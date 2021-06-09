Love’s Spiritual Wellness: Don Cornell

When connecting love into Heaven’s kingdom, we experience a greater connection to its euphoria, than if we envisioned it, within its traditional, romantic style. Somehow, when a romantic coupling is connected with its spiritual domain, the love seems, even greater! The experience is greater. And, the reason for having come together is much more clear. Love just feels better, when it is elevated (and intertwined) with the Creator’s delight. And yes, its done with a more valid, and authentic intentions. Of course, honesty and truth have to be authentic the very heart, of it all.

So, now we move to one song, which moves the listeners into a different direction. Ancient her/history, and talks of the Promised Land, and our entrance into Heaven’s domain. Let’s reflect upon that, for a moment. Think how precious more relationships would be, should they elevate themselves into a more Heavenly level. If couples viewed their connection as part of the Creator’s greater plan- all the while, using that love for a greater purpose, outside of themselves-one would never get bored. After all, there would be levels of richness to be experienced. Unfortunately, so few people reach thsee levels; simply because they are removed the Most High, from love’s awakening!

So, let’s play a game of make pretend. Shall we? What if we envisioned our relationship with the Creator, as part of our love story, with the one we love. Of course, we are not speaking of pretending to have a relationship, with the Creator, and using such to mask deceit, within one’s relationship. Not at all. In fact, we are speaking about the very realness of a love, which is connected to, the Divine! Let’s go there. Shall we?

So, here we have it. Through one particular song, we are reflecting on what it must be like to have the love of our life. What must it feel like to have our one true love walking with us, in our journey with the Creator; not creating the illusion or facade of it. A relationship, which is true!

Such is a relationship, which has been blessed by the Creator, and the passing of time. Through this journey, the hands are locked together, harmoniously; sealed and intertwined, they are linked together, in order to navigate through the difficulties, that will surely come. Such difficulties will require a deeper love; a deeper exploration into that Heavenly connection, in order to stand the very test of time!

Staying true to one’s purpose and faith demands that we have a support system. In addition to family, having that romantic interest, by one’s side is crucial for those hardships, which comes along, on the journey. Such an individual must not only hold one’s hand, but bring tenderness to it. Lastly, they must also be intertwined into the workings of safeguarding, and protecting, one’s entry into The Promised Land!

Don Cornell