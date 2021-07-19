Love’s Regrets For A Lost Love: C.L. Blast #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerican

There is no feeling, like the feeling of regret. When it comes to love, it’s even more agonizing. Of course, people don’t understand it until it is too late. When it happens, you are left with the consequences. And, after that, the mental reflections, kick in. What if I had done this right? What if I had done that? The questions continue to pile up.

Love’s regret is a painful experience. There are times when you wish you could take a journey back into the past; fixing things in the process. If only you had listened. If only you had done this better. Fixed this. Done that. What would the outcome have been? How would things look a little differently? Most importantly, maybe you wouldn’t feel the level of pain, that you are feeling now?

Even after the many mistakes you have made, there are still lessons to be learned. Sometimes, the lessons are heavy. Nevertheless, the pain of regret serves as a reminder for how we are to behave in our next relationship, or loving journey. In life, and in love, we continue to learn the lessons until we get them right. Such is the mystery and power of love’s lessons. There are different lessons when it comes to moving through the wellness of love’s timber.

Communication. Listening. Sharing. Commitment. All of these treasures have a way of sustaining and nourishing a relationship. Then, of course, there is the work of moving through the problems and remedies of time. Once you have learned the lessons, you are more than likely to find your way into a more long-lasting relationship. This time, you will have no regrets.

C.L. Blast