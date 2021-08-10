Luis and Kristen Chevere: “Trust”

Trust. It is important to trust your partner, especially in industries that require you to travel or push you in different directions.

As a part of our series about lessons from Thriving Power Couples, I had the pleasure of interviewing Luis and Kristen Chevere.

Luis Chevere was born in Puerto Rico where he spent most of his childhood competitive speed skating and had a young love of Puerto Rican wrestling. Luis and his mother moved to Florida when he was in 6th grade, where he learned english very quickly and began watching stateside wrestling. Which made his love of the sport grow even more. When Luis was a senior in high school he started working part time at a salon as part of a work program through his school. He was drawn to the cutting world, it was based like geometry. By 19 he was a body piercer and began his tattoo journey. It’s been a 13 year process and he’s still not completed. It was at this age where he also started at his first wrestling school located in Florida. By age 20 Luis was able to start cosmetology school. Once he graduated, Luis’s hair career took off. He began teaching cutting techniques all over the country. In 2016 he chose to venture into the world of independent education. This was a move that took his career to the next level. Over the next four years he would be nominated for 6 hair awards and traveled to Russia, Canada, Ireland, and London on the international education circuit. While doing all this in 2018 he was finally at a place in life where he felt he could go back to his first love, wrestling, and began training at a local school located in San Antonio. In 2020 alongside his wife, Kristen, Luis began booking local and statewide wrestling shows under the name Alexander Crowley. The character is known as a dark/evil cult leader aka “The Death Dealer”.

Kristen Chevere was born in Oklahoma City. From an early age she was made for center stage, she was involved in the theater at age 5. She wanted to be a star! Kristen was in every play from school to church; whether she was singing, dancing, or all of the above. In 1998 her family moved to Texas, to a small town known as Boerne. This is where Kristen learned about the WWF. She was never a fan of sports until she watched her first Monday Night Raw. The theatrics and the storytelling, it was something her and her father could actually enjoy together. Once Kristen was in high school she went full throttle into her young acting career and was in a few independent films and extras in feature films. She also found a love in golfing and was on the high school team all four years. It was a hard market for someone who had to stay in Texas and also try to graduate from high school. When she did graduate she went to college for a short stint and realized it wasn’t her path, while on a set and talking to the hair and makeup team. In 2006 she attended cosmetology school. Through the early part of her hair career she worked in the music industry as a tour manager and hairstylist. Once she was done traveling she relocated back to Texas and set up shop in Austin and focused heavily on music management. In 2010 Kristen moved to San Antonio to open her own shop with her family. That salon is still running and in its 11th year. Kristen met her husband Luis in 2016 through instagram. Luis would push her to put her hair color talent on social media which led Kristen to become a Color Educator and was also nominated for a color award in 2019. She was able to travel around the world with him and educate on the same stage. In 2019 after the sudden passing of her father, Kristen decided it was time to see what she could do in the wrestling world herself and realized she could manage, like she did in the music world. She began training in 2020 and is now traveling along with Luis as his manager and goes by the name “Lilith”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you two to your respective career paths?

L: As a teen I became an assistant at a salon in Florida. They took me to a hair show and I saw people on stages cutting hair, I knew then that is what I was meant to do. As for my second career, professional wrestling was something I loved growing up and thought it was something I’d enjoy doing, so when the opportunity arose to become a professional wrestler, I couldn’t pass it up.

K: I’ve always found myself in the entertainment industry. I started out as a child actress then went into music management and found my love of doing hair color in that time frame. I became well versed in vivid coloring and opened our salon in 2010. As for the wrestling industry, I felt it was a way for me to express my love for acting while being able to work alongside my husband.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you two got married?

L: Well that is an interesting question to say the least. Right before we were married we were hired to headline Salon International, a hair show in London. It actually made us postpone our wedding by a week or two, if I recall correctly. It was something we both knew we had to do, we were able to explore the amazing streets of London while doing a photoshoot in Shoreditch, which then led us to having dinner with a dear friend and amazing London based artist Vince Kamp. I think that is one of our fondest memories together, we both had the opportunity of a lifetime and were able to do it alongside one another. Of course, our wedding is by far our fondest memory.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

L: While in cosmetology school you are required to learn not only hair but skin and waxing. As a 19 year old man, I had never had anything waxed besides my eyebrows. A friend needed to do a few waxings to complete the level and move on in the curriculum, so I, as the friend I was, offered to be her model. To this day, I refuse to have anything waxed when it comes to body hair. That experience was so painful that even the thought of having anything waxed makes me cringe.

