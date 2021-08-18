Luciana Brafman of TIME TO ACT Entertainment: “Prepare to hear the word ‘no’”

Prepare to hear the word ‘no’: When in the initial investment round we get a lot of no’s but understanding that its part of the process, I never gave up. I am looking for investors that are interested in social change and not just investing in the next unicorn company. I want to help create a future where community and people are more important than capitalism.

Luciana Brafman is the Chief Executive Officer at TIME TO ACT Entertainment, a content company with the mission to raise awareness, galvanize social responsibility, and inspire activism that promotes real change in the world. Her first project, EARTHLING 22 a mobile game for children, centers around the themes of climate change and is currently in its development phase.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’d like to first say thank you for including me in this great interview series! If you had told me five years ago that I would find myself starting a company focused on raising children’s awareness about crucial issues in our society through entertainment I would have never believed you. I was solely focused on raising my son. As I took a break from Hollywood, I quickly grew in tune with just how much my son was in front of a screen and that curiosity turned into inspiration about children’s entertainment.

Nowadays children, especially due to the pandemic spend more and more time alone in their rooms playing video games detached and disconnected from what’s happening around them in the real world. As a parent watching this trend made me worry about the future of this new generation and our future leaders. That inspired me to create TIME TO ACT Entertainment and teach human values by combining education and entertainment.

Since children are our future and the world future leaders they need to be socially responsible and aware of the important issues of their planet and society.

Climate Change just seemed like the natural topic to start my mission. It is a pressing issue for our planet and for humanity and the clock is ticking. If we don’t start focusing on solutions and educating our generation on taking better care of their planet, their only home it may be too late. So using a mobile game to expose how certain ways that we are living our lives are endangering our planet and how we can make more sustainable choices was just a natural thing. Using gaming and entertainment to bring -up those issues and possible solutions just seems like an organic way to prepare our children to be thoughtful and caring future leaders.

Raise their awareness, instill social responsibility and activism.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

In my point of view, everything that I’ve done since creating Time To Act has been an interesting learning experience. For me, the most interesting thing that has happened since I started this company is that I am not alone in my vision to create a generation of kids and a society that cares about the world around them. I’m currently in talks to partner with Heal the Bay, a nonprofit in the Los Angeles area dedicated to protecting our coastline, restore our waterways, educate the community, and speak out for a clean water policy, as well as many other organizations alike that share common objective to raise awareness about climate change and inspire action.

I am also joining “Playing for the Planet Alliance” which is a group of companies in the gaming industry that have committed to integrate green activation in games, reducing emissions, and support the global environment. It’s Inspiring to know that nonprofits and companies alike are able to come together for a common cause.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake is that I made was an assumption I had at the creation of this company. The assumption was that everything would go according to my original plan. Everything from the investment stage to the development of the game has changed since I started the company and it’s almost comical that I assumed I would be able to follow my plan from the get-go. Leveraging the knowledge from a number of advisors, I was able to take what I learned about being able to shift the company and put it into practice. Subsequently, the lesson learned is that you have to remain flexible and know how to pivot, keep an open mind to changes because if you don’t you’re going to have an even harder time running your company.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Although our company is still relatively young we have aspiring plans to help foster kids to care about the world around them. To achieve this, we have three goals that we believe will help guide us to where we want to be not only as a company but as a society:

Create awareness about crucial pressing issues in society while inspiring kids to be socially responsible, do good, and want to participate in the conversations by inspiring activism. Linking the virtual world to the real world by partnering up with existing organizations and creating actual change in the world. Inspire team and community building through fun, adventure, art and entertainment.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The whole reason for me creating Time To Act is because of my son, Max. I believe in order to have a caring generation It is crucial we start teaching our children from an early age how to be socially responsible, to care about each other and our planet. By doing that at home with my son I was able to make him aware of his responsibility to take care of the planet, avoid usage of plastic, not to waste water, practice recycling and protect our environment.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I believe if everyone does a little we can accomplish a lot. If our community members can use solar energy, avoid using plastic, practice recycling, carpool more, support local businesses, shop at local farmer’s markets, and buy whatever is in the season we will see an improvement in the environment. On the other end of the spectrum, our politicians can help by offering tax incentives and rebates for homeowners who use green energy, as well as to provide more affordable green energy so that it’s easily accessible for the average person.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe that at the core of any successful company is proper leadership. A great leader leads by inspiration. That’s what I am trying to do through my creative projects — inspire social responsibility and activism through art and entertainment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You will fail more than once: No matter how prepared you think you are, you are probably not prepared daily more than once. I quickly learned that it’s a natural part of the process when you are starting a company and not to be discouraged when something didn’t work out the way I wanted it to. It will cost more than you think: My initial budget was one-third that my current one which I needed due to all the fast/quick advances and changes in technology. My gameplay and game design document quickly fell behind but I was able to get back on track once I got additional funding. Prepare to hear the word ‘no’: When in the initial investment round we get a lot of no’s but understanding that its part of the process, I never gave up. I am looking for investors that are interested in social change and not just investing in the next unicorn company. I want to help create a future where community and people are more important than capitalism. It will take twice as long: Whatever timeline I created when I started looked nothing like what it looks like now. As eager as you may be to get things going for your company the reality is that it will take some time and patience to see your vision come to life. Know when to pivot: When I started the initial investment for TTA’s first project, a mobile game called Earthling 22, the pandemic hit caused technology related to social and gaming platforms to advance incredibly fast so within just a few months I felt the game I originally had in development was already outdated. I had to press pause and rethink the gameplay, its characters, and the messaging to make it current. I am incredibly excited about it and getting ready to start another round of investment again.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A movement that would teach kids human values, inspire them to work together, to help each other and our planet, creating a world with new leaders that are caring, to understand the importance of teamwork, that is socially responsible, and empathetic. That’s what I am trying to do with TTA.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We create our own reality”. Our reality is built out of our thoughts, that is how powerful we are. What we feel we attract, what we think we become, what we visualize we can create. Therefore, we are the master of our own destiny and the architects of our lives. I never followed a conventional path in my career or my life. I always followed my dreams and was driven by my curiosities. And was always criticized for not focusing on one thing but I was always interested in a lot of different things and that’s what makes me have a unique approach to life and to business. When I got into law school, I froze it for a year to study art and then continued with law school. After practicing law in a worldwide prestigious law firm on Wall Street, I gave it up to create and produce an off-Broadway play at La MaMa in NYC and from there I decided I wanted to pursue a career in entertainment and when all I heard how difficult it was to break into the entertainment industry with my legal background I didn’t pay attention to it and within 8 months I was working with an acclaimed television producer/director. I got my first Emmy nomination and become a member of the Emmy Academy. There is no recipe in life we are all unique individuals and as long as we are connected with who we are and what we want to create for us and why it will matter if we focus we will achieve it!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Wow, what a great question! Well, if I could meet with anyone in the world to have a private breakfast with it would be with Philanthropist

MacKenzie Scott. I find her an extremely humble, caring, and genuine human being who is truly committed to making the world a better place by supporting women’s rights; addressing climate change; alleviating poverty, disability and hunger; and seeking racial equity. We need more people like her.

