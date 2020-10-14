Low Self-Worth?

In the past, I really struggled with self-worth. I didn’t even know what it meant. Fast-forward to the final straw in my marriage, something happened inside of me. Suddenly everything was crystal clear. Not only was my self-worth in the toilet, but the people surrounding me were working to keep it that way. It’s taken a lot of work on my end to come out the other side stronger, more resilient, dedicated, proud and ambitious. Oh, and also filling myself with self-love. Daily mindfulness did that for me, I’ll show you how.

Mindfulness has become quite popular in western culture. And for a good reason. Mindfulness can retrain your brain, but it requires time and consistency. That means you need to do it everyday, if only for 5 minutes. Don’t accept your ego’s excuse of ‘I don’t feel like it’. Daily mindfulness is not about clearing the mind, it’s more like dropping into the mind. There you observe your thoughts without judgement and react to them with clarity. What is your ego telling you? Can you claim this to be true? In this state, observe your thoughts then let them pass on through without trying to control them.

The ability to observe without evaluating is the highest

form of intelligence.” – Jiddu Krishnamurti

We spend so much time taking care of material things like our appearance and the external superficial part of our selves, but we don’t take the time to care for our mind. Without this connection, we are going through life on autopilot.

“In today’s rush, we all think too much – seek too much – want too much

and forget about the joy of just living.” – Eckhart Tolle

Ask yourself these questions and answer honestly. Are you sabotaging your success with cluttered thoughts, excessive worry, emotional baggage or anything else that is keeping you from having clarity for your life’s intention? Have you ever slowed down enough to consider it?

You can practice mindfulness doing mundane household tasks

The practice of mindfulness does require effort and consistency, but you can easily incorporate in into daily activities like folding laundry, cleaning dishes, working outside, making dinner, taking a walk. You get the idea. Anyone can do it anywhere at anytime. With daily practice, you will experience life through a different lens. This will guide you to a happier, successful existence.

Practicing Mindfulness

You can practice anywhere. You don’t need a special place and time. Just find a space you can sit in silence. Dogs aren’t barking. Kids aren’t banging on your door. Husband isn’t mowing the front lawn. You get the idea.

Once you find quiet, your mind will still be going a thousand miles a minute. Don’t try to control your thoughts. Allow them to come and go without judgment. The goal is to focus on the present moment. Notice your breath and concentrate on breathing in and out.

Allow your mind to wander. You will likely drift into a memory of the past or even future daydreams. Your brain will take you everywhere but in the now. This is where the challenge comes and strength perseveres. This brain building exercise will help your conscious awareness realize your mind has wandered. This gives you the control back to bring your mind to the present.

The judgmental ego will do everything it can to interrupt your practice. When you recognize these criticizing thoughts you can decide with clarity what is real and what is not. Your ego likes to feed you garbage. Be sure to return it.

Bringing your attention to the present moment is the goal. Our overstimulated minds are wired to drift away. This is where breath comes into play. When you find yourself wandering, go back to the sensation of your breath. Every time you reinforce the action of focusing on your breath, you are making your mindset muscle grow stronger.

Take 5 Minutes a Day