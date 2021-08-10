Loving Tuesdays: Trudy Richards

Love is a wonderful thing! Love’s timing is gentle, elegant, and true! When a person has decided to dance in the eloquence of love’s delight, there is nothing you can really do. Love takes over. It blossoms and blooms. That’s love, Baby!

What makes love so audacious is its power. The magnitude of its power is phenomenal. You can’t fake love. Either it’s real or it isn’t. The funny thing is that those with genuine eyes can tell if a love is really true! Once that authentic spark touches you, you can’t help but to scream it aloud. It’s sensory is truly lIke a lightening bolt. It sends shock waves throughout the entire body. And, what a feeling it truly brings! Once you experience such a love, you cannot wait. When true love comes knocking, the door must be opened.

Always remember that true love takes time. It mandates that we move into a greater element (and vibration), than what we are accustomed to. Of course, that’s if we desire a higher love; one more power than what we have ever known. Keep in mind that it takes time to reach that particular point; a love so great and true, that it is the very complement of, you! Once you acquire into that level, it becomes easier in proclaiming the desire for this love; especially, when it reaches you. Love is a wellness phase of nurture, after all.

Music and song. Music and song! The expression of love will never get old. In fact, music and love are intertwined with each other. There is no separation. When one begins, so does the other. That’s how it has been ordained. There is no way around it.

Listening to the sound of one late, musical dame, we come to experience just how audacious the proclamation of real love, can be! Once it is put in the atmosphere, the assessment of its authenticity, begins. There is no coming from that. And, that’s real! The song, “Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall In Love),” affirms the naturalness of a Soulful connection. There are the bees, the fleas, and their references to the natural world. Those bring a unique atmosphere to the very magnitude of this loving power. Love takes ownership of the very things we are hoping to receive. Respect. Care. Comfort. Communication. Honor.

And so, as we remember the highlights of jumping into love when it calls, let’s also remember the work it takes to get there. Let’s do it. Let’s work for love!

Trudy Richards