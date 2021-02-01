Luis Begaj – If you want to succeed you need to set goals

Meet Luis Begaj, a name fast becoming popular in the marketing industry. Luis is a 21 years old social media expert and drop-shipper from Albania. His career as a social media marketer started not so long ago, yet he has made a name for himself in this industry within a short span of time. He has built up his chore beautifully and is holding it up very well.

Now, as the world is still recovering from the pandemic, we have more people sitting at home, having easy access to digital platforms and social media. And this, in turn, has made it difficult for new and upcoming marketers to survive. However, successful entrepreneurs like Luis develop relevant skills over time that help them reach target customers better. Talking about his story, Luis says, “Since in an early age, I was very keen on Socials, and I loved doing business. Beside this, I wanted to generate money by working from home since I never had an actual job. Being a self-taught marketer, it has put me in many challenges through these years but the experience is what has given me successful results.”