Loving Justice: Amalia Mendoza Garcia #Mexico

The Transfer Of Emotions, and the Justice Of It All! A Look At Mexican Singer, AMALIA MENDOZA, and Her Performance Of The Song, "Pa Que Sientas Lo Que Siento!"

When love goes wrong, nothin goes right! In fact, a person can find themselves going crazy. You can’t eat, sleep, let alone, think. And so, you come to ask yourself, what happened? Yes! What went wrong? Where, in one’s relationship did love go astray? Evenmore, why is it that the person, who has broken one’s heart, doesn’t seem to care. It just doesn’t seem fair, does it? How is it that some people are able to move on, emotionally, so easily? How? And, they are able to do it, so freely, and with such ease. My goodness! It’s just not fair. So, what do you do?

If only you could devise a way to make a person feel your pain. If only they received a taste of heartbreak’s pain. Then, they wouldn’t be so in different to it; and the brokenness, that it left behind. If only. . .

There is one blessed thing about music. For starters, it’s the haven, where we can perform our passions. Every piece of anger, rage, and pain can be poured into a song. Yes, it can. And, why is that? Well, there are many different reasons why. One of such correlates to how music moves us, emotionally. It heals us, Soulfully. Furthermore, music has the power to dig into those untapped parts of our Spirit-watering spaces, which have been dried up for so long. Yes! Like water, music is healer!

When moving into performance mode, it’s not always easy to perform a song, when in the midst of pain. Music’s emotional wellness demands that we play, within a certain role. A singer or musician, who performs the very essence of heartbreak (and heartache) is one, whose depth is of a humanely hue. How does it feel to maneuver one’s emotions into a different persona and state? How does it feel Beloved singer to make him feel the pain, that you have experienced? How does it feel?

Pa Que Sientas Lo Que Siento.” Pouring that pain into another spacing, how does it feel to make one’s heartbreaker, feel love’s heartache? Oh yes! How does it feel? Justice is served, as some would say. Evenmore, it’s a platter worth eating. Now, such a person knows what it feels like! Now, they feel that pain. Justice is served!

When a person goes through the very same agony, that they inflicted upon you, there is a reckoning, at hand. For in this spacing, the heartbreaker’s energies have been felt. For once, you are not the only one suffering in love’s failure. And, oh, it feels, so good! In this regard, justice is sweet! It’s a sweet avenue, for avenue Spiritual, renewal. “Pa Que Sientas Lo Que Siento.” Now, you know how it feels!

Amalia Mendoza Garcia

https://alchetron.com/Linda-Hargrove
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TC9DS7LmaqE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3zH5WktZU1xXqBZMsgV0IC

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

