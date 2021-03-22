Ludovico Apollonio Gives His Top Tips On Achieving Success

Hi, Mr. Ludovico. Nowadays a lot of people are leaving their 9-5 job to try to make a six figure online . Do you think it’s possible when it comes to Ecommerce?

Yes absolutely, online there are no limits! With an Ecommerce store you can sell products everywhere and anytime, an Ecommerce store never closes, never sleeps, you can sell worldwide from the comfort of your home (when you do dropshipping) and anyone can learn how to do this, only sky’s the limit when it comes to business online!

What is the best way to start an ecommerce business?

I recommend using Shopify to build your first Ecommerce store, in my opinion it’s the best platform and it’s very easy to use. It’s cheap and affordable to everyone. With Shopify you can use their “drag and drop” interface which anyone can learn! You don’t need to learn how to code or anything like that!

In my Ecommerce course, Ecomacademy we do exactly this, we teach to our students how to start an Ecommerce business from scratch, and we teach them how to become experts following a proven process!

What do you prefer? Selling your own manufacturing on your ecommerce website or earning affiliate from others products?

I usually start testing products with dropshipping, most of the time using a general store, because it gives me the flexibility to test a lot of products in a short time, than after I find a winning products, something that’s works on the market I buy the product in stock and I put my brand on the product!

What is the most difficult phase an ecommerce may face?

There could be a lot of difficult phases and problems we could face. In my opinion one of the worst is when you have to deal with payment processors, which can drastically lower the cash flow of our ecom business. To fix this I suggest to keep an healthy relationship with payment processors we’re gonna be using such as Stripe and PayPal, to keep a good communication with them and to send them all of the tracking numbers and this can be done automatically using Shopify Apps such as PayPal Info on Autopilot.

What is the most important lesson would you like to give to those who are not seeing any success?

I’d say focus and being consistent, these are the key to success, also time optimization, when you start an online business there are so many things to take care of, and it’s easy to get overwhelmed, so it’s important to understand the direction we want our business to go!

Where can we connect with you?

You can visit my website www.scalerss.com or my Instagram www.Instagram.com/ludo_apollonio