Lu Zhang of Fusion Fund: “More female tech entrepreneurs should consider joining the VC community”

As part of my series about “The Five Things We Need to Do to Close the VC Gender Gap” I had the pleasure of interviewing Lu Zhang.

Lu Zhang, the founder and managing partner of Fusion Fund, is a renowned Silicon Valley investor and a serial entrepreneur in healthcare. Lu is a Davos Young Global Leader and was also recently selected as one of the best 25 female early-stage investors by Business Insider. She has also garnered other accolades, including being a featured honoree in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 venture capital category, a Silicon Valley Woman of Influence, a Top 10 All America Chinese Youth, and one of Town & Country’s 50 Modern Swans in the entrepreneurship influencer category.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us the “backstory” that brought you to this career path?

I’m a first-generation immigrant from inner Mongolia, and I came to the United States back in 2010. I landed in venture capital because of my entrepreneurship experience; I launched a medical device company at the age of 21 based on technology I worked on when I was a student at Stanford University. This startup experience gave me a comprehensive understanding of the life cycle of early-stage healthcare and deep tech startups. I needed to fundraise as a startup founder, so I had many conversations and collaborations with VCs and individual investors. This first startup gave me a general understanding of how venture capital works from a founder’s perspective.

After my company was acquired by a large public company in Boston a couple of years later, I started to get more involved. I began supporting other founders by investing as an individual investor. As an individual investor, I have a pretty good track record with a couple of mergers and acquisitions, and I have three initial public offerings from my earlier personal investment days. I joined a local billion-dollar VC firm that is a partner focused on deep tech and healthcare, which also allowed me to understand how to run this kind of firm. The experience taught me the difference between the varying stages of investing and helped me identify my passion for early-stage tech and healthcare investment.

In 2014, this experience was different from other companies — even for investors with a tech background — as most focus on the software side. My advantage is that I have a material sciences background that covers hardware, healthcare, and network technology. This background gave me perspective and allowed me to see a trend in the next generation of fundamental tech and tech applications, thereby helping me launch Fusion Fund.

Another point I want to highlight is that when I was a founder, I was not a big fan of venture capital, as I faced discrimination in the industry. Later, because I was able to sit on both sides of the table as a former founder and investor, I better understood how everyone could work together. When I launched Fusion Fund, I wanted to develop a new approach for venture capitalists to support founders and create partnerships to understand a technology solution’s life cycle and pain points without micromanaging. This approach garnered us respect and success in the founder community. When we first started, we were able to work with many experienced founders and serial entrepreneurs despite me being only 26 years old (which many consider young in this industry), as they liked our approach to venture capital.

Can you share a story of your most successful Angel or VC investment? In your opinion, what was its main lesson?

One of my favorite VC investments I made was in a women-founded personal-care product company called This is L. I was the company’s first check back in 2015. The founder initially had a hard time raising money because of that focus on period products; for example, she told me she heard a VC talk about how they had to go back home to their wife and daughter to see whether there was a market for this product. After hearing her story and seeing she had a terrific background, company, and product, we invested capital in her company. Within three and a half years, she was able to generate 32 million dollars in revenue with less than 2 million dollars raised, which is super efficient. We also helped with her acquisition, as This is L. was acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2019. The lesson I learned from this is to always talk about why diversity is critical for innovation. As an investor, if you don’t have a diverse team or perspective, there will be many great market opportunities that you’ll ignore — all because you don’t know how successful they could be.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding “failure” of yours? Is there a lesson or takeaway that you took out of that that our readers can learn from?

Running a new VC firm is all about learning from past mistakes. The first lesson I learned running Fusion Fund is that we could have leveraged so much data, but we didn’t have a platform or approach to track trends. To solve this, we’ve built up our database since 2016 to help leverage data and understand upcoming trends.

Another learning moment happened when we invested in an edge computing company from 2015 to 2016, but the technology was too advanced at the time. The industry wasn’t ready for integration, so the company didn’t go anywhere. We have invested in another edge computing platform since then, as it’s a popular concept now. The lesson I learned is that it’s not only the technology that matters — it’s also the timing of the market, the mindset of the industry leader, and the company’s potential customers.

To help solve this industry issue, I launched a CXO network that now has roughly 36 members from 1,000 global companies, including executives such as CTOs, CEOs, CIOs, and more. We formed this network to better understand what’s going on with the technology side of the market. We provide information research reports to update our portfolio companies and other companies we talk to. This helps educate them about what technology is available on the market and which ones are ready for commercialization.

Was there a company that you turned down but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that?

