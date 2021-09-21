Luanne Smith: “Talk to people”

Talk to people. A lot of writers are introverts and are used to sitting alone and writing but the more you talk to people, the more stories you have. When I lived in Philadelphia, I knew all of the panhandlers on my block because I would stop to talk to them. I eventually found out that one person used to be a bus driver and one was a trumpet player. People are interesting if you stop and take the time to talk to them. That way you can bring those facts to your characterizations and, as an editor, bring that to your reading.

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Luanne Smith.

Luanne Smith is a successful author and editor with more than 30 years of experience as a creative writing and film professor in higher education. Luanne has published literary fiction and poetry in journals, and continues to write her own work as well as editing three anthologies, Runaway, Taboos and Transgressions: Stories of Wrongdoings, and one that is still in the works, Muddy Backroads: Stories From Off the Beaten Path. Luanne is drawn to gritty realism and champions women writers who are often criticized for tackling darker subjects in fiction.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve always wanted to be a writer and editor from an early age. After first learning to read, I read multiple biographies because telling the story of someone else’s life fascinated me. I was inspired by those stories and wanted to tell stories like that for myself. As soon as I learned to write, I began writing little stories of my own.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

One of my favorite memories is when I was at a Ken Kesey reading, the author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Kesey had a heckler in the audience, and 70-year-old Kesey came down into the crowd, picked up the heckler, threw him over his shoulder, and carried him out to the street. That was one of the most amazing moments and after the show, I was able to speak with Kesey. I was surprised by how engaged he was in our conversation and truly showed how much he cared about his fans. The fact that he was willing to take the time to really connect with me despite the large crowd was a very special moment for me as a writer.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

My biggest challenge was convincing my parents that I could be a successful writer. Coming from a working-class family and working myself through college, my parents didn’t understand my desire to continue going to school to study writing. I couldn’t tell them there was a lot of money in this career path so it made it hard to bridge that gap between what they understood an adult to be and what I wanted in my life as a creative person. But we eventually talked our way through it, and once I started teaching college courses as a first-year graduate student and later as a professor, they realized I had added up to something.

My advice to aspiring authors in this particular situation is to keep talking and trying to teach your parents what it is that you’re trying to do. My mom was a big reader, so I started giving her the kinds of stories that I wrote by other professional writers such as Bobbie Ann Mason. She began to understand what I was trying to do by communicating with her, and teaching her what it is that I was trying to achieve. Once she realized this, she wanted copies of everything that I wrote.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I met the author William Styron, who wrote Sophie’s Choice, I stopped him outside while it was raining and asked him to sign his book for me. Styron was in a bit of a rush but asked if I had a pen for him to use. I reached into my purse and searched for a pen for a couple of minutes before I realized a bunch of mints had melted and made everything in my purse very sticky, including my pens. I was too embarrassed to hand him a sticky pen and ended up borrowing a pencil from someone nearby. Styron responded by saying, “Well, most of the time writers don’t sign in pencil because it can fade so, we sign in pen.” I was so embarrassed that such an established author got a little grumpy with me.

One of the things I learned from that particular experience is to not let famous people get to you. They’re people too, and even though he was grumpy with me, there was nothing I could have done about my melted mints and sticky pens.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently co-editing another anthology that is called Muddy Backwaters: Stories From Off the Beaten Path. I am working with writers Bonnie Jo Campbell and Jody Angel. We will be starting the reading process soon and deciding which stories go into the anthology. This is the third book I’ve edited in three years and is part of a trilogy of anthologies that have to do with the tough subject matter. The first of the trilogy is called Runaway that includes a collection of stories about running away either physically, emotionally, or mentally. The second is Taboos and Transgressions: Stories of Wrongdoings. I’m also working on a collection of short stories that I’m finishing up with my own writing and a novel that I’m working on as well.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The stories that are included in my anthology are not written by me but the most interesting part of editing this anthology has been narrowing down the submissions by authors. There were over 200 submissions and would have been good enough content for two books but two books weren’t in our budget. We had to narrow the stories down out of a large pool of great stories and decide which ones would go into the book.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I want my readers to understand that the taboos in this particular anthology are something all of us deal with. Taboos are not just sins or breaking laws, taboos have to do with cultural rules that we make as a society. Even though breaking the taboo is a bad action, there are usually consequences to the bad action and we still can relate to making those bad choices. Everyone can relate to making bad choices and some of the taboos that are broken in the book are empowering because they’re breaking cultural taboos that free the character in some way. I believe there are ways to relate to the stories that readers don’t generally imagine when first thinking about taboos as a concept. But when these stories are read, people can relate to them and understand the feelings of the character because the reader has done that taboo, knows someone who has done the taboo, or understands the need to break out of the cultural boundaries that we as a society have. This anthology is an interesting book in terms of being able to relate to the stories more than the reader may realize when first reading.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

First, you have to read. I became a writer because I loved reading, and I believe books are your first real teachers. To become a good writer or decent editor, you have to read as much as possible.

Second, learn grammar. No one wants to hear that tip, but grammar is one of your tools as a writer and editor. Once you know the rules of grammar, you can learn how to break them to your advantage. If you want to emphasize something, you know how to use grammar to do so and bend the rules to add extra emphasis.

Third, be observant. Noticing the smallest details around you end up helping you add detail to your writing and allow you to look for those details in other people’s work as an editor. Details help a story come to life.

Fourth, talk to people. A lot of writers are introverts and are used to sitting alone and writing but the more you talk to people, the more stories you have. When I lived in Philadelphia, I knew all of the panhandlers on my block because I would stop to talk to them. I eventually found out that one person used to be a bus driver and one was a trumpet player. People are interesting if you stop and take the time to talk to them. That way you can bring those facts to your characterizations and, as an editor, bring that to your reading.

Lastly, practice. Writers often don’t think they need to practice, which is absurd because all other artists practice their craft. I’ve always been very good at writing dialogue but early on, I wasn’t as good at writing descriptions. I would make myself write a story that focused on the description with no intention of trying to sell the story. Practicing and trying to learn your craft is an important skill that more writers should do.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Storytelling in general helped me become a great writer. Growing up in the South, I was close with my family including my grandparents who I would ask to tell me about when they grew up. Hearing stories about their lives always interested me with their verbal storytelling approach. That verbal storytelling took life in my writing and when I started to edit.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I draw inspiration from Southern literature because that’s where I’m from and that’s what I typically write. I made a point when I was studying in school to study fiction writing almost exclusively so that I could read short stories and novels from all over the world and from different time periods, as well. Then I made a point of reading contemporary work as much as possible so that I could learn but Southern literature is what has really influenced me as a writer. Many of the writers I draw inspiration from and try to learn from are Southern writers such as William Faulkner, Eudora Welty, and Tim O’Brien. I find myself relating closely to southern work.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement on acceptance or tolerance because I believe the country is greatly divided right now. I don’t judge people who think differently than I do. Instead, we talk through it and agree to disagree. I have a tolerance for those that disagree with me because often these are people I grew up with and am friends with. After the last election, I knew many people who cut off friends because their views were opposed to theirs but I chose not to. Remaining friends with people with differing views than mine allows me to exercise acceptance and permits me to become a better writer by knowing as many different kinds of people as possible. The world should start to learn more tolerance and acceptance by trying to understand the beliefs of others and accepting those beliefs rather than just arguing. Sometimes it can be hard to accept opposing views to your own but at the end of the day, we’re all still human beings.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I am primarily active on Facebook but also have a Twitter and Instagram account in addition to my website.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!