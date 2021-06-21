Love’s Road Of Memory: Armando Manzanero #Mexico

Mempires of a special love, never escapes the mind. You remember certain streets. You recall certain flowers. The music, which was performing for you at a certain time and period, is never forgotten. In fact, a simple reminisce permits you to reflect upon that intriguing moment, all over, again. The magic is real! Furthermore, one moves through those tiny moments of, rejuvenation. An intriguing trip, back down one’s unique experience, surrounding, love!

Sometimes, a person has these moments of reminisce, when it comes to the one you love. All of a sudden, the streets light up like magic. Every step creates a magical glow! One feels the power of love spreading itself, within each and every spacing. Love is a healing tool. It spreads itself into a myriad of directions. Of course, you can hold your breathe-or breathe in, and breathe out! Love is enchanting. One of its most appealing havens is the treasure of memory.

Adoro la calle en que nos vimos, I adore the street we met La noche cuando nos conocimos, The night when we met

You are my Moon, and you are my sun, you are my night of love

Ah! Nighttime has a way of moving through, and awakening, the blessed treasures, from within. Nighttime preserves those hidden melodies, and carries them into daytime! Quite honestly, nighttime has a way in making time, stand still. It has a peculiar aura in making moments of passion elongate into the coming of days. Nighttime is the right time, for the creative nectar, within! Even within the context of love, falling in love becomes a poetry-a wellness poetry. If ever love goes wrong, you can remember the night!

Adoro el brillo de tu ojos, I adore the sparkle in your eyes

Another example of love’s glimmering light! It provides us with the majesty to see what is hidden. Oftentimes, it’s what is hidden, which carries the most wisdom and knowledge. Even within the most popular love stories, sometimes we miss out on key themes. They are life lessons, regaring the realness of true love. When the magical moments are real, the glitters can be felt. There is nothing else left to be spoken!

So, sing away within the night’s illustrious decor. Unite love’s most beautiful wellness of serenity. Fulfill what is aimed among the treasures of fruition. Remember in stillness, and permit love to lead the way! Follow along, my Dears, the memories, await you!

Armando Manzanero