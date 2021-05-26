Loving Tuesday: Lou Rawls #BlackAmericanHer/History360

A number of people will have different loves. Falling in love with different people throughout the course of time is a treasure, in its own right. You remember those precious memories. You reflect upon how each person was different. In fact, they were subtle reflections of you. Each love came to teach you something about yourself. They entered your life in order to help you grow. A spiritual awakening was necessary. Love is not simply for the romantic essence, at hand. There are times when we are connected with people, romantically, in order to transform and evolve. Such evolution is needed in preparation for the person, we are meant to spend the rest of our lives with. It’s why we have to appreciate those small journeys in love. Through every process we are transforming into our greatest awakening; our greatest self!

Then, of course, you come to meet your true love! You meet that particular love of your life. The reason for such relates to the fact that you are complements of each other. In having connected with each other spiritual, you empower each other in such a way, that is a Universal power. It is Universally pleasing to the Heavens and the to the Creator. Such a connection is meant to fulfill the work, that the Creator has ordained for the two of you. That’s a reality. Your coming together is not only for romantic wellness. In addition, it is also meant for doing the Heavenly work, which has been ordained by the Most High. The love is more than the romantic appeal. Of course, that is one of the benefits for the two of you having come together. Let’s go deeper!

When you find that one of a kind love, you are sure to comprehend what it means to move through those particular atmospheres. It feels good. Yet, what is the root of such goodness? The very root is intertwined with the harmony shared between the two of you. Holistic wellness elevates the two of you into, a greater level. It’s a level that is again, Universal! Not only is it meant for greatness, but it pushes one to knowing just what it means to manifests the Creator’s love, through loving another person. Through such a coupling, the two of you establish creativity! Your coupledom elevates the energy levels of spaces. It elevates the energy sectors; all the while making other spaces, better. Through such a coupledom, spaces are healed and harmony is restored. Through this coupling, opportunities for others are grown.

What has happened to the conversation and discussion of love is that illusions of love have been projected as, the “real thing.” Somehow, materialistic rituals are depicted as the “proof” of love. In all honestly, that has nothing to do with it. Yet, somehow, it has been presented, as such! Love and illusions of love have been depicted as reflections of each other. It’s like they have been presented as being, “the same.” The reality is that they are not. Yet, that’s one of the beauties of authentic love. When the love is real, there is a spiritual awakening, which is deeply connected. It feels so enchanting, that one literally feels the power of the Most High, in all that one does.

“You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.” When a love is blessed eternally, by the Divine, it is truly like no other. In fact, you won’t be able to find another love, anywhere else in the world. Why? Well, it’s simple. It’s because such a love was truly meant for you. The bringing of two Spirits together, which have been crafted in the Heavens; truly crafted. Of course, you have to be careful. For there is the illusion of a person being “the One,” when they are an actual counterfeit. That’s a harsh reality, as well! Nevertheless, when finding that one love, hold onto it. For in its precious treasure, one will form a closer relationship with, the Divine!

Lou Rawls