Luis Serrano of FUNdamentals of Play: “Have a sidekick!”

Have a sidekick! Virtual events are NOT to be run alone. This is something I learned pretty quickly! There are too many things going on to take care of by yourself. It will not be a great experience for anybody if you try to do it all on your own. It doesn’t matter the length or number of participants — you need a sidekick!

I like to use sidekicks for two roles — tech help and co-facilitating. They take care of all the back end stuff like admitting people in, running polls, playing music, etc. This allows you to focus on your main job: facilitating!

The second role they can play is to be a co-facilitator with you. I look for people with great personalities that mesh well with my style. They can help you run activities and add to the discussions.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Luis Serrano.

Luis is a workshop facilitator, team builder, motivational speaker & life coach.

As the CFO (Chief Fun Officer) of FUNdamentals of Play, he is passionate about maximizing human potential through the power of PLAY!

He found FUNdamentals of Play in order to combine FUN with professional & personal development. He helps high performing teams increase engagement by focusing on the things that matter: emotional intelligence, workplace wellness & creating joyful experiences.

He has more than a decade of ‘hands on’ corporate experience, leveraging the valuable lessons he has learned throughout his career. He has also studied positive psychology, practiced and performed improv for over 8 years and facilitated hundreds of public and corporate workshops.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/4e755cbc1f6abc25536cbd703a07dc08

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

My family immigrated to Canada from El Salvador when I was 1 year old. We were happy, but as most immigrants, were challenged to make ends meet early on.

From a young age, I was extremely shy and always felt like I was in the shadow of my extroverted older brother. At the same time, I had a very fun and silly side but was very selective of when I revealed it. I’ve always loved playing and creating games as a form of gathering people. Some of my favorite memories were of our family board game nights.

In my teenage years, I grew to love and became inspired by different kinds of art — mainly music and movies. In high school I got into acting and eventually discovered improv.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Six years ago, my world fell apart. In a matter of months, I lost my dream corporate job, family members were laid off, my relationship crumbled weeks before our wedding and a close friend passed away. This sent me into a severe depression for a number of months. With some help from family and friends, I eventually started to try anything and everything to turn things around.

The two main things that helped me transform my life became the inspiration for creating FUNdamentals of Play. The first was play! I started embracing my playful side again and going back to doing the things I loved. I got a puppy, I started doing improv again and even discovered new hobbies like video editing. I also attended a very cool workshop called ‘Improv Your Life’ which really opened up my eyes to the power of improv in relation to life skills and lessons.

The second thing was positive psychology, which is the science of thriving. I hired a life coach who introduced me to it and eventually studied it on my own. As I put the concepts into practice, I realized how powerful they were. Then one day it hit me, I needed to combine the power of both: play and positive psychology. Thus, FUNdamentals of Play was born!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There was a lot of trial and error at first. I remember my first live corporate event, it did not go smoothly!

Everything from a venue that was not ideal, audio issues and unengaging content led to limited participation and energy from the group. These issues affected my confidence and performance. It’s actually comical how many things went wrong that night.

My main mistake and lesson was in saying yes to everything the client requested and not exerting enough of my own expertise (although limited at the time). I was looking to please the client, so just accepted any of their requests even though I knew it wasn’t ideal for what I wanted to do. I have since learned my lesson!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes! The book ‘The Alchemist’ by Paolo Coelho. I read it years ago but the messages have always stayed and resonated with me. There are so many powerful lessons in that short book but the ones that influenced me the most were: being authentic, being passionate, pursuing your dreams and not being afraid to fail.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Easily the phrase ‘invest in yourself’. It’s something my older brother has always said but I’ve always ignored. When I was going through depression, his words finally hit home. I was hesitant about hiring a life coach and was asking him if I should. He told me that if there was ever a time when I should look to dig in and invest in myself, it’s now.

I’m so glad I listened! To me, investing in yourself doesn’t just mean financially. It means dedicating time, energy and emotion to bettering ourselves. If we don’t, life just happens to us and we aren’t taking control. Plus, if we don’t do it, who will?

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

Growing up I’ve always organized fun and elaborate birthday parties for myself each year. I always gather friends and try out new activities such as axe throwing or archery tag.

In terms of public events, the first time I organized an event was roughly 5 years ago, when the company was born! I started running ‘PLAYshops’ which had different personal development themes like ‘Fear of Failure’ or ‘Finding Your Purpose’. I would run a bunch of improv games and art experiences in relation to the content we explored. I started with friends and family and they were a big hit! I then started to run monthly PLAYshops, open to the public, that would constantly sell out.

I eventually started making offerings for the corporate world that focused on team building and professional development. I designed PLAYshops that would help teach modern day business skills such as emotional intelligence, storytelling or empathy. This part of the business took off and has since been the main focus. Since the beginning, I have organized and facilitated over 150 live and virtual events and they’re just getting better and better!

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Like many, I had to pivot when the pandemic hit and live events were no longer possible. At first, I was very hesitant because I believed the ‘magic’ would be lost from live events and I simply didn’t think I’d enjoy hosting events virtually. However, as the pandemic got worse, I was forced to explore it further. Since then, I have grown to truly love virtual events! I’d say just as much and potentially even more than live events which is wild to admit. They are definitely very different but they also create a ton of new possibilities!

Similar to my first live event, my first corporate virtual event was a bit of a disaster. At that point, I was simply trying to ‘convert’ my live PLAYshops into virtual. The problem was that a lot of games/activities that worked great live, did not work the same virtually. On top of that, we had several technical glitches with lag times and video/audio issues. Needless to say it wasn’t very fun.

Since then, we have designed our virtual PLAY shops from the ground up, keeping the nuances of virtual in mind. The results have been astounding! We have created super fun and powerful virtual team building experiences that teams from all parts of the world have participated in.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

The best virtual event I’ve attended is an event called ‘Thank U Live’, which was run by a fellow professional speaker and entrepreneur named Blake Fly. It was incredible! There were over 100 attendees and 3 hours long, yet it felt intimate, interactive and very inspiring! Blake has been doing this event annually for 5 years but this was the first time it was virtual.

They had an amazing visual setup with different camera angles and used various videos and graphics to keep things interesting. He integrated an amazing musician, Peter Katz into the event and it was some of the best sound quality (and musicianship) I’ve ever heard virtually. It was very interactive through the use of breakout rooms, worksheets and having participants share ‘live on stage’. A highlight was seeing someone phone a loved one live, as hundreds watched and read them a heartfelt Thank You note.

‘Thank U Live’ had all the elements of an incredible virtual event!

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are two common mistakes. One, is not practicing enough. There are so many things that can go wrong virtually vs. live and are usually harder to overcome. The more people that are involved in the event, the potential for things going wrong grow exponentially! Rehearsal and dry runs are therefore very important.

The second and perhaps biggest mistake is to not make it interactive! I see a lot of people simply running one-way conversations with their audience. No interaction, just a data dump of information. What’s the point of having this live? You may as well just make a recording. A live event needs to take advantage of all the different virtual possibilities for interaction. See some of my top suggestions below!

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

I believe Zoom is still the best for virtual events. They do all the basics well and are slowly adding more exciting features. There are a few new platforms that are fun and exciting as well but the awareness or adoption isn’t there yet. Toasty is one that I like — it has a lot of fun features for facilitators but the basics are still not as reliable as Zoom.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

I would say know the most common platforms inside out. You can learn about them online. The three main ones I’d consider are: Zoom, Microsoft Teams and WebEx.

From there I’d recommend looking into virtual cameras that add interactive elements to presentations or events like Ecamm or OBS Studio. Lastly, just Google and explore other external tools you may want to use like audio players, video editing software or word clouds.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Have a sidekick! Virtual events are NOT to be run alone. This is something I learned pretty quickly! There are too many things going on to take care of by yourself. It will not be a great experience for anybody if you try to do it all on your own. It doesn’t matter the length or number of participants — you need a sidekick!

I like to use sidekicks for two roles — tech help and co-facilitating. They take care of all the back end stuff like admitting people in, running polls, playing music, etc. This allows you to focus on your main job: facilitating!

The second role they can play is to be a co-facilitator with you. I look for people with great personalities that mesh well with my style. They can help you run activities and add to the discussions.

One of my favorite tricks is to simply banter back and forth with them creating a fun and interesting dialogue in between all the activities and discussions. This creates the illusion of engagement for participants, because even if they are not involved in the discussion it’s fun and engaging for them to watch. There are also other cool tricks that you can only do with two people such as alternating spotlights on participants which provides a very cool ‘smooth’ effect to activities or discussions.

Keep it Interactive!

There is no space for one way dialogue or boring presentations for live virtual events. So don’t let your event become one! There are so many ways to make virtual events interactive, you just have to find the ones that work for what you are trying to accomplish. Start with compelling visuals, nobody wants to sit there and read something. If you’re using a presentation, use strong, powerful images and limit your words to 5 per screen!

From there you can greatly enhance the experience by using virtual cameras that can add visuals and audio to the presenter’s screen. My favorite is OBS Studio. You can add basics like timers or your company logo but you can also create customized elements. For example, if someone says something funny you can press a key and a laughtrack will play along with and audience laughing. You can add filters, memes, videos, whatever!

Finally make use of things that allow the audience to give feedback like polls or word clouds. Get creative with how you use it!

Music! This could easily have been included in #2 but it’s so important I thought I’d dive a little deeper. Music helps transform an event into an experience. Use music as much as possible. We use music to fill all the ‘dead space’. Anytime it would normally be quiet and you would be reminded that you’re on a Zoom call, we fill it with music. Examples of ‘dead space’ are when people are arriving to the event, when they are returning from breakout rooms, during breaks, etc. Also, music is an energy booster! Thus, we’ve designed games and activities that revolve around music. We run a ‘Guess That Tune’ pregame as people are waiting for the event to start. We even have dance parties and rock band team experiences designed around specific songs!

Make it Exciting!

Think of ways to surprise and delight participants. Always include something that they don’t expect. We like to surprise people with a pre-game while they are waiting for the event to start. We also always have a big surprise finale such as dressing up like impromptu rock stars and creating a rock montage!

As well, prizes are a great touch! If possible, have prizes that you can give away for ‘winning’ a game, volunteering or bringing the most enthusiasm. If you don’t have physical prizes, you can even just give away virtual trophies (add trophy emoji’s to people’s names). Have fun with it. You’ll be amazed at how much more awesome the event becomes!

Make it Experiential & FUN!

Nobody wants to be part of another boring Zoom call. If you want your event to standout, make it fun and experiential. Use fun games or activities that enhance the purpose of your event and get people interacting with each other. There are tons of them online if you do a little research. We have over 500 ourselves!

The key here usually is to use things like breakout rooms so that you can run games in smaller groups. Depending on the activity, it can range from one on one partners or groups of 5 or 10! Keep the groups random so that participants get to interact with different people. Make sure you give clear instructions prior to sending them to the breakout rooms and have facilitators hop into the room to ensure it’s all going smoothly.

Once the experience is complete, you can bring everyone back to the main room and debrief using things like the chat function, spotlighting, polls or word clouds.

Games and activities will always enhance any experience even if it’s a serious topic. It’ll get people energized, connected and ready to learn!

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Before you do any of the basics like figuring out your platform or promoting the event, I suggest you sit down with a paper and pen (old school style) and physically map out your event. Start with the purpose, what’s the main goal of the event? Then draw out the flow of the event. Figure out the things you want to do, the order and the time required. I suggest adding on 20% of time to whatever time you originally estimate. Also, this doesn’t need to be very formal, have fun with it!

Bonus tip: It’s useful to use sticky notes so you can jot down the various elements and then easily mix and match the order.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would definitely start a movement around play. Play to me means incorporating more of the things and people that we love into our lives. North American stats show that we spend 80% of our time doing things we dislike or that give us no joy or long term fulfillment. Things like commutes, chores or doing jobs we hate. That’s a pretty sad stat in my opinion! My mission with this movement would be to flip that stat.

I would make it a requirement for all individuals to schedule and adhere to spending 80% of their time on the things they find most enjoyable, engaging and fulfilling with the people they love the most. Imagine what the world would be like!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m a big basketball fan, so I’d love to meet Stephen Curry, the all star point guard for the Golden State Warriors! He fits my theme well because he ‘plays’ and does what he loves the most. He’s also incredibly skilled (the best shooter in history in my opinion), makes his team better and is super fun and playful (he’s always cracking jokes and playing pranks). A perfect fit for what I’m all about!

Stephen, if you’re out there — lets grab lunch!!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.