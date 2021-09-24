Loving Tammy, In A Midnight Love: Debbie Reynolds ❤

Falling in love during the day can be fun! Nevertheless, when it’s during the course of the night, we have a more intricate dynamic! Again, during nighttime, everything is quiet. It means that we have another chance of listening to the teachings of the night. Always remember, that the Most High always speaks to us, during nighttime slumber. During those moments, night moves us into a more sensitive side; if we permit it to. Secrets are exposed. Love is revealed. We just hope that the object of our affection comes to sense us, too.

One of the virtues of love-true love-is how it permits us to wonder; to dream. Tammy! Tammy’s in love. Don’t you just treasure movies and song? Even if you are not the imaginative kind, you can still watch a sample of what a song will look like, when it’s performed?

Back again to Hollywood’s Golden Age. There we are in a moment and place, where love grants us the possibility of believing in it, once again. Don’t you wish to be in love? One of the tools of love is that it is powerful! You can’t escape it, even if you tried. That emotional, and energetic, connection is contagious. It’s vast, and spreads throughout the atmosphere. Love is contagious. For that, it will always be.a sacred jewel for humanity.

Once you fall in love, what comes next? Well, there is the willingness to admit it. Acknowledging love and the affections of one’s desire are pivotal. But, wait? What if it’s a little difficult to expressing one’s love directly to the person? Eventually, you will have to, if you want them to know. Yes. Should you be a woman, that is breaking all of the conventional rules. A man is supposed to, pursue! A man is supposed to be the chaser. Shucks! What’s a girl to do? Especially one, who is stuck in conventional traditions and rules. Hmm 😒🤔 Shall we think of that for a moment? Let’s keep it going.

What are the options of conveying love to, the love of your life? First and foremost, there is journal writing. One could create a song, a poem, or love letter to one’s desired love. Shall we add more to the list? Let’s keep it moving.

For the modern age of lovers, there are the options of sending text messages, emails, and making telephone calls. ☎️ Then again, you are the woman. A man is supposed to contact you, first. Right? Love is meant to blossom 🌸 as long as you are watering it. 💧You just hope that the love of fire will not dwindle down.

Hmm. . .Have we figured our a viable solution, yet? Well, now, there is the silent acknowledgement of staying up late at night; telling one’s secret into the Universal sky. Tammy. Tammy. Tammy’s in love. Well, that’s one of the most intimate actions for professing one’s love. One reason being that one is connecting with one’s lover on a spiritual level. Spirituality is the very foundation of one’s connection with another. It’s beautiful. And, it’s intensely profound!

Tammy! Tammy! Tammy’s in love! Isn’t love a beautiful and precious delight? Isn’t love a the epitome of a beautiful night?

