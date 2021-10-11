Love’s Reflection, In The Performance Time: James Holt 🇯🇲

Tonight. Tonight. Tonight. The sweet, soft timbers of, the night! So often we dream of the nighttime as a place of love and tenderness. We dream of the passion and the romance. Unfortunately, reality sets in. Sometimes, it doesn’t always end that way. Sometimes, the night time turns into a reflection for what used to be. That can be painful in its own right. It can be painful in knowing that what one once had is now, no more. So, all you can do is reflect and remember. Tonight. Tonight. All it takes are precious memories to get through the night.

The Jamaican musical genre of Reggae has a vibrant way of conveying these conflicting emotions. It truly does. On the one hand, there is great joy in reflecting on a certain joy. On the other hand, one has to experience the pain of not having that love, again. Yes. It’s so very painful. Simultaneously, we also gain the power of working through that heartache. We learn that we need thay love, in order to keep the flame alive and burning.

Tonight, while you’re there

You’ll remember all the things

That I taught you to do

You will be there by yourself

Reminiscing all the things

That I taught you to do

Tonight, I’ll be lonely

But the feeling in my Soul

I know I must lose you

That’s the way it has to be

Tonight, while you’re there

You remember all the things

That I taught you to do

Throughout these lyrics, the listener consistently hears the word, taught. You want to know, what did he teach her? Were they lessons on love? Were they different stories when it came to the arts? What were the lessons learned, during the course of one’s relationship with another? What is so intimate about this song is the mystery of the things that were taught and reflections learned from it. Keep in mind that the singer never conveys the specifics of what was taught. He simply mentions that things were taught. That’s it. Get’s you thinking, doesn’t?

What also gets a person delving further into one’s personal reflection are the thoughts of the lover he has left behind. Different pictures come into mind as the song plays on. What is going on when she hears traces of his voice? How is she laying there? Does her home still have traces of him, there? Lastly, what was his reason for letting her go? What was it? The precious nature of the song, “Tonight,” by one late Reggae legend is that it incites the listener to wonder. Ponder and wander into love’s pastime. That’s what it is all about. Things happen so quickly-time that is! So, as the song pushes through, two lovers push from the past, and into the future of love’s perfect timing. Hopefully, memories of the past is teaching them the right way into a more loving future.