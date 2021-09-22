Luck is great, but most of life is hard work – Aaron Polites

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”



Growing up, we have continuously heard that hard work is the key to success. This phrase was always uttered to imbibe in us only one value i.e. if you will continuously and consistently work towards your goals, you will surely reap the benefits. But if you ponder upon it, you need a lot more than a hardworking attitude to soar your way towards success.

Life is full of twists and turns. Everyone has to struggle here in this world to conquer every hindrance in the way to success. For this hard work is obligatory. Without working hard and just sitting idle it will be hard for one to get success. Aaron Polites says since childhood and till now I always remember the sentence that my parents used to tell me “To be a better person in life and to get the success you have to work hard, the result of hard work is always rewarding, so you have to work hard.

Aaron Polites is an Australian 212 IFBB Pro bodybuilder and fitness athlete. “No one is going to hand you that life you dream about daily. You have to go out and get it yourself and guess what, it’s going to suck and it’s going to hurt, but there’s a reason not everyone is successful, are you willing to suffer?”

Hard work is the most important key to success. Achievements without hard work are impossible. An idle person can never gain anything if they sit and wait for a better opportunity to come. The person who is working hard is able to gain success and happiness in life. Nothing is easy to be achieved in life without doing any hard work. It doesn’t happen overnight either. There are more failures during the journey than most people allow themselves to admit, it’s just that the stories about overnight success sound better.

When people thrive in life, it is because of hard work. Being lucky has nothing to do with success in life. Hard work and success go hand and hand. With that stated, I’m not a big believer in luck being the reason for someone success in life. I’m not saying that I do not believe that luck exists or that luck is only a part of life but hard work is more important. At the end of the day, it’s all about how hard you’ve worked on the right thing – the one which will get you closer to your goal said, Aaron Polites.



If you do quick research on the keys to success, you’ll find plenty of resources. Some people will call them the only secrets to success you need to know, while others will refer to this information as principles, elements, steps, factors, or else. But the truth is there’s only one thing you can’t go without if you want to succeed in any area of life, and that’s hard work quoted Polites.