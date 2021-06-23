Love’s Travel, In A Peculiar Tune! Achieng Abura #Kenya

Travel around the world, and you will find love’s fondness, throughout colorful avenues. There are different sounds, terms, and gestures for the meaning of love. In whatever tongue it is professed in, just know it is there. Love songs lead the way. In fact, there are treasure maps, and models, concerning the very finding of love. How is love supposed to manifest? Where is love’s sacred hiding place?

Music is an imperative haven, and it must be protected, with the most holiest of guardianship. That’s how nourishing it is. When it comes to the sheer essence of love, one is likely to examine its power and magnitude. Now, that we have identified the very wellness of love, let’s add more details to its defining touch. What do you call a person, that you love? Every culture has its terms, of course. However, could there be a common one, with a Universal twist? How about, my baby?

We never mean infant status when using such a term. However, just what is it about calling the person of one’s heart, Baby? Telling them “you’re my Baby,” and letting such be made clear. There is an aura of innocence connected to it. Such innocence appears to be attracted to the angelic hue of a person. Their innocence is wrapped inside of Heaven’s bliss! There is something regarding their affections, which attracts a person, so.

A final taste into Kenya’s gardens-at least for this series-and we are moving into higher ground. What does it mean to call a person, Baby? How does it connect to that Universal domain of love and delight? For the purposes of this article (and article), we will focus on such relations between husband and wife.

Sometimes, people have the tendency of thinking that marriage gets old and boring. That’s only if such a coupling have gotten rid of the very reason for why they got together to begin with. When you first called each other, Baby, what were the feelings, which prompted such? What images came to mind? What were the most treasures memories, and how did they evolve in the gifting of someone, with that term?

In Kenya, one expression of love is known as, “Toto Wangu.” Direct translation? My Baby. It is a song from one of the legends of Kenya’s music, and Gospelic music scene. Combined with Swahili, and the Black American musical form, known as Jazz, it takes us into this other world of love’s devoted, rhythm! Love is precious and keen. In addition, it takes us into another place, and space; hidden worlds are left to be explored. Love’s essence is key.

Based on imagery for the songs covering, it becomes evident that its usage was meant for the travel tales into East African territory. The nation’s of Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, and of course, Kenya. Such a love travels, carrying the language, and traces of Black American perfumes. The vibe is free and the treasure is Dear.

So now, let’s paint. Moving with “My Baby,” into a Love’s Divine. Heaven’s guardianship between husband and wife. Let our imagination’s delight, paint away!

Achieng Abura