Luca Valori Shares Success Tips And How To Be Motivated During Tough Times.

Luca Valori lives in dubai and is an expert in social media marketing and E-commerce. He has helped thousands of Entrepreneurs achieve the right mindset & success in their everyday life! In this article we go over how Luca overcomes tough times and having the right mindset can help you get through those times.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Luca Valori lives in dubai and is an expert in social media marketing and E-commerce. He has helped thousands of Entrepreneurs achieve the right mindset & success in their everyday life!

In this article we go over how Luca overcomes tough times and having the right mindset can help you get through those times.

Motivated during tough times!

Luca says that having the right mindset allows a person to face any difficulty. So when times get tough you need to have a positive mindset he says. Understands to not get discouraged because it will only be temporary.

Another thing Luca points out is having to put yourself up when those tough times come. “ Difficult periods and failure will come no doubt, this is why you need the right mindset

Advice to Starters !

Luca explains if he had one piece of advice to give to someone starting out, he’d say: study, invest money and time in education and training. 

He also says how people should avoid distractions and never lose their focus. Success doesn’t come easy so Luca reminds the up comers that it doesn’t matter how long it takes. “If it takes weeks, months or years and you have a goal, it must be achieved somehow.”

Mentality & Success!

According to Luca having the ability to be strong willed and a strengthened mentality, a person can have the motivation and the strength to keep going in the middle of a crisis. Accepting failure is also much easier when you work on training your mentality. This way you see Failures as lessons. 

    Johnny Medina, Branding Expert-Business Consultant

    Johnny Medina is a branding expert, and consultant who has worked with top celebrities and millionaires doing over 100M a year.

    Growing up in a small town called Grandview where the estimated population of the town was around 10,000 people. Usually, in small towns, it’s almost impossible to dream about “the life” because you don’t see the fancy cars, the nice clothes & big mansions.

    But only 3 months into online marketing he did what would take most of us years - Johnny hit his first ever 5 figure month. Now he is able to make up to 20k per day using only social media and connect with some of the top influencers on daily basis.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

