Lucy Werner of Hype Yourself: “Always be launching”

…Writing a book opens the doors for so many broader profile raising opportunities. It’s not about exposing yourself and taking all your clothes off, just showing a bit of ankle, so that your audience can connect with you. There is rarely an original idea for business but what is unique is your own thumbprint and this unique blueprint is what will set you apart from your competitors and make people want to work with you. This increase in demand to work with you means you will be able to scale-up in new ways.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lucy Werner.

Lucy Werner is a PR expert and founder of HypeYourself.com, a DIY PR & branding platform for small businesses. She has over 17-years experience working for some of London’s top PR agencies and has taught thousands of entrepreneurs about publicity via platforms such as Cass Business School, Courier Magazine, University of Arts London and Hatch Enterprise. She walks her talk and uses her own profile to demonstrate how entrepreneurs can use publicity to grow their own business. Her second book, written with her creative director and co-founder of her two children Brand Yourself: a no-nonsense brand toolkit for small businesses is available for pre-order now.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/0299198f5c243ff2b5cdd91527453c8f

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

When I was a child I wanted to work at The Daily Planet in Lois & Clark “The New Adventures of Superman” but my writing ability and confidence in becoming a journalist was knocked out of me at school when I wasn’t a straight A student.

By chance, I landed in PR through a work-experience placement at 17, I fell in love with the work, which was this other side of the journalist fence that uses so many more skills that I didn’t even know about. Today, I get to tell the stories of hundreds of brilliant brands and businesses. After reading the current PR books available, I realised there was a gap in the market for a book that really walked through the publicity journey from someone with actual PR agency experience. Not all business owners can afford the expensive monthly running costs of a big PR agency BUT they have amazing stories that deserve to be told. Writing Hype Yourself was my solution for early-stage founders as there is SO much you can do yourself with a bit of time and knowledge.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

My working week is split across three pillars. On Hype Yourself.com my DIY platform I’m developing a free playbook to go with our second book Brand Yourself. It will be an activity pack for you to work through in your own time to get the basics of your brand strategy and toolkit down. We are also ramping up the publicity for the second book with three months to go until launch, so I’m writing a lot of articles and interviews (such as this) to drive pre-orders.

In my consultancy The Wern, I’ve got two projects on the boil, raising the profile of 25-year old freelance expert and CEO of UnderPinned Albert Azis-Clauson and launching a few secret projects alongside the press office all around the future of retail with Cameron Worth, founder of SharpEnd, a connected experience agency — so again a lot of writing that side with press pitches and news announcements.

I spend Friday’s with my two mini people so writing typically takes more of an early-stage pen holding function.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

Brand Yourself walks you through everything you need to know about creating a business brand, from brand strategy to picking out fonts, building your personal brand and affordable creative tips to make an impact with your business. I’ve packed it with loads of practical exercises, examples and industry hacks so that the reader can apply their learnings. I’ve always found that the more actionable the content the better the experience for the reader. They don’t always love having to do so much homework but the results work.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hyping — Right from the start, I took my audience on the journey from writing my book proposal to winning my book deal and giving flavours of all the tips, tricks, hints and hacks. When I started I only had 1,000 followers on instagram so it was never about my big audience, that came as I developed the book.

Transparency — There is a lot of smoke and mirrors around book sales, for example, people discounting their book for £1 on kindle to become an Amazon bestseller (I mean technically you are) but it’s by tricking the algorithm and it doesn’t mean anything. I share my book success based on real metrics such as maintained sales with a small publisher, sharing what I make in royalties, my number of genuine five-star reviews and the biggest success is the people who read it and land themselves press coverage, paid-for speaking opportunities, get booked on podcasts — essentially they rule their own press office for £15.

Creativity — It’s about putting yourself where you don’t belong. I’m not a merlot and nuts in a bookshop kinda gal. We hosted a ticketed book launch stocked with brilliant food & drink from small businesses, had a DJ, a drag Queen who sang about freelancing and had a really fun night. We also got fairly creative on photoshop to make some comedic images e.g. making jokes out of the biggest PR stunts like floating the book down the Thames in London, or launching into space. It was a fun way to talk about the book without the hard sell.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

Before my book I worked full-time on The Wern, a PR & brand consultancy for startups and scale-ups. After, I built a new DIY PR & brand platform to help small business owners that now follow me. I get paid to talk, teach and host workshops with universities, business accelerators, write press articles and have launched my own micro-courses. My follower numbers have swollen which means I get to help even more people. It also means I can put time aside for fundraising for Great Ormond Street where I spent a lot of time in between the final edits and launch of Hype Yourself. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucywerner

If a friend came to you and said “I’m considering writing a book but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular, and thought leadership in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Ask yourself: Am I writing a book for my ego? Or am I writing a book because I have the answers to solve a problem that the world needs to know?

If it is the latter then 100% do it.

Firstly, nothing beats the feeling of DMs from your readers telling you how your book changed their life or business. It’s a powerful army of word-of-mouth ambassadors.

Secondly, writing a book opens the doors for so many broader profile raising opportunities. It’s not about exposing yourself and taking all your clothes off, just showing a bit of ankle, so that your audience can connect with you. There is rarely an original idea for business but what is unique is your own thumbprint and this unique blueprint is what will set you apart from your competitors and make people want to work with you. This increase in demand to work with you means you will be able to scale-up in new ways.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I didn’t focus on pre-sales because I thought hitting Amazon number one would be tough to achieve without discounting the book, when actually I did it within one hour of launching and nothing changed because of it.

Without heavily pushing pre-sales, retailers and book shops don’t get an indication that there will be demand so I missed an opportunity for wider promotion with my first book.

Also, you never stop launching. It isn’t just for one week or one month, you are ALWAYS launching if you want to maintain sales and growth. Yes, a lot of my sales now come from word-of-mouth but I can always see the difference in sales from when I’m actively promoting the book or not, which in turn affects my customer pipeline and audience growth.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

It really depends where your skills lie but here are some freelance support ideas.

Events — Whether you go on a regional, corporate or workspace tour to promote the book, definitely think about what events you can host / appear at and potentially work with an events freelancer to book in some promotional activity for you.

Publicist — If you need help finding your pitch angles for thought leadership, drafting a press release, finding the right media to send a promotional copy to then a book specialist could be a great bang for your buck.

Social media support — Your book is a content bible with thousands of your own words which can be carved up to show your own thought leadership. You need to be recycling and carving up the content for different social media channels as quotes, extracts, tips, tagging contributors, tagging endorsements and creating video content. If you are time poor, definitely get some support to do this and maximise your content.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Take your audience on the journey

Start from the minute you land your book deal. If hyping about it feels uncomfortable, think more about what knowledge you can share to others about how you got there. The book writing process is unique and different to everyone so share social posts and updates on how it is going. That way, when it comes to pre-orders your audience will feel a connection with you.

2. Pre-sell, pre-sell, pre-sell

I’ve mentioned this above but pre-sales send signals to Amazon and retailers that there is customer demand for your book. It will help them to get stock in which means you don’t have an awkward sell-out moment on launch day when you concentrate all your launch efforts and have customers having to wait weeks to buy stock.

3. Launch squad

Who can help you maximise the impact of your book? Who can you invite to contribute, be an endorser or who in your network will help give you a push on launch day. You want to start preparing this as you write so you don’t leave it to the last minute. Tapping into other peoples audiences is a great way to maximise the reach of your book with others.

4. Media kit

Get a 150-succinct bio in place, it doesn’t have to be your life history just give the headlines. Get a selection of both book images and headshots that you can use for multiple publicity opportunities. The first thing you will be asked for when you promote yourself is this information. Lastly, prepare a few thought leader topics that link back to your book.

5. Always be launching

Many book authors focus on the run-up and the first few weeks. In fact, you are ALWAYS launching your book. It’s a marathon not a sprint, make sure you have both opportunities lined up in advance and regularly take time once a month to focus on DIY PR for your book to maintain momentum in sales. At the very least, regularly ask for reviews, it helps other people to find your book.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

RuPaul — he has mastered the art of self-promotion without oversharing, navigated crisis PR and nailed key sentences that he is now famous for. I would just love to hear about the behind the scenes of how he manages all of that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m on LucyWernerPR on all social media channels or you can subscribe to our monthly newsletter crammed with hints and hacks on hypeyourself.com

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.