As a venture capitalist, you will find that you missed your turn with many good companies. I don’t have specific names now, but I can share a lesson from seeing missed opportunities. At Fusion Fund, we keep information on file of all the companies we talk to, and we have a script we use to follow up with them during their future fundraising efforts to keep track of their progress. So we also track the companies we turn down to see how successful they are. And as a team, we will reevaluate companies we turned down to understand the data of what was going on in the market and what we could improve on in the future. My team includes people with backgrounds in engineering and tech, so we’re all logical in terms of analyzing the data and trends without bringing ego into the conversation. This database has helped us make sure that we can constantly improve and find bigger opportunities in the future.

Ok, let’s jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this article in Fortune, only 2.2% of VC dollars went to women in 2018. Can you share with our readers what your firm is doing to help close the VC gender gap?

I already have a diverse background and I’m the founder and managing partner of Fusion Fund, so we didn’t need to create any special policy for our firm from day one. When I started to build out my team, however, I wanted to have cognitive diversity internally. That helps us understand, discover, and support founders from many different backgrounds.

At Fusion Fund, we also spend a lot of time mentoring and tutoring women and minority founders to support them better. We’re currently sharing office hours on Twitter, and founders can sign up for a free consultation to ask my team and me any questions. It’s our opportunity to contribute back to the community — and especially to female and minority founders. As a female founder and investor, I help other female founders understand how to improve their fundraising and go to the right channels to raise money. Considering my background and experience, I have found I can better relate to women in deep tech and healthcare and understand those market opportunities.

Another point that is important to mention is that female founders are not asking for special treatment. We want a platform to share ideas and respect. People can then listen to our ideas (regardless of gender) so that we can have the same opportunities and compete with equal criteria.

Can you recommend 5 things that need to be done on a broader societal level to close the VC gender gap? Please share a story or example for each.

More women should be the decision makers: If we want to change the venture capital gender gap on a systemic level, we need more women on the decision-making level (including more women on the partner level). All Raise is an association that I’m a part of where many female partners and VCs get together to support one another, discuss best practices, and provide a community. More women should be on the board level: I was engaged in a KPMG sponsored initiative to get more women on company boards. The boardroom is where the final decisions are made and everything happens, and we need more female VC board members to help change the culture in this way. Some companies start with having one woman on the board, but I don’t think one woman is good enough. We should strive for at least one-third of the board to be women to help change the culture of the existing system in place. More female tech entrepreneurs should consider joining the VC community: I’m working on an initiative to see more female technical entrepreneurs consider becoming VCs, whether that’s by joining a firm or starting their own firm. As the general trend veers toward the digital transformation of healthcare, we need more women in the VC community to better leverage technology that serves women. As a VC community, we will miss out on market opportunities women need due to investors not seeing the relevance. We need a better platform to empower younger women to understand VC: This can help empower young female talent to enter the industry. We also need more mentoring programs to help aspiring VCs understand what is going on in the industry and help explain how they can build their career paths. We need better data analysis: We need additional data to prove that having more women present will help generate more revenue and success for a company. This data could finally show that diversity — no matter the board level on the VC firm itself — will generate better work efficiency, create a better decision-making process, and identify better opportunities. This has already happened for us, and we’re one of the fastest-growing VC firms. Adding data would be a powerful way to show the entire industry (and the world) the many benefits of closing the gender gap in VC. It is socially impactful, but it’s also the right and smart thing to do in the journey toward generating better returns.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love what I’m doing right now. My motivation for being a VC is not only about financial return, but also about improving industry efficiency and investing in technology that will benefit society. For example, I have a special passion for healthcare; we can use it to save people and help them live longer and healthier lives, all while getting a terrific financial return.

Besides this, UN Women interviewed me for its Leaders in Action series, and I discussed leveraging diversity to boost technological innovation. The main idea here is that diversity is critical for innovation and financial return — not only social impact. The other idea is that there is a call for global attention when it comes to better understanding technology. We talk about how digital transformation is happening in every vertical of our lives, but most people don’t know technology or understand it. I want to inspire a movement for everyone to get a fundamental education about AI, data analysis, and the digital trends that we’re going through right now.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The best is yet to come.”

I’m the type of person that never feels satisfied. I’m probably too critical of myself, but I always think I could be better because there is more I can achieve.

When I was in my early 20s, I wish I knew that the bigger your vision for a company, the more patient you need to be with yourself. When I started my first company at 21 and then became a VC founder at 25, I had this anxiety that I wasn’t fast enough and that I should grow more quickly, be more successful, and be better in general. At that moment, I needed to be patient and view everything step by step. Now, I’m more experienced and running the firm in different ways. Plus, I have so many talented people on the board for support.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If he were alive, I’d love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Albert Einstein to ask all my questions and see if I might or might not be able to get an answer. I’m a very nerdy, mature scientist, but a lot of what we’re doing is empowering and leveraging technology as a tool to better understand the world. We’re not only exploring the Earth, but also asking what the meaning of life or the purpose of all this technology is. I’ve also invested in SpaceX, so I find all of this stuff fascinating, too. Either way, I think it would be a terrific conversation.

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.