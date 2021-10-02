Luke Lawal of L and Company: “You have everything you need to get started”

You have everything you need to get started. In college, I realized all of the resources I had. Just to name a few, I had a 24 hr library, direct consumers (my classmates) that were willing to try my products, as well as a pool of talent that was already connected to the community that I was looking to build. You have to look at what is available to you and the resources you could use to build your dream.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Luke Lawal.

Luke Lawal Jr. is CEO and founder of L & Company, a minority-based corporation in Los Angeles, California. Having founded and established a diverse portfolio of business ventures, the millennial is passionate about entrepreneurship, specifically amongst young professionals and giving back to his community in an effort to grow the next generation of leaders.Today the young CEO and entrepreneur is focused on his next business venture, Taper, an app designed to change how hairstylists and barbers engage with their consumers, as well as his mental health entity Root Care Health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The opportunity to solve problems. When it’s broken, I fix it and I create tools for people to consistently fix it. It wasn’t always that way. In college I was a biochemistry student, thinking I would eventually go to med school. However, I realized that my true desire was to create legacy through my creative talents. This is why I created L & Company. HBCU Buzz was L & Company’s first brand born to tell the stories of HBCU students in a world that does not usually highlight them. From there, I have dedicated myself to solving issues that presented themselves to me through my brands.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I remember when I first got started, I wanted to hire a talented web designer to build the HBCU Buzz website. The price was a little more than I planned on, and I decided that I should take another route, that was more affordable and it would still give me what I needed to make our site presentable. This lesson has held true in many instances and it’s something that I tell every new entrepreneur, Just because you may not have all the “shinny” things, you have everything you need to just START and not let anything you feel that you are lacking stop your progress. That slow progress is what has gotten me to where I am today.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Many people know that I pledged Omega Psi Phi and I am a Mason. I learned a poem, Invictous, that has stuck with me during all of my difficult moments. “I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.” I understand that I am in control at all times and my perception is my reality. This fact has helped me go through a storm and keep my head level at all times.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

HBCU Buzz is 10 years old now, and has become a staple media company. I have been able to constantly reinvent the company during this time to stay relevant and maintain its authority with HBCU lovers to bring us to this point today. My slow progression and positive outlook is what has led to our success today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I definitely tried my best to run things on my own in the beginning. I remember one time I had googled a code for a function I wanted on my website, and in trying to input that code, I ended up deleting the website as a whole. Huge mistake when your entire business is built on how you reach our audience! I didn’t completely learn my lesson that time. When I first started Taper, I attempted to build the app with only one developer. If you know anything about app development, you know that is almost impossible. I spent so much time and money attempting to make that work, instead of really understanding what is needed to create the app. I definitely learned that I need to fully understand the scope of work and skill sets needed to complete them before taking on a task.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

L & Company is committed to each part of our specific community. When forming my parent company, my only goal was to solve issues that my direct community experiences because I feel like there are not many large conglomerates that do.

We chose to focus specifically on HBCUs because we are products of them, and we saw the holes in the story telling of these students. Taper was created to bring everyday services directly to the people who need them the most. Rootcare Health was born out of a direct result of the lack of access for mental health care for African Americans. Root Care Health is a safe place for all people regardless of their background, to find the mental relief they need to live the most fulfilling life that they can. Lasly, The Registry is going to bring a new look

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I work really hard every day. I have created routines and systems that work well for me. However, I know that it is just not possible to be “on” all the time. That’s why I like to take at least 3 full days a month to completely disconnect and not focus on work or any other responsibility I have at all and only to focus on recharging my energy. I take another 2 days each week to step away from work and focus on home and personal but those 3 days a month give me the energy to not feel burnt out and continue to thrive.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I believe that no person is self made, and I have experienced many people that have contributed to my success today. But of course I want to specifically shout out to my mother. She is the one who brought me into this world and inspired me to even start my businesses. She taught me discipline, honesty and consistency, all things that you need to run a business. I would not be where I am today without her.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I would say that through all my ventures, Root Care Health has been one of the most fulfilling projects. We get to create a safe place to bring much needed mental health services to communities of color at affordable prices. Additionally- all of my brands and personal work has been around highlighting individuals and communities that have been traditionally ignored.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You have everything you need to get started. In college, I realized all of the resources I had. Just to name a few, I had a 24 hr library, direct consumers (my classmates) that were willing to try my products, as well as a pool of talent that was already connected to the community that I was looking to build. You have to look at what is available to you and the resources you could use to build your dream. You have to create processes and procedures if you ever want to scale. At one point, HBCU Buzz started getting ALOT of attention. It was great, but also difficult to manage all of the inquiries. Not to mention, around this time was when I was launching one of my other brands, Taper. I realized that creating standard operating procedures around the most common operations of the business could bring a consistency that would allow for more time and effort to be given to building new business rather than standard tasks. Consistency is the Key. Out of sight, out of mind is very true. Just because you can’t see the finish line or immediate profits in the first year, it doesn’t mean it will not come. Slow growth has allowed me to grow my business from nothing into a staple niche media company. It did not happen overnight. Stay hungry for more knowledge. Never stop learning. Anyone with the most information can make the best decision with the least amount of risk. Knowledge is power? No. Knowledge on its own is nothing, but the application of useful knowledge, now that is powerful. Save more! My first 3 years, I went from saving 10% of profits to 50% of the profits. In order to get to the next level of your career, you must be the first one to invest in yourself. What better way to do that than to take the money that your business owns, and reinvest it back into it.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Being the founder of a company is difficult. You have an idea of what you want to create and then you have to make that come true. You have to stay true to that vision all while building a team of individuals that share that same vision. One of my biggest pieces of advice to any founder is to make sure to identify the qualities of a person that would fit the culture of your business. From there, be sure to always communicate your vision and purpose to ensure that everyone is motivated by the same things. Good days and bad days will come, but being aligned with your vision and knowing that your team is as well, will make sure that no matter what, you continue to grow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Everything I do is meant to bring good to others and as my businesses mature, I plan to do even more to bring our communities together. I believe by creating spaces that are made by us and for us allows us all to have the tools we need to create legacy, wealth, and overall positive well being!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me personally at @luke.lawal on instagram and twitter or www.lukelawal.com and L & Company at www.lcompany.co. Of course you can always keep up to date with all things HBCUs at www.hbcubuzz.com and @hbcubuzz on all socials. Be on the lookout for a relaunch of the Taper App and the official launch of the Taper Cypher by following @tapperhq on all socials and downloading the free app in your app store! You can follow our mental health business at @rootcarehealth as well. Lastly, follow all things entertainment at @wetheregistry as we create dope experiences for all.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!