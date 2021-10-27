Luis Soares of TOPdesk UK: “Repurposing the office as we know it”

Repurposing the office as we know it. As I’ve already mentioned, we are moving into a new era in the world of work. Employees have become accustomed to remote working and employers have realized that we can continue to operate away from the office. Therefore, I foresee a change to the office as we know it. Organizations will have to re-think what their space is used for and re-purpose it to suit the changing needs and demands of their workforce.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Luis is Managing Director of TOPdesk UK, an international IT Service Management provider with offices in 16 countries worldwide. He has held his position since 2016, overseeing the overall growth of the business and working alongside international colleagues to elevate the TOPdesk brand and product.

Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I’ve always had a passion for technology. Having studied computer science, I have great respect for the people that develop and create it. But I was always more interested in its real life business application and, therefore, decided to move my career in that direction: helping organizations to embark on digital transformation. I have worked with key enterprise players in the industry, like Microsoft, but joined TOPdesk as I strived to work with a range of different organizations and develop my skills and expertise.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

The next 10–15 years are incredibly hard to predict, imagine what you expected the world to be like 15 years ago, probably nothing like it looks today. Especially with a worldwide pandemic taking over in 2020! With that in mind, looking towards the future, I see challenges coming in the adjustments we make following the last year. Pre-pandemic, the question of whether we could operate effectively remotely was one that many organizations hadn’t even considered. Fast-forward to today, and they’ve not only considered it but experienced it, and for some, it worked. But we don’t know how this will affect our operations/employees in the long term. So, business leaders have a decision to make, do they go fully remote, hybrid, or in the office? We have to be prepared to get it wrong to get it right and be able to pivot when we recognize a way of working that doesn’t suit us.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

A college degree is a valuable experience but does not dictate whether you will be successful or not, in whatever you deem success.

I think there are benefits to higher education, not least in learning some of the core skill sets that inevitably you will need to exercise in your career. For example, working in teams, working to deadlines, and utilizing different professional technologies. Additionally, some organizations use it as qualifying criteria for positions, so it could be your step into the company you wish to work for.

Having said that, the core skills I mentioned can be ascertained while in the world of work. Perhaps a different option is a training course or apprenticeship. Ultimately, it’s about finding the right option for each individual: some like to learn on the job and others in an educational setting.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

In a difficult job market, like the limited opportunities seen in the early days of the pandemic and the competitive market we see as life returns to a level of normality, there are three things I think are really important for every job seeker. Firstly, be focused in your approach — figure out what it is that you want in a job and what you value in a company and seek out the opportunities that fit these criteria. Secondly, avoid hit and hope practices — this means, don’t send your resume to hundreds of different jobs because chances are you’re not going to make it personal enough, and you’ll blend into the background. Instead, be picky in who you apply to and ensure that each application will stand out to the employer. Finally, communicate with companies — if you send them your resume, give them a follow-up call. Reaching out is never a bad thing, it demonstrates your appetite for the job.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

I think it’s a common misconception that technology like artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and robotics, are there to take our jobs. When, ultimately, they’re designed to mitigate error and risk and to make things more efficient.

Technology has been changing the way we work for decades. A long time ago, a graphic designer would have done things by hand, with a pen or pencil. Whereas now, they rely on software applications to complete their work. The technology hasn’t taken their job, only elevated it. And this is what technology will continue to do in the future.

So, I think when it comes to looking at how we can work alongside AI, automation, and robotics, we should be thinking about what skills we can learn to operate them. Let’s embrace the tech, get rid of the fear, and see beyond to how it will benefit us and how we can align ourselves to it.

The fear comes from the unknown because these futuristic technologies are very new to us. But it’s the responsibility of both employers and employees to leave this fear behind and look forward to what’s on the horizon.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Our physical office spaces have constantly evolved over time. Back in the 80s, employees would each have their own cubicle. Then came the concept of the open-plan office, to make work more relaxed and collaborative. Recently, we had to embrace virtual work. But just like with the cubicle and open plan, there have been challenges and these will be tackled in the new way of working coming our way: hybrid.

During the months of working from home, organizations relied on technology to unify their workforce and keep business-as-usual flowing. This technology is fantastic, but it cannot replace face-to-face. There are times when we need to be in the same place as co-workers, perhaps it’s for a meeting, or an ideation session, or even a social.

Therefore, I don’t see the trend of 100% remote continuing, but instead a hybrid model. One where employees come to the office for those times we need to communicate and collaborate in the same space. And because of this, businesses need to re-think the office environment. Banks of desks may not be suitable for this new way of working, instead, we may need comfortable seating areas to aid ideation.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

I think a culture change is needed. Gone are the days where employers should feel the need to constantly check up on their employees. We need to encourage a culture of trust.

