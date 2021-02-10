Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Loving Who You See In The Mirror?

Are You Loving Who You See In Your Mirror?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Do You Love That Person In The Mirror?

Do You Love That Person In The Mirror? #lovingyourself is the key to enjoying life, embrace healthy relationships and connections, and living on purpose… this presentation/webinar is an intro and preview of my new “LEARNING TO LOVE ON YOU MASTERCLASS/WORKSHOP that is hosted on GET YOUR LIFE BACK ACADEMY and you can enroll now. https://getyourlifebackacademy.teacha… There is an old expression: Never judge a book by its cover. Now, The only problem with this is: people often do!

LISTEN: Think about it: How many times have you gone into a bookstore and been attracted to a book because it has an eye-catching cover? What’s seen on the outside is a clue to what lies within… Selah!

TO SIGN UP FOR CHERYL’S LEARNING HOW TO LOVE YOU WORKSHOP: https://getyourlifebackacademy.teacha… 

This masterclass comes with my new: – eBook “LOVING ON YOU/A GUIDE TO DEVELOPING SELF-LOVE – Worksheets – Invite to private Get Your Life Back Facebook group

Ok, Anyway, sit relax and chill with me for about an hour and hang out with me on this self-love webinar and don’t forget to comment, like, share and even subscribe if you haven’t already:

Cheryl Y Howard, Inspirational & Transformation Speaker, Certified Life Purpose Coach, Mental Health Professional & Amazon Best Selling Author

Cheryl Y Howard is an inspirational, empowerment and transformation speaker-inspiring others to live their visions, dreams and passions. She is the founder of Get Your Life Back Inspirational life Coaching, Goddaughters Workshop and His Garden Naturals. She is a Mother, Speaker, Mental Health Professional, Author, Certified Pastoral Counselor and Life Purpose Coach, Minister, Blogger, and a former contributing writer for Huffington Post and Examiner. She has a Masters of Art in Human Services Counseling, Masters in Theological Studies, and is a licensed Cosmetologist. As an Inspirational and Empowerment Strategist, Cheryl 'Motivate others to Breakthrough Barriers and Propel Into Purpose.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