K: When I first began in hair, I was working in Baltimore. I worked on a hair texture I had yet to work on, in the midst of our conversation I grabbed the wrong scissors and instead of texturizing, I took a 4 inch chunk of my clients hair off in sheer panic, I grabbed the texture scissors and texturized until you couldn’t see it any longer. The client ended up saying it was the best haircut they ever had.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would say what makes us stand out is our branding, not only have we incorporated hair and wrestling into our lives, but we’ve done it together. I think the most important thing is having a good partner that can help you and the work you both put in together can make your company stand out.

For example; Before Kristen and I met, I didn’t do a lot of hair collaborations but once we began combining our expertise into one, it made us level up work and we began to educate and travel the world together to share our knowledge and love for the hair industry.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently, we are working with a few partners to expand our wrestling brand into other states. Just like hair, we plan to wrestle on an international level. It is important to always think of the big picture, not just locally but globally.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

One of the main things we wouldn’t suggest is to invest in your employees as they’ve invested in you by giving you their time and effort to help your brand or business grow. What we mean by that is help them expand their education if their field requires it by covering costs for seminars or educational experiences. Remember that it takes spending money to make money.

How do you define “Leadership”?

L: I think leadership isn’t about standing in front of the line, I think it’s about standing next to your employees. No one wants someone telling them what to do if that someone isn’t willing to understand what they’re asking of that person. I think leadership is about supporting those who you work with or work for you. Either way you put it, leadership isn’t about control, it’s about support.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

L: Chris Marval is our professional wrestling coach, but he is also a friend and a guiding light. Chris has helped us tremendously by supporting what and how we want to approach the wrestling industry. He has let us have complete reign over our characters, which not everyone does because they’re not as prepared as we were when we began the journey in professional wrestling. There are a lot of times when I don’t feel I can do certain things, but Chris is always there to push me when I’m not confident or giving myself the credit I may deserve. Honestly, we couldn’t do what we do in the wrestling world without the guidance and support from our coach and friend Chris Marval.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

K: We’ve helped new upcoming students in our wrestling school and have guided young hairstylists at the beginnings of their careers by doing seminars in their schools or webinars with Q&A’s.

What are the “5 Things You Need To Thrive As A Couple”? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Trust. It is important to trust your partner, especially in industries that require you to travel or push you in different directions.

2. Honesty. Tell each other everything from the good, the bad and the ugly, no pun intended.

3. Motivation. Each person in a relationship has different life moments. As a partner you should push your partner to help them achieve their life goals.

4. Friendship. A loving relationship is nothing without friendship, friendship is a vital part of a successful marriage.

5. Interests. It’s good to have similar interests, but it’s also good to have different interests as long as you support each other in them, it’s all good!

You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

k: I’ve always been a fan of the term “Pay it Forward”, even if it’s from paying for someone’s item to giving a random stranger a compliment because that impact could change a person’s day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

L: “Never give up”: I think that quote tells you that even in failure there is a small victory. Don’t look at it as failure, look at it as a learning lesson for the next time you attempt that specific challenge. Even if you “fail” try and try again until you get it, Never Give Up!

K: “Honesty is the best policy”: I feel that being honest, even if it’s something you don’t want to hear, will help you further yourself in life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

L: Tommy End/Aleister Black and Vampiro. These two men have been a huge influence in the wrestling world to me. Not only from their in ring performance but the way they are outside of the ring. Both men are charitable and do what they can to help others. I think they have both influenced me in so many ways that I couldn’t put it into words. They’re both phenomenal athletes.

K: Kevin Hart and The Undertaken. Kevin because I know he took his career to an astronomical level and I’d love to pick his brain on how he was able to accomplish it. As for The Undertaker, he was a big inspiration for me and the development of the movements of my professional wrestling character and has now started his wine business by releasing his own brand of wine.

How can our readers follow your work online?

Instagram: @a.crowleyy_ @theonlylilith / @ kristenmichelleofficial

Twitter: @acrowleyy_ @iamthelilith

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.