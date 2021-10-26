Loving You and Only You: Poetry and Song-John Holt 🇯🇲

Loving you and only you, finding you and now having, you

Dreams of you, gleams of you, won’t stop the journey, until the finding of, you

However I go, wherever I stay, loving you Baby has its, place

I said wherever I go, however I stay, your sweet, loving nectar has its tender grace

Loving you Baby, holding you Baby, just know there’s a reckoning in having you, Baby

Your tender arms caress me, visions of you, daily

Dreams of your fragrance, they comfort me, like crazy

This love is real, when its blossom is true, just know that every, single day, I’m thinking of, you

Holding you Baby, loving you, like crazy, keep coming on towards me, until you call me your, Baby

Love is tender, love is serene, love me so gentle, cuz’ our love is so very, keen

One day in this life, reality will turn into dreams, so know that it this love, you’ll mean, everything

Loving you, Baby, you drive me crazy, the twist of your love is quite so, hazy

Immersed in dreams is how I see traces of you, just hoping one day, that I’ll finally be seeing, you

John Holt