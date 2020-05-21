Loving Your Curly Hair!

Curly hair can be a blessing or a curse. There are many people who pay a lot of money to get their hair to do what yours does with no effort on your part. Because your hair curls naturally, your friends and family may not understand how difficult it can be to take care of, to the point that it sometimes feels like more trouble than it is worth.

The issue is that curly hair plays by an entirely different set of rules than straight hair. What works for the latter is often the complete opposite of what you should do for the former. If you try to follow the grooming regimen that your straight-haired mother taught you, it is more likely that you will end up with a dry, frizzy mess of split ends.

The following are some care tips specifically for curly hair. Anecdotal evidence shows that they produce good results, even if they seem counterintuitive at first.

Use Soft Water

Hard water contains dissolved minerals like magnesium and calcium. Although hard water can have health benefits, it does not do your curly hair any favors. Just as hard water can leave spots on your dishes, it can also cause mineral buildup on your hair.

You do not necessarily have to live with hard water. You can have a water softener installed that filters out the minerals with salts and beads. If this is not possible for some reason, e.g., you are living in a rented apartment, you can obtain special shampoos formulated for use with hard water.

Find Curl-Friendly Products

Special glands in the scalp produce natural oils meant to protect each strand of hair and soften it. Curly hair presents a circuitous path down which these oils must travel. They do not always make it, and curly hair often becomes excessively dry as a result. Certain common ingredients in hair care products, such as alcohol and sulfates, can make the drying worse. You should avoid these in favor of products made specifically for curly hair.

Don’t Brush Your Hair

Never use a hairbrush on curly hair. Instead, use a wide-tooth comb on your curls. Because your hair becomes more fragile when it is wet, a simple finger-combing after a shower may be sufficient. Whether you use a comb or your fingers, always be gentle with wet hair.

Avoid Washing Too Often

A daily shampoo may be acceptable, even necessary, for people with other hair types. However, washing curly hair too often can cause it to dry out more quickly, and that is exactly what you do not want. You can condition your hair daily, which can help reverse and prevent drying, but save the shampoo for only a couple of days a week.

Concentrate on the Scalp

On the occasions that you do shampoo your hair, focus most of your efforts on cleansing the scalp. This helps to remove dirt, dust, and oils that can build up and impede healthy hair growth.

Don’t Dry Your Hair With a Towel

Believe it or not, using a regular towel on your head can cause your hair to become frizzy. Instead, use a microfiber cloth to dry your hair, or else a cotton T-shirt, either of which will treat it much more gently. Try to remove the excess water by scrunching it instead of rubbing vigorously.

Cut Down on Heat

Many hairstyling tools use heat. Because this can cause your hair to dry out more quickly, you want to use these sparingly. If you notice your curls looking lifeless or losing their natural spiral shape, hold off on using any heat-producing styling tools for at least a week. If and when you do use heat, apply a protectant product and keep the setting low to moderate.

Caring for curly hair can be complicated. It may be a good idea to find a hairstylist with specialist knowledge to provide individualized advice. Good hair care tips from a knowledgeable source can help turn the curse of curls back into a blessing.