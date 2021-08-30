Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Loving Letters, No More: Roy Drusky

When Loving Words Stop Coming! A Look At The Late ROY DRUSKY, and His Performance Of "There Won't Be Anymore!"

Lettering writing is an art, which has come to be seen as an archaic practice. Few people rarely do it, anymore! Yet, it’s such a pleasing, telling, and meditative art form. The very act of letter writing is a testimony to love in, itself.

Taking time to write a letter creates a sacred bond between the one, who has written the letter, and the receiver of such, is a spiritual connection. Placing sound and words onto paper, while entrapping them into black ink, is another intimate bond and experience with the Universe. What more is there to say? It simply requires a person to write the days into play. Conveying one’s feelings becomes a part of the performance. Whether they are letters of romantic love, or for relatives, such letters grant us the opportunity to reach from, afar. It’s a form of magical communication. They are part of the wellness, of moving in time. There are ways of seeing that.

One of the most fun-loving and fulfilling attributes concerning letter writing is how it teaches us the very art of patience. Taking one’s time, and cherishing the words, at hand. Words are meant to be savored. We should feel every part of their sensory. Furthermore, our words should be a refreshing layer, when it comes to sending blessings to others. Every curve, line, and so forth should be a meditative, and healing ointment.

So, what happens when the letters stop coming? The healing stops, and the words are not granted the proper telling, as they deserve. One translation is that a person has removed their healing elixir. No. It will not be permitted. Whatever the reasons may be, we don’t know. Yet, what is for sure is that the communication of healing ceases to exist; at least for the time being.

The stopping of a letter is telling. Soon, the love is questioned. Has the love been removed? There is so much to say when it comes to that. Has the love gone away? Is there a cease to this love story? What had become of the treasure of love letters, and its overall partaking of the imagination? What had become of the love letters-its poetry, allure, and healing ointments of persuasion? What had become of them, all?

Roy Drusky

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roy_Drusky
https://youtu.be/l1V6FLe5enk
https://open.spotify.com/track/62WC0WPprLsyw3hpTZAeBJ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

