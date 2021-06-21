Loving Meditations: Lola Beltrán #Mexico

The slow introduction of the song, “Por Un Amor,” embodies the swaying nature of the wind. Such is the way of the mariachi! Could there have been a reason for the initial start-up of the composition? For some reason, were there particular techniques, which gave off the imagination of love, slowly drifting in? Perhaps. Maybe, the composition had in mind the power of love blowing through the wind; just as elegant and free flowing, as can be. Whatever the purposes and intentions, just keep in mind, that the theme of the song is positioned into its own stride. It’s quite unique, frankly speaking. After all, it’s not quite so easy to create love, with an eccentric mood; all the while, still maintaining its level of attraction.

Slowly, one’s interpretation of love’s elegance glides into the composition. The violins, in their intriguing embrace, bring a graceful persuasion into the composition. It is quite telling! Of course, the trumpets bring a fluid spark into love’s nocturnal blooming. Just imagine different patterns of love floating through different patterns of tenderness. Nevertheless, the floating vibes of love continue to move through different the piece. Swaying, along. Swaying, along.

One of the memories of the song is how it permits a person to find enrichment, within a style that seems a tad too slow, for the nature of love! Love is a wellness ritual. It has to be rehearsed consistently-over and over, again. Such is one of the nectars of love. There are particular patterns, which have yearned to manifest themselves, within one’s existence. That’s how beautiful love can be. As gliding, and ever free flowing, as the wind. One can’t help but to comprehend the precious nature of the violins. Their very presence is filled with a powerful element in shaping the wind and all of its components. The wind is truly amazing and astounding. It is a marker, when analyzing different momentum for imitating the slow nature, and precision of love.

The performance of “Por un Amor,” pertains to how free-filling, elegant, and rich the bounties of love and sure to find themselves. Love is austere. Love is a perfect precision for a loving articulation. Love moves through different angles and permits one to comprehend different levels of love. Love is just an intriguing atmosphere of passion, reflection, and personal discovery. Slowly and surely, one is likely to win the race. Of course, with a taste of Mexican winds, one is sure to upgrade into a faster pace. For now, the rhythm of “Por un Amor,” grants persons the ability to move within a slower re-discovery of love. Sometimes, when we go through a slower cycle, we are able to observe things, that we may have missed the first time, around. That’s alright. There just comes a time when loving lessons have to be re-newed, in their sound.

Lola Beltrán