If this hybrid model is to work, employers and employees alike must be honest and transparent. This is how we gain and keep trust, and without it, organizations may feel a need to bring their staff back to the workspace full-time.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

The change that I foresee being difficult is the adjustment — and this is true for both employers and employees. When it comes to culture, this is not something you can write down on paper, it’s something that you feel. Therefore, embracing a culture change is always going to require a level of adjustment.

It’s about employees trusting that their organization has their best interests at heart when it comes to time in the office (for collaboration, human contact, and learning and development) and at home (for quiet working time and to facilitate a strong work/life balance). And it’s about employers trusting their staff to bring their ‘A-game’ whether that’s from home or the workplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

The wellbeing of workers at all levels is certainly an important issue for employers and needs to be addressed. I think the events of the last 18-months have highlighted this as some staff found themselves isolated and facing struggles they hadn’t experienced before. And in the virtual world, this can sometimes be hard to gauge, unlike in-person when you can walk into a room and feel the mood of your staff and notice anybody struggling.

I think it’s vital that employers provide their staff with a level playing field. For example, work from home may not work for somebody stuck in a studio apartment with no human interaction all day. So, to ensure their wellbeing, provide an office space where they can work and support them however you can. And vice-versa for the other challenges faced by our workforces.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

My greatest source of optimism is quite a personal one, related to TOPdesk UK. With a humble tone, I’m proud to say that we have managed to steer through the storm that was 2020/21 with little impact in comparison to some other organizations and industries. So, my optimism comes from the fact that our business continues, we are still engaged with our clients — our priority — and continue to be relevant in our space.

I am optimistic about what the future will bring for business as a whole. The global pandemic has introduced some new ways of working, best practices, and methodologies. All of these provide excitement and a change to business as we know it. Change is always exciting and I’m looking forward to seeing how our experiences and lessons will drive us going forward.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I think some positions are temporary by design, but it’s the responsibility of employers and prospective employees to understand the core competencies of a job — ignoring the title or industry. Skills can always be transferred, and the way we can reduce the gap is by exploring how these skills can be re-purposed from one job to another, rather than discounting potential talent because their previous experience does not specifically match our requirements.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?”

Mass adoption of technology. This is something we’ve already seen over the last 18-months: the adoption of technology to facilitate remote working. For example, Microsoft Teams and Slack. But as we move towards the hybrid model of working, I see further adoption of technology to facilitate this. We’ll need to be able to track who’s in the office and when enable hybrid collaboration, and more — technology will be the key to making this a success. Repurposing the office as we know it. As I’ve already mentioned, we are moving into a new era in the world of work. Employees have become accustomed to remote working and employers have realized that we can continue to operate away from the office. Therefore, I foresee a change to the office as we know it. Organizations will have to re-think what their space is used for and re-purpose it to suit the changing needs and demands of their workforce. Staff engagement. And on the topic of the changing needs and demands of our workforce, we will need to consider this when looking towards the future of staff engagement. How we communicate and motivate our employees is always changing, but with the hybrid working model, I see one of the most dramatic changes yet. Organizations will have to look for new ways to succeed in their staff experience and engagement. Coffee and cake in the office may not be enough anymore, instead, it will be replaced with flexible working, perks like monthly on-location company meetings, or providing a state-of-the-art home set-up. The key to understanding how employees want to engage with us is to ask, those that listen and provide what their workforce need will see success. Talent acquisition. With digital transformation being undertaken by a large proportion of organizations, talent acquisition will become one of the most important aspects of our operations. New technology on the horizon will require new skillsets and knowledge. But businesses will face stiff competition to attract the best talent in a rapidly popular market. In order to secure the best of the upcoming generation, organizations will have to find ways to make themselves stand out, provide the benefits that prospective employees want and need, and be in the right place at the right time to secure talent. Wellbeing. The pandemic truly highlighted the importance of the mental and physical wellbeing of our employees. Some thrived in the comfort of their homes, without the long commute to the office, while others dearly missed the social interaction of the workplace and struggled to succeed remotely. Therefore, wellbeing will continue to be an incredibly important aspect of how we operate our business. We must ensure that working life fits every employee’s needs, from those suited to remote to those suited to the office.

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

A quote by Winston Churchill has always inspired me: “Success is never final. Failure is never fatal. It is courage that counts.” This quote is one I can relate to at whatever point in life I find myself. It helps me to believe that when things aren’t going my way, it won’t last forever. And gives me an important reality check when I’m on a high personally or professionally, that I must continue to work hard to keep reaping the benefits of success.

I would love to have a private meeting with Sir David Attenborough. He is a fascinating individual with so much life experience, I am always enamored by his stories and have great respect for the work he does. During a lunch with Sir David, I have no doubt that I’d learn something new and come away with a totally different perspective on life.

