sell fast without making repairs or waiting on a buyer to get approved by a lender. The lending process can drag on depending on the market and the underwriter so he needed a buyer that was ready to make a purchase. Due to the price point that the owner wanted, we could offer him cash, but we had a bunch of individuals that wanted to rent to own. This is where we married our pool of individuals that wanted to do a lease option on a great house, but didn’t have the credit or credentials to get approved by a traditional lender. We slotted a lease to own tenant in the home for 24 months. They had to put down a down payment that allowed the owner money to move on to his next residence with and the tenant gets equity in the property. The tenant paid rent each month that acts as a credit when they go to make the purchase. The two years gave them the time they needed to save up funds as well as improve their credit so they can get approved by a traditional lender when the lease option is finalized. It was great seeing a system come together that served the homeowner and the buyer.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When we started looking at more ways to help homeowners rather than just a cash transaction. We need to make a profit and we won’t always be the best choice for a cash transaction; but when we get creative with terms of the deal we can structure deals that work for our business and serve the seller’s needs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are too many people to thank. We have received wisdom and guidance from realtors, lawyers and even other investors along that way that has helped us. We still have a lot to learn, but we’re on our way. Joe McCall is a well known real estate investor that really opened my eyes as to how a lease option can serve everyone in a transaction different ways. I owe him thanks for his teachings on this method.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

The real estate mastery podcast is a great podcast for new or experienced investors. Joe McCall is the host and owner. He provides first hand knowledge of the things that are working in his business and he brings on other successful real estate investors as guests to share their experience. It’s great to see that there are so many options for real estate and helping homeowners or buyers. Again, we’re just problem solvers that are nice to people. We come up with solutions to problematic property and help homeowners secure great homes that they might not be able to through traditional financing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Tony Robbins says, “Successful people ask better questions. As a result they get better answers.” This quote really points out that what you focus on is power. You can ask yourself horrible self defeating questions or ask empowering questions. You can get creative a solution oriented rather than thinking about the problems that you have. Asking better questions will train your mind to focus on what you can do and achieve the results you’re actually looking for.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

The crisis for affordable housing has come about for a multitude of reasons. For one, our population in the United States has grown immensely over the past decades. However, bad monetary decisions and political moves have also caused this. Inflation has brought about the loss of purchasing power for our dollars. Wages haven’t kept up with inflation. The price of goods and services continue to rise, but wages haven’t kept pace causing the affordability of housing for many to drop. On top of that, politicians in major metro areas have tried to create more affordable housing through rent control which actually hurts the city. It’s backwards as the goal to create affordable housing usually destroys areas that are affordable. Rent control is a limit or ceiling on the amount of rent a landlord can charge per unit and raise the rent each year. While at it’s surface level it seems like a great idea, it actually pushes investment to other areas where investors can buy properties, fix them up and then increase the rents. Investors always go where they can make a return. What ends up happening is the investors leave the rent controlled areas and move it to places where there aren’t rent controls in place. These turciary markets were not expensive to rent until the investors came in, improved the place and raised rents. On top of that, the places that do have rent controls in place usually get run down as new money doesn’t want to invest in a capped return.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

We buy houses with cash from owners, but that’s not our only method. We also help homeowners sell their property through a lease option to someone that needs affordable housing, but cannot get approved through a traditional lender (with their current credentials). This is great because it helps the homeowner and it allows a family to obtain a piece of the American dream that they may not otherwise be able to purchase on their own. During the lease period the tenant buyer may exercise their option to purchase the property at any time. The lease option period is meant to provide the tenant the time to save up capital as well as improve their credit so they can get approved for a loan from a traditional lender. While they are renting to own if they make their payments on time, and hold a job they build their credit and equity in the property. This is great because the tenant buyer keeps the home in good condition and the home doesn’t go into foreclosure or fall apart just because the original owner leaves town.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

I’m proud that we get to help people every day. As I’ve stated, we’re just problem solvers. Sometimes we’re the best buyer. Other times, we aren’t but we can slot a tenant in the home and create a win for the owner, our company and the buyer. I am a man of faith and whether you believe in God, the Universe, or something else, it doesn’t matter. I believe we’ll all answer for who we were and what we do in this life. My goal is to help those in need and use my gifts and talents to serve others. It brings me joy to help others and make a profit at the same time.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

There are many multifamily projects that allow private money to partner with the government to create affordable housing. These are great initiatives, but there is a lot of red tape to get through in order to bring a project through to fruition. It’s understandable as the cities tax dollars need to be invested wisely, but if more government municipalities will partner with private operators more can get accomplished as private operators need to make returns for their investors quickly.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Ultimately, the more people that know about us allows us to interact more and serve more people. If the community shares what we do in the state of Kentucky, we can connect with more homeowners and help them as well as those that need affordable housing and want a piece of the American dream.

If people want to find a house, but cannot afford one in Kentucky through traditional financing, a lease option is a great way to secure a home for them and their family without the scrutiny that a traditional bank or lender would do.

For every action there is a reaction. As society pushes politicians to vote for laws and policies, they need to consider the ramifications of a new policy (like rent control). Good intentions still have downsides and each policy enacted will cause ripples in the market.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

Politics is a tough game. He who does it does it best. It’s hard to please everyone and that’s almost what a politician has to do. I would influence legislation to create favorable business laws to incentivize more private investments as encourage entrepreneurship. We’re a capitalistic society and that’s how America was built.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You can’t please everyone. Business is about focus. Focus is power. When you try to serve everyone, you end up serving no one to your fullest capability. We tried to be the place to go for all sellers and buyers, but we’re not that. We help homeowners in need and find affordable housing solutions that can’t get approved through banks. We’re not the best person for a brand new house that needs sold. There will always be a new hill to climb. As you learn and grow in business you would expect it to become easy. The sad fact is that there are no easy days in business. Each day has it’s own trials and tribulations but you have to role with the punches and be resourceful. You have to take massive action to get results. If you don’t change, nothing in your life will. When I started my company I thought I was taking massive action, but I wasn’t we weren’t doing nearly enough outreach and marketing to connect with homeowners in need. Routines build habits and habits create freedom. Through practicing good habits each day that move the ball forward we get to interact with more people each week and serve more people as our business goes on. Dare to suck. This is something I learned from my older brother. He uses it in reference to the fact that when you start something you won’t be good at it. Anyone that has done something in their career that is memorable has gone all in and failed many times. By daring to suck you give yourself permission to try something new and fail at it. You won’t be good at anything when you first begin, but that faster you fail the closer you get towards your goal. You learn, adapt and grow to become who you want to be. Those that never try will always have regret and wonder for not taking action towards their dreams. No one cares about your business as much as you. That seems like a no brainer, but there are many deals that take place in real estate. There are many sharks that can take advantage of you or cut you out of a deal. Whether it happens by nature or accident, it just happens. Just because people know you and know what you want doesn’t mean they will or can help you. You have to derive your own success by adding value in the marketplace in a world of scarce resources and goods. You have to be the one to take action to move the ball forward each day on your dreams. No one will save you. You have to take action to pull yourself and your business forward through focused actions each day.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Again it doesn’t matter what you believe in, but at our fundamental being, we are all people in this world searching for a better tomorrow. Human life matters and people are not expendable. We always preach that being kind to people is at the heart of our business and everything else comes secondary. If we could inspire a movement of care and compassion for others that would be a legacy to be proud of.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private meal with Rod Khleif. He is a multifamily owner and operator with a tremendous track record. I have learned many creative investing strategies and tricks through his podcast and teachings.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We are on all of the social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter). Just search We Buy Property In Kentucky and we’ll show up.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.