Luck Is The Right Opportunity At The Right Time – Pandora Kaaki

Pandora is known for her fit body and striking looks. Pandora has emerged as an internet star by battling a lot of hurdles that came her way. She has had a roller coaster journey but managed to effortlessly pave her way to success and how.

What does it take to succeed? What are the secrets of the most successful people? Generally, people do not easily accept luck as a reason for their success as it hurts their hard work and self-determination. In this most competitive career world, nobody wants to tell luck behind their success. There is a misconception, telling that you are lucky enough in a career is seen as you did not succeed by your own talent. What exactly is the role of luck when it comes to success? It’s a rather wide spectrum. It ranges from a great deal of luck to no luck at all, or, in fact, some very bad luck. What’s important is that your belief about luck can really shape your chances for success says Pandora Kaaki.

Pandora says , if you take a passive view on luck, success may happen to fall your way. if you take a positive view on luck, you can increase your ability to deal with negative situations, as well as take advantage of opportunities as they occur. As my friend’s Dad puts it, “Luck is when skill and opportunity come together.”

Luck is the right opportunity at the right time. Even though people do a lot of hard work for the given job, and people recognize it as being very lucky, remember those words are not to hurt your determination but to tell you that you got the right chance. You may be inclined to think that success is due mainly to personal qualities such as talent, intelligence, skills, smartness, efforts, hard work or risk taking. Perhaps you feel that you don’t have the talent to be wildly successful, or, short changed seeing people less talented enjoying greater material success than you.

Personally, I’m a fan of the positive attitude on luck. I’ve seen self-awareness and skills make an enormous difference in the probability of success. It’s less about what happens to you, and more about what you make of each opportunity. A sense of humor can help you get back up when you get knocked down. Drive and focus can help you work through tough situations. Building a great network gives you more support to help you thrive in more situations. Modeling the success of others can help you avoid wrong paths and painful mistakes. Skills like anticipation and being able to read a situation can help you avoid bad scenarios or leverage them more effectively. Most importantly, problem solving can help you grow while dealing with the tough stuff in your life.

The harder I work, the luckier I get

This is a very famous saying said by Abraham Lincoln, the most successful president of The United States of America. Here in this, he means that luck always favors the hardworking people. Always expect luck to favor you after doing hard work.

“Luck is believing you’re lucky”.

This is a popular saying by Tennessee Williams, who just remarks, Luck is just as the confidence in yourself.

Learn to slow down. This way you can spot your lucky opportunities. Surround yourself with people who are actively creating opportunities for themselves. Discover your ‘why’ and what makes you feel fulfilled. When you are excited about life you can create your own lucky events.

If you are hit by one unlucky event after the other, ask yourself: “Am I on the right path? Am I trying to swim upstream?” Maybe it’s time to change tactics!

Lucky events are only those that make you excited. Try not to please others when you make life choices. You never know how close (or how far) you are from a lucky event. Never give up, quoted Pandora.