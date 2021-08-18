Lucinda Cross: “A team”

…A team – do not try to be the lawyer, the accountant the web developer, and the assistant. Delegate so you do not get overwhelmed.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lucinda Cross. Lucinda Cross is a highly sought-after, powerful motivational speaker, business coach, spokesperson for Verizon as their Small Business Come Back Coach, recipient of the Life Time Achievement Award from Former Pres. Barack Obama, TV personality, entrepreneur, and best-selling author. She incorporates a mix of humor, straight talk, and her personal journey as a means to help others activate their vision and transform their lives. Lucinda is the founder of Activate Worldwide LLC. a boutique marketing firm that supports small business owners with leveraging and monetizing their services and products. We are a boutique marketing firm that supports small business owners with leveraging and monetizing their services and products. When small businesses reach a crossroad between stalled growth and scaling to new levels, Activate Worldwide is here to bring a fresh perspective, assess and strategize their brand authority. Where a business owner may see no light at the end of the tunnel we see opportunities to reposition their brand and diversify their revenue model. She is also the founder of Activate Your Life a nonprofit designed to reduce recidivism for women by providing empowerment, education, and employment training upon re-entry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I was led to this journey of entrepreneurship based on being a single mother who felt overworked and underpaid. I wanted more out of my day than a routine that included doing everything for everyone else but myself. I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and I made the decision to choose me and my hidden passion.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since I began leading my company is learning to set boundaries. I am a natural people pleaser, and I do not like confrontation. This did not work for me in business as a leader because I was often not charging what I was worth for the sake of approval and compassion. I learned how to value my expertise and give myself a raise.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when I first started was being over booked. I said yes to every client who called and went to as many events as I possibly could. One day I ended up sitting in church during a business networking meeting I had planned. Not realizing I was overbooked. I left the church with over 60 emails and 20 voicemail messages asking if I was okay. I learned to pace myself and allow my assistant to handle the booking instead of me.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, Robin Devonish helped me by being a road manager and confidant that I needed. She handled a lot of the major business interactions when we were on the road and served as a gatekeeper at times to keep me focused and not in people-pleasing mode.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Yes, there is a lot of work needed when it comes to empowering women to create companies. I believe we need more women founders mentoring women startups. I had a male mentor, and it took me over 10yrs to identify a female mentor who would take me under her wing. I believe the mentorship factor is more important than the business plan.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Women need more funding, easier ways to certify and apply for minority or women-owned status. I believe companies in which women have funded and invested for years should have funds for women with starting and growing their businesses. Such as Tampax, DOVE, Victoria Secrets…

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Becoming a founder creates a sense of personal development and living a purpose-driven life. Becoming a founder creates motivation and inspiration for family and friends including our children. Becoming a founder also allows women to create a seat at the table for other women.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

It’s lonely at the top is a myth I would like to dispel. It is not lonely at the top because as a founder you find tribes to be a part of and many times founders create the tribes in which they wish to be in. It is our superpower. We become the change we wish to see.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is cut out to be a founder. If you get easily discouraged and tend to be a great starter and a horrible finisher. This may not be for you.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. A team- do not try to be the lawyer, the accountant the web developer, and the assistant. Delegate so you do not get overwhelmed.

2. Mentor- connect with someone who has succeeded or thrive in the area you are seeking to grow professionally and personally, this will save you at least 10 years of hardships.

3. Therapist- Often in growing your business, personal trauma will surface, and you want to make sure you are growing mentally and emotionally so your business can grow impactfully and financially.

4. Accountant — get someone to keep track of your boos. I spent lots of money on dinner meetings and did not realize how this impacted my financial growth.

5. Retreat friends- it is so key to plug in some “plug out” time in your annual calendar to just restore and rejuvenate. Me time is key.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Yes, I have created a nonprofit for women who are recently released from incarceration start a business. My organization trains these women. Activate Your Life. Org

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to create my own show for women founders to have a platform for the masses and eventually own a network to produce content for real women making real change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Brene Brown and Cathy Hughes

