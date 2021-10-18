Luis Ruiz: “A top lawyer must be able to think quick on their feet!”

A top lawyer must be able to think quick on their feet! There have been several times that I have had some surprise facts come up in one of our immigration interviews or at an immigration hearing that had not been disclosed to me by our client. A top lawyer remains calm, assesses the situation quickly, and either handles the situation, or buys enough time to be able to handle the situation.

The legal field is known to be extremely competitive. Lawyers are often smart, ambitious, and highly educated. That being said, what does it take to stand out and become a “Top Lawyer” in your specific field of law? In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law”, we are talking to top lawyers who share what it takes to excel and stand out in your industry.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Luis Ruiz.

Luis Ruiz is an immigration attorney in the Houston area representing clients from all over the world who are seeking to enter the United States to live lawfully. He represents individuals and families who are seeking lawful status in the United States. As an immigrant himself, Luis Ruiz uniquely understands the struggles and complexities of navigating the immigration laws of the United States and aims to make this process as simple as possible for all of his clients.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

Well, I was born in Jalisco, Mexico, but I arrived in the United States at the age of 2. I was raised by a single undocumented mother who fought every day for us to have a roof over our heads and food in my belly. I say food in my belly because there were many times when my mother had to forego a meal just so that I could eat. I know first-hand the struggles of being undocumented in the United States; I have lived it. I was a farm worker through my middle school years. I would change schools as the fruit/vegetable picking seasons changed. I would go to school during the week and work in the fields on the weekends and in the summers. I have picked apples, oranges, cucumbers, onions, and so many other of the things that we eat every day without a passing thought of the people who helped get them to our dinner table.

It was in my childhood that I saw the amount of discrimination, prejudice, and just flat out disdain and hate that undocumented people and farm workers have to deal with in the communities they live/work in, even though they are doing the work that keeps our country fed. I was the only English speaker around so as a child I was forced to be a translator, a negotiator, and the only defense that my mother and the other farm workers had. Having lived through this, I made a decision early on that I needed a seat at the table, I knew that I had to be in a position of power in order to help my community.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

We focus solely on immigration matters, we work mostly with people who have lived in the United States for years, sometimes decades, by helping them obtain lawful status through their spouse, through their children, or through their parents. A large percent of our caseload is also working with crime victims and domestic violence survivors to help them obtain lawful status through special programs created by Congress in order to make sure that undocumented people who are victims of crime feel safe and comfortable enough to approach police and report crime. Our office prides itself in helping navigate our clients through the extremely confusing immigration process. We do everything in our power to hold our clients hands from the beginning of the process to the very end.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My desire to persevere — After seeing and living through a lot of the injustices that undocumented people face in the United States, I made a decision to fight for a seat at the table. I wanted a piece of the pie. Becoming an attorney was not something that I dreamed of, it became something that I had to do to fight back against the things that my community and I faced continuously. In 2006, while I was a senior in high school, there was a big anti-immigrant bill that was introduced in the House of Representatives. There was a huge outcry from the public and protests began. Around the country students were organizing walk outs from their schools, I organized one in my high school and one of my teachers demanded to know if I was undocumented, he pulled up my student information and asked me about every adult on my profile and asked if they were “illegals too”, people like this “teacher” fueled me. My ability to adjust to life’s plans — We can plan the rest of our lives out and we would not get it right, life always reminds you that you are not in control, I think being able to assess and adjust to the wrenches that life throws at my plans has allowed me to be able to be successful. Prior to COVID-19 our firm was the busiest it had ever been, we were running commercials on TV, ads on radio, and promoting ourselves on social media, we were thriving, then in March of 2020 everything came crumbling down for every one of us. Although it has been devastating to watch our business slow to a near halt at the beginning of the pandemic, I had to assess, adjust, and push forward. I am proud to say that our firm has survived, we are not where we used to be, but I know that we will get there again in this new world that we are living in. Life threw a wrench and we adjusted. My willingness to learn — I am the first person in my family to obtain a college education and to have a professional career. I knew from a young age that I was not going to have any guidance, I was going to have to teach myself what I needed in order to be successful. My mother did not speak English when we came to this country, she could not help me with my schoolwork or with my college plans, I had to make all of those things for myself. What my mother did teach me and instill in me was that I was capable, competent, and that I could achieve all of my goals. I like to learn as much as I can about whatever I am doing so that I can be successful. I opened my law firm in November of 2014, exactly 24 hours after I learned that I had passed the Texas bar exam. Did I know everything about running a business and immigration law? No. Did I know that I had built up the skills that I needed to find answers and be successful for my clients? Absolutely. My mother taught me that I could do it and to this day this has been one of the best lessons of my life. I am competent, I am capable, and I can learn it.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

I have been extremely blessed and lucky throughout my life to have found people who have pushed me, encouraged me, and believed in me. I don’t know where I would be without each of those people whom I was lucky enough to have met. I am lucky enough to have a mother who did everything that she could to make sure that I had a good life where I was able to focus on my career. I am here because of all of the people who have helped me on this journey, that is what I call luck. I know that I am not some genius who made it here all on his own despite all of the odds, I am only a product of all of the people who gave me a helping hand when I needed it and I know that there are so many people in this world who are so talented, smart, and capable, but because of the struggles and the lack of that “luck” in their life, will never be able to reach their full potential.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

I know many successful attorneys and judges who went to lower tier schools or unranked schools, and I know many attorneys from top tier schools who have never achieved any success. Going to a top tier school does come with its advantages, those schools typically have better resources on campus to help students throughout their time there. But being an attorney is more than just an education, you have to have that pizzazz in order to communicate with clients, judges, and opposing counsel, you have to be able to problem solve and be quick on your feet, and you have to have the social skills and emotional intelligence to be able to navigate people and cases. There are students at top tier schools who are very intelligent but lack some of the aforementioned traits, and there are people at lower tiered schools who have all of these qualities and can be extremely successful.

Due to poor timing on my part, I was unable to attend my first year of law school at a local Houston school. I ended up starting my law school journey at Thomas M. Cooley in Ann Arbor, MI because they had a semester that started much later than the rest of the law schools in the country. I knew that I had to use my time at Cooley to get myself back to Houston, where I have lived most of my life, and where I wanted to set up my practice. I knew that I could maximize my chances of being successful by working and setting up connections in Houston so that I could have resources when I became licensed. And that was exactly what I did!

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

You are on the right track, keep steady. I would not do anything different, I don’t believe in looking back with regret or with a desire to make changes, we are a product of the things we have lived and I don’t know what path I would be on if I did things differently.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

To change people’s lives, that is my motivation. I have the knowledge and the skill to quite literally change people’s lives through my work. I get to help people escape the shadows of being undocumented, I help them drop the weight of possibly being separated from their children and families. I get to see my work affect people’s lives in real time, I get to see the joy, relief, and calm wash over them when I tell them that they are now in lawful status in the United States. My team and I live for the days that we call clients with the good news.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on publishing a Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) video series where we bring severely underutilized legal information about obtaining lawful status if you have been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of your spouse, parent, child. Domestic violence is a serious issue that is all too common, and because of fear, shame, or a misunderstanding of what domestic violence is, people do not talk about it enough and there are hundreds of thousands of undocumented people who are living in the shadows because they do not have access to this knowledge!

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

My firm is undergoing a big expansion that we had to postpone due to COVID-19. We want to grow our team, our client base, and our office location. We are currently looking at opening up a third office, so that we can help even more people. We are in the process of growing and building a strong team to help our offices run as smoothly as possible. We just brought on an office coordinator to refine the systems and processes that we have in place and to help facilitate the smooth operation of all of our offices. We want to bring quality immigration representation to as many people as we can!

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

I have one case that always comes to mind when I get this question. I work very closely with undocumented domestic violence survivors to help them obtain lawful status and to break free of the chains of domestic violence. I had a woman come to me in 2015 seeking help in obtaining lawful status, she was married to a U.S. citizen, but he did not show up to the consultation with her. I began asking routine questions in my intake questionnaire, and when I asked if she had ever been a victim of a crime, she did not answer. She eventually broke down and told me about the abuse she was dealing with at the hands of her husband. I worked closely with this client for years, immigration processes are notoriously slow and a process like the one we undertook for this client can take from 2–7 years. When we began this journey, the client would cry every single time I saw her, she was broken from years of domestic violence. By the time I handed her her permanent resident card she was a different person, she was funny, she loved to laugh, she had left her abusive husband and was working, something that she could not do before because her abuser did not allow it. She was the person she had always wanted to be, full of love and joy.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

We have a hybrid office, some of our team work on site and we have some team members who are fully remote and come into the office only when necessary. The world around us has changed and it has shown people that we can do things differently, and still be successful. Law firms will have to adapt to staff members who may want to work remotely now that we have seen it being done successfully. Personally, I prefer to be in the office, I like to be able to see and spend time with my staff and our clients. During the beginning of the pandemic when we were all fully virtual and seeing clients telephonically, I felt my job becoming too impersonal, I missed the human connection of being able to have clients in my office and to learn about their cases while we were together.

How has the legal world changed since COVID? How do you think it might change in the near future? Can you explain what you mean?

People have seen the world be turned upside down and still continue to move forward. I think it will be difficult to go back to the traditional way of doing things when people have seen and been able to take part in all of the same activities, virtually. Virtual hearings, virtual trials, virtual consultations, they are here to stay. When a more convenient option comes around, it is hard to convince people to do it the old way. Prior to the pandemic our office never offered any phone consultations, if you wanted to consult with me about your case, it had to be done in person. I wanted to see my potential client and I wanted to be able to build a raport with them. I know that these changes will be hard for lawyers to get used to since we often need to be able to create human connections with judges and jurors, and that is much more difficult to do virtually, but we will have to adapt.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely. I have done television, radio, and print advertising and they have all been successful, but those types of advertisements only pay off when they are airing or being published. Networking and word of mouth referrals are worth gold because they are the advertisement that continually gives! Even when it comes to marketing your services, you still need reviews on the internet to be able to sell you to people searching for your services. Clients come to us ready to hire us because of the positive things that they have heard about our office, through a referral or based on the reviews across the internet! Networking and getting referrals are always going to be the bread and butter to a law firm, but the way we receive those referrals/reviews is changing, and law firms have to adapt. We ask all of our clients to leave us reviews on our social media platforms and online because we know that the people seeking out our services want to know about other people’s experience with our office.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

Our office has a Facebook page with over 11,000 followers on it, we have a YouTube channel, a TikTok account, Instagram, and twitter. About 50% of our clients find us through our social media presence, I have obtained clients from each of the channels mentioned above and we continue to be active on social media because it has proven to be an invaluable source to connect directly with clients. One of our first TikTok videos was seen by over 50,000 people and we received dozens of calls from that video alone! The legal profession as a whole is dominated by the old way of doing things, the people that make up the profession refuse to allow it to evolve to modern technology, including social media. To other lawyers out there I say, get with the times or get left in the dust. The world has changed, people do not call their friends to ask for attorney referrals anymore, they have google on their phones, they have Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok!

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

A top lawyer must be able to think quick on their feet! There have been several times that I have had some surprise facts come up in one of our immigration interviews or at an immigration hearing that had not been disclosed to me by our client. A top lawyer remains calm, assesses the situation quickly, and either handles the situation, or buys enough time to be able to handle the situation. A top lawyer must be able to keep their cool. I was at an immigration interview with a client and the officer conducting the interview was misstating the law, our client started to panic and continued to look over to me for answers. When I remained calm, explained the law, and guided the officer to make the right decision, my calmness was able to assuage his panic. A top lawyer must know when it is time to go to battle! We had a client who wanted to apply to become a U.S. citizen, this client had previously been arrested for possession of cocaine, but through some wonderful lawyering, a motion to suppress evidence was granted, and the case was dismissed. When we attended the citizenship interview, the officer demanded to know what evidence was suppressed, and he wanted my client to admit to possession of cocaine. In immigration proceedings, no arrest or conviction is necessary to deport someone, a simple admission is enough. I informed the officer that the case had been dismissed, and that our client would not be answering any further questions about the arrest, we had already provided all the legal documents! The officer was fuming, he informed me that that was “his interview” and if I wanted to prep my client, I should have done it before we entered. I stood firm, we went at it and ultimately, I got the case approved. A top lawyer must be able to manage client expectations. A top lawyer must be able to communicate with their clients and manage expectations. Clients like to wish for the absolute best results but, there are times when those results are not possible. I had a client attend an immigration interview and I had already told them that they would not be getting approved that day, that the government would more than likely ask for additional documentation. As we were arriving that day, the client said “I hope they approve us today” I had to stop the client and remind them that that was not likely to happen. I did not want the client to leave disappointed, in the end, we received a letter asking for more documentation and the clients were not upset or down about it, they understood, I had made it clear to them that this would happen. Managing client expectations results in happy clients. A top lawyer must also be relatable. My clients like to hear my story, when I tell them that I grew up undocumented in the United States and tell them my story, they are shocked. They know that I understand the struggles that they are facing and that I have navigated this same process for myself. Clients want to feel a kinship to their attorney, they want to feel valued and understood!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Come one, come all! I welcome a conversation with any person who has built themselves from the ground up. I am an entrepreneur first, and a lawyer second. I want to learn everything I can about running a business, about making decisions, about being a leader to my team. I learn something from every person that I meet, we all see life differently and the way that we see life shapes the way we do business, make decisions, and lead. I am always available for a conversation and I believe that I bring something to the table as well, my story is unique to me and it shapes the way I live my life, I believe that I also have something that people can learn from and take away from a conversation with me.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!