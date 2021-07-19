Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Love’s Regrets For A Lost Love: C.L. Blast #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerican

A Look At Love's Memory, In Lessons Of Loving More! Highlighting C.L. BLAST and His Recording, "If I Had Loved You More!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is no feeling, like the feeling of regret. When it comes to love, it’s even more agonizing. Of course, people don’t understand it until it is too late. When it happens, you are left with the consequences. And, after that, the mental reflections, kick in. What if I had done this right? What if I had done that? The questions continue to pile up.

Love’s regret is a painful experience. There are times when you wish you could take a journey back into the past; fixing things in the process. If only you had listened. If only you had done this better. Fixed this. Done that. What would the outcome have been? How would things look a little differently? Most importantly, maybe you wouldn’t feel the level of pain, that you are feeling now?

Even after the many mistakes you have made, there are still lessons to be learned. Sometimes, the lessons are heavy. Nevertheless, the pain of regret serves as a reminder for how we are to behave in our next relationship, or loving journey. In life, and in love, we continue to learn the lessons until we get them right. Such is the mystery and power of love’s lessons. There are different lessons when it comes to moving through the wellness of love’s timber.

Communication. Listening. Sharing. Commitment. All of these treasures have a way of sustaining and nourishing a relationship. Then, of course, there is the work of moving through the problems and remedies of time. Once you have learned the lessons, you are more than likely to find your way into a more long-lasting relationship. This time, you will have no regrets.

C.L. Blast

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/104356916344466058/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LWztiZ98CIg
https://open.spotify.com/track/3agsakRn8gYeFW4t2oUS9O

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Phyllis Dillon’s Honey, In Love’s Complication, For A Timing Of the Perfect Meditation!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Love’s Departure: Giannis Poulopoulos #Greece

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    The Knowledge Of Love: C.L. Blast #